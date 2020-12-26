Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday/Saturday, Dec. 25-26

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday/Saturday, Dec. 25-26

The NYTimes, back on its BS…

======

======

Person with ‘severe shellfish allergy’:

======

    10Comments

      Maeve

      My Mom got the Moderna vaccine this week. She lives in an independent living apartment in Texas. No reaction, she says it’s less than the shingles shot.

      fun with duct tape

      Here in Spain:
       
      Catalonia is the only region of Spain that has not counted Covid deaths restrictively.  (It reports 16,837 Covid deaths as of December 25, for example, whereas the national government reports 8,608 Covid deaths in Catalonia as of December 24.)  For this reason, I pay little attention to what the national government and other regional governments report for regions outside Catalonia.
       
      Catalonia as of Dec. 25 (https://dadescovid.cat):
      1592 people currently hospitalized
      335 currently in intensive care*
      R = 1.16 Dec. 16 – Dec. 22
      5.25% positive test rate Dec. 16 – Dec. 22
      237 deaths Dec. 16 – Dec. 22
      385,251 confirmed cases since March 1
      16,837 total deaths (one out of every 459 people)**
       
      Barcelona (city) stats as of Dec. 25 (https://dadescovid.cat):
      248 people currently hospitalized
      335 currently in intensive care*
      R = 1.33 Dec. 16 – Dec. 22
      5.24% positive test rate Dec. 16 – Dec. 22
      47 deaths Dec. 16 – Dec. 22
      87,148 confirmed cases since March 1
      5,365 total deaths (one out of every 314 people)***
       
      * The number of people in intensive care is sometimes reported as exceeding the number of people hospitalized.  That does seem strange, but I assume that the category of “people hospitalized” does not include the additional category of “people in the ICU.”
       
      ** The population of Catalonia on January 1, 2020, was 7,727,029.  https://www.idescat.cat/pub/?id=aec&n=245.
       
      *** I use a population figure for Barcelona (city) of 1,686,845.  The Spanish National Institute of Statistics gives a figure of 1,636,762, but that figure dates from January 1, 2019.  https://www.ine.es/jaxiT3/Datos.htm?t=2861#!tabs-tabla (population of cities within the province of Barcelona).  The figure of 1,686,845 dates mostly from 2020; it represents the total number of people entitled to services through the city Department of Health, which divides the city into the following four areas:  Barcelona Dreta (407,550 people (2020)), Barcelona Esquerra (523,725 people (2020)), Barcelona Litoral Mar (315,915 people (2020)), and Barcelona Nord (439,655 people (2019)).  http://salutintegralbcn.gencat.cat/ca/Arees_Integrals_de_Salut/.  The area of Barcelona Nord appears to include an independent city, Montcada i Reixac (pop. 36,329 (Jan. 1, 2019), https://www.ine.es/jaxiT3/Datos.htm?t=2861#!tabs-tabla), but since Catalonia reports Covid data according to the city health department’s four areas of Barcelona, I use the health department’s population figures in my calculation.

      NotMax

      Number of reported cases worldwide flies past 80,000,000.

    5. 5.

      Brachiator

      California is a mess. From the Sacramento Bee:

      It’s Christmas Day in Sacramento, much anticipated by health officials who have continuously warned against family gatherings and travel during the holiday season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

      California is still reeling from the effects of Thanksgiving, as coronavirus infection rates skyrocket throughout the state.

      According to the California Department of Public Health, the state officially hit 2 million total cases of COVID-19 on Christmas Eve, and Gov. Gavin Newsom fears rapid increases in infections if behavior doesn’t change.

      “We’re projecting that our hospital number will double in just the next 30 days, and our projections have gotten much more solid,” Newsom said in a video recorded while in another quarantine for a second potential exposure to the virus. “I fear that, but we’re not victims to that if we change our behaviors.”

      The Associated Press reported that the first officially recognized case of COVID-19 in California was confirmed on Jan. 25, and state reached the million mark Nov. 11. But in only 44 days, the number doubled, reflecting the dire situation in the state.

      Per a Thursday update, the CDPH reported 2,003,146 infections statewide, and 23,635 deaths due to the virus overall.

      Many hospitals across the state, slammed by the winter surge, are at or near capacity. More than 18,800 people are spending the holiday in the hospital, and of those, nearly 4,000 are being treated in intensive care units.

      In mid-October, fewer than 700 patients were in the hospital for coronavirus treatment, and that number has been on the rise since then.

      Both Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley regions have hit maximum ICU capacity, according to the CDPH. Greater Sacramento has just over 15% ICU capacity available, which means the region could potentially withdraw from the latest set of economic restrictions by Dec. 31.

      Over all of California, 1,302 ICU beds are still available. In mid-October, more than 3,000 beds were open. If Newsom’s fears of doubling hospitalizations are warranted, California could be in a serious hospital crunch in the coming weeks.

      “In most hospitals about half of all of the beds are filled with COVID patients and half of all the ICU beds are filled with COVID patients, and two-thirds of these patients are suffocating due to the inflammation that’s in their lungs that’s caused by the virus,” Dr. Christina Ghaly, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services, told the Associated Press. “They’re suffocating to the point that they can no longer breathe on their own, and they have to have someone put a tube down their throat, in order to oxygenate their organs. Many of these people will not live to be in 2021.”

