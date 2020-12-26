Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

GOP Venality Open Thread: Trying to Kill the Hostages

GOP Venality Open Thread: Trying to Kill the Hostages

22 Comments

You’d think the GOP would have some respect for their own political futures, if not for their constituents, but apparently their fealty to Dear Leader trumps all. From the Washington Post:

President Trump on Saturday continued to demand changes to the $900 billion stimulus deal that Democrats and Republicans approved on Dec. 21, raising the odds that the government could shut down on Tuesday and the economy could suffer a devastating shock in the final days of his presidency…

The president’s denunciation of the agreement represented a stunning public broadside against his own treasury secretary, who for four years loyally shielded the president’s tax returns, endured repeated presidential tirades in private, and defended even Trump’s most incendiary and contradictory remarks. Through it all, Mnuchin had emerged with the unique ability to walk a tightrope between Trump and congressional leaders, serving as an emissary in difficult negotiations. That all ended on Tuesday, when Trump posted a video on Twitter ridiculing the agreement…

One day before Trump’s video was released, Mnuchin called the relief package “fabulous” in an interview with CNBC. Mnuchin stressed that the administration would send payments of as much as $2,400 to millions of American households as early as this week. It would have amounted to one of the largest federal cash payment transfers in history outside the Cares Act in March.

Instead, Trump decided to risk torpedoing the effort while raging against congressional Republicans on Twitter for not supporting his effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump has also expressed anger at congressional Democrats for not agreeing to a stimulus package before the presidential election…

President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday slammed Trump for refusing to sign the agreement into law.

“It is the day after Christmas, and millions of families don’t know if they’ll be able to make ends meet because of President Donald Trump’s refusal to sign an economic relief bill approved by Congress with an overwhelming and bipartisan majority,” Biden said in a statement. “This abdication of responsibility has devastating consequences.”…

Not feeling any sympathy for Steve Mnuchin, me. Smart, well-connected money guy like him, he knew exactly what he’d get from the Oval Office Occupant, no matter how sycophantic one’s service. Hope the selfies were worth it, Mnuch!

Historical note, from an unlikely (newly ex-Republican) source:

    1. 1.

      dmsilev

      One big difference between the 2008 transition and now is that the Democrats held both the House and the Senate back then. No McConnell calling the shots. If Democrats had, even barely, the Senate today, they would have passed this bill or something better months ago, and Trump would have to either sign it or actively veto it, none of this passive-aggressive pocket veto nonsense.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      waspuppet

      “I simply want to do this one thing. Also, I want a bunch of other stuff that would kill the deal.”

      “If everyone would just do exactly as I say at all times, I would be so easy to get along with.”

      Does anyone still have any doubts he’s not a domestic abuser?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Not feeling any sympathy for Steve Mnuchin, me. Smart, well-connected money guy like him, he knew exactly what he’d get from the Oval Office Occupant, no matter how sycophantic one’s service.

      some discussion in an earlier thread about what Republicans expected from trump. I think Mnuchin was one of those who saw himself as a puppet-master early on. As I recall there were rumors, fairly widespread and I’d guess well-sourced, that he, Mattis and Tillerson had formed a pact that they would resign if one got fired? I’m kind of surprised Mnuchin is still there.
      and for pure gossip: His step-mother hates him

      Robert Mnuchin’s wife, Adriana, has reminded people that she is not Steven’s biological mother. (The couple married when he was a toddler.) She reluctantly attended Steven’s 2017 wedding to the Scottish-born actress Louise Linton. Ms. Mnuchin pretended her arm was injured in order to avoid having to shake hands with Mr. Trump, according to her grandson Zan Mnuchin Rozen.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      AnotherBruce

      He’s going to burn it down time. Also, he has defunded the armed forces. No telling what his buddy Putin has in mind. We really have to take a good look at the 75 day Lame Duck period. From the election to January 20, we are in a dangerous time. It’s a rediculously long time.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Mike in NC

      Trump has unofficially checked out. Like Cohen predicted, he’ll stay at his tacky club after the holidays and never set foot in DC again. Have his crap shipped to Palm Beach. He could never be able to look Biden or Obama in the eye and admit he’s the sorest sore loser that ever lost.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @AnotherBruce:

      He’s going to burn it down time.

      No more than he ever was.  None of the shit he’s pulling now is new.  We had a five week shutdown just because of his dumbass pride near the beginning of his term.  Some of his aides are a little more focused and want to salt the earth for Biden, but they’re pretty stupid, too.

      The pardons are new, a clear reaction to his depression, but as offensive as they are, they’re not ‘burn the nation down’ material.

      I think our biggest risk is if he doesn’t care enough to sign a budget until Biden takes over.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Formica

      @debbie: I read last night about McConnell assuring the mega-donors that he would not allow a single Democratic bill to come to the floor. Unbelievable.

      Have you got a link for this? My blood pressure isn’t high enough, nor does my head hurt enough. Note: I have zero doubt you are making an authentic statement, I’d just like to follow up.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Gvg

      @dmsilev: democrats didn’t get the senate till months later. Al Franken and whoever his opponent was had a long recount fight.

      Bush grew up in a political family. He thought it was perfectly normal to have an election transition. Trump was from the beginning delusional about how the Presidency worked and talked about forever. It’s like he was raised in a non American family in a way. He really just doesn’t share a background with us. Not only is he rich, it’s like he really is foreign. Alien to our history. Yeah, a bunch of other Americans supported him, but a lot of them didn’t pay attention to those details. They still knew we were going to have elections.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Elie

      I feel Debbie Dingell’s impotent rage and sorrow to the bottom of my toes…

      Similar to the truck bomb in Nashville, this destruction by Trump was “intentional” and designed to hurt people — mostly people who could not protect themselves and were/are at his mercy.  His favorite targets.

      It hurts me so much not to be able to do anything to avoid their pain and suffering at the hands of this/these monsters.  It is infuriating to be unable to make those in the GOP legislature pay a price for this.  I wish that there was a Milgram experiment button that would deliver a real jolt of electricity to these — “people”.  I would be laying on those buttons 24/7!  I’d break the damn knobs clear off!

      What lessons can we take from this?  What can we do to remember and correct this horror?  I am so upset and frustrated!  They have no decency, no mercy — that  has already been said over and over.. I just want to howl…

      Reply
    16. 16.

      CaseyL

      @Elie: The problem is they keep getting re-elected.  It almost seems like the only way they’ll leave is feet first.

      And I would be entirely OK with that.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Ksmiami

      @Elie: hound GOP officials and enablers every where they go- make it clear that their indecency in DC leads to indecent responses. If you see any of these jerk offs in a restaurant, spit in their food. Cut off Republicans in your life

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Kent

      On the plus side, shutting down the government will put the brakes on a lot of the last minute “salt the earth” fuckery they are trying to ram through in every damn agency from Census to the EPA.  I’ve been through various shutdowns as a Fed and all that paperwork type of stuff basically comes to a halt.  There are probably a lot of career civil service folks in various agencies who would use a shutdown as the excuse to lose and delay a lot of that paperwork.  And then use it again to delay further when the government reopens (sorry…we got such a backlog now we will get to it when we can).

      That’s the only plus side i can think of.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Punchy

      You’d think the GOP would have some respect for their own political futures

      They have nothing to sweat.  The GOP base would vote for a Repub who raped and murdered their own grandmother, if that meant not electing some nancy lib.  GOP pollys know this; theres simply no action too perverse or harmful to affect the base’s voting habits.  So they need not care about looking like a hypocritical shithead, and thus theyre hypocritical shitheads.

      Reply