      Los Angeles County has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, accounting for more than 651,000 of the state’s infection total.

      ETA: Native American casinos continue to operate through California’s latest stay-at-home orders, being exempted from state guidelines due to their special status within sovereign tribal territory.

      The Cache Creek Casino is advertising a private New Year’s Eve party, from midnight to 6 am.

      There is perhaps a wry joke to be made here about payback for smallpox blankets.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 12/25, China reported 8 new domestic confirmed and 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Dalian in Liaoning Province reported 5 new domestic confirmed and 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 4 of the 5 confirmed cases are traced close contacts (1 under quarantine since 12/18 and a family of 3 under quarantine since 12/23). The last confirmed case was placed into quarantine in the early morning of 12/24, as a worker at a high risk location. No case summaries were published for the asymptomatic cases. Other than the initial 6 asymptomatic cases among cold chain logistics workers, the vast majority of the community transmission has occurred at a residential compound and among vendors at a retail market. However, as the new cases are testing positive as soon as they are being traced as close contacts, the authorities are keeping just abreast of the outbreak. We will see with the next round of mass screening at Jinpu New Area whether there is still cryptic community transmission occurring. There are 1 community and 1 residential compound at Medium Risk.

      Shenyang in Liaoning Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, the granddaughter of the imported case returning from South Korea that was reported on 12/23. There are currently 1 domestic confirmed and 1 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, both close relatives of the imported cases. 1 community and 1 residential compound are at Medium Risk.

      Liaoning Province just announced that all import cold chain logistics workers will be vaccinated by 12/31.

      Beijing Municipality reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases, both at Shunyi District. One case is a loader at a food store selling frozen and refrigerated products, discovered through screening of all cold chain logistics workers. The other is an office worker, who developed symptoms and visited a fever clinic on 12/24. No links have been established with the office worker who works at the district, reported on 12/23. 96 F1 close contacts and 180 F2 close contacts have been traced, quarantined and tested. As of mid-day on 12/26, 5 additional individuals have tested positive, all are close contacts of the 2 cases reported yesterday, living in the same village in Shunyi District. I would not be surprised if the authorities starts mass screening at the district. Clearly there has been cryptic community transmission happening. 1 hotel is at Medium Risk in the city, but I would anticipate status changing for parts of Shunyi District soon.

      At Manzhouli in Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region, the last domestic confirmed cases have recovered.

      At Chengdu in Sichuan Province, 1 village and 1 residential compound has been re-designated as Low Risk. 1 community remains at Medium Risk.

      There are no changes in other Chinese cities with recent/current outbreaks.

      On 12/24, China reported 12 new imported confirmed cases, 17 imported asymptomatic cases:

      * Shanghai Municipality – 5 confirmed cases, a family of 3 (2 Chinese nationals and 1 US national) returning from the UAE (via Istanbul and Helsinki), and 1 Chinese national each returning from the U.K. and Brazil (via Germany)
      * Kunming in Yunnan Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Myanmar and the Philippines; the case from the Philippines arrived at Chengdu in Sichuan Province on 9/29, tested positive as an asymptomatic case on 10/1, spent 56 days in isolation before testing negative 4 times and deemed recovered, he was then sent to centralized quarantine for 16 days at Chengdu, he was released from quarantine on 12/10 and flew back to Kunming on 12/11 and entered mandatory 14 day home quarantine, he tested positive at the end of home quarantine on 12/25, and has been clinically diagnosed as a confirmed case presenting symptoms; 23 close contacts have been traced and quarantined, all residents in the village (as well as neighboring villages) where the case has been self-quarantining will be screened; certainly curious circumstances, the poor guy has been in isolation and quarantine for 3 months, and who know how much longer
      * Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Iraq (via Tehran); 5 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Iraq (via Tehran), 1 each returning from Liberia and the Congo (Kinshasa) (both via Nairobi), and a Foreign national coming from Turkey
      * Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Bangladesh
      * Qingyuan in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic cases”, a Chinese national returning from Georgia
      * Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Egypt; 2 asymptomatic cases, a Chinese national returning from Egypt and a Sudanese national coming from the Sudan (via Cairo)
      * Changsha in Hunan Province – 1 confirmed and 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      * Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Hungary (via Amsterdam Schipol); 1 asymptomatic cases, a Chinese national returning from the US
      * Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Columbia (via Moscow)
      * Tianjin Municipality – 2 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Guinea (via Paris CdG)
      * Shenyang in Liaoning Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      * Dalian in Liaoning Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      * Nanjing in Jiangsu Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released

      Overall in China, 2 serious cases improved to moderate conditions, 12 confirmed cases recovered, 10 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation and none were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 627 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 328 active confirmed cases in the country (274 imported), 4 are in serious condition (3 imported), and 245 asymptomatic cases (202 imported). 12,055 traced contacts are currently under quarantine.

      On 12/24, Hong Kong reported 59 new cases, 6 imported (3 from the U.K.) and 53 local (26 of whom without clear sources of infection). There are an additional 50+ cases preliminarily positive, awaiting retest.

