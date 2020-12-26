"This one box is hope that the end is coming" The delivery driver making "the most important delivery ever" as she takes Covid-19 vaccines to hospitals https://t.co/4U84DR0MR9 pic.twitter.com/OkUAk3w1ek — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 25, 2020





119k Americans are hospitalized with #COVID19 tonight. I’m grateful for everyone who took care of our loved ones on this holiday. To my colleagues – nurses, respiratory therapists, pharmacists, physicians, laboratory technicians, transporters – thank you for everything you do! — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) December 26, 2020

There have been at least 400,000 more deaths in 2020 than in 2019—a staggering 15% increase. The largest yearly increase since 1919. — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) December 24, 2020

Now the official line is where it should have been all along…."Herd immunity" against #COVID19 requires >90% population immunity — up there with #measles. https://t.co/ci0sKXjZCV — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) December 24, 2020

The NYTimes, back on its BS…

Moving the goalposts is a logical fallacy based on changing the rules to advantage one side over another. That isn't what Fauci's doing. He's updating guidance based, as the story says, in part on new information. The framing in this tweet is harmful to public health messaging. https://t.co/2w0sh7wAWv — Kendra "Gloom is My Beat" Pierre-Louis (@KendraWrites) December 25, 2020

In his Christmas message, Pope Francis urged political and business leaders to prioritize making COVID-19 vaccines available to all, criticizing ‘vaccine nationalism’ and those who refused to wear masks https://t.co/o3AQ5m4gX6 pic.twitter.com/fJKsqmT4aI — Reuters (@Reuters) December 26, 2020

Today, we start turning the page on a difficult year. The #COVID19 vaccine has been delivered to all EU countries. Vaccination will begin tomorrow across the EU. The #EUvaccinationdays are a touching moment of unity. Vaccination is the lasting way out of the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/pYOj5vS2gV — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) December 26, 2020

A 1st case of the #SARSCoV2 variant observed in the UK has been detected in France. The man is asymptomatic and has been isolated at his home.https://t.co/auU94W3CcQ #coronavirus #COVID19 — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) December 26, 2020

Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million mark https://t.co/sy0CXBkZlA pic.twitter.com/Zx5W7GmsmN — Reuters (@Reuters) December 26, 2020

As 2020 comes to an end and Russia’s total number of coronavirus cases approaches 3 million, it’s time to look back at how the world’s largest country handled the pandemic: https://t.co/d51DcJfPYZ — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) December 26, 2020

Iran says U.S. approved its funds transfer to buy COVID vaccines https://t.co/lOPAER4C1l pic.twitter.com/JgXw1VoWxb — Reuters (@Reuters) December 25, 2020

Hong Kong imposes 21-day quarantine for visitors, adds South Africa to banned list https://t.co/iNaJJnCSyP pic.twitter.com/XARRh1I6QH — Reuters (@Reuters) December 25, 2020

South Korea seemed to be winning the fight against the coronavirus. But with over 15,000 infections in the last 15 days, a deadly resurgence has reached new heights, prompting soul-searching on how the nation sleepwalked into a crisis. https://t.co/whBIJCBUrZ — The Associated Press (@AP) December 26, 2020

Sydney residents discouraged from Boxing Day shopping, some suburbs to re-enter lockdown https://t.co/3Vse7e08JC pic.twitter.com/L3JPfqtVxI — Reuters (@Reuters) December 26, 2020

Several countries across Latin America began receiving COVID-19 vaccine deliveries this holiday week including Mexico, Chile and Costa Rica https://t.co/YNudXcLHP1 pic.twitter.com/9r93nwitv5 — Reuters (@Reuters) December 26, 2020

Mexico records 9,679 new coronavirus cases, 665 more deaths https://t.co/QoKaVZX1NA pic.twitter.com/TOw4j0uGw5 — Reuters (@Reuters) December 26, 2020

New research finds evidence of lasting immunity after mild or asymptomatic SARSCoV2 infection. Understanding the nature of immunity following mild/asymptomatic infection is key to pandemic control https://t.co/LjWjbNbpDt pic.twitter.com/Jm3pPxoSIK — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 26, 2020

New #coronavirus variant: This time in Nigeria reports the director of Africa's CDC. "It's a separate lineage from the UK & South Africa," said Dr. John Nkengasong. He said Nigeria's Center for Genomics of Infectious Diseases will be analyzing more samples https://t.co/zHaaK1GcB1 pic.twitter.com/qhJjty7Yon — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) December 24, 2020

Coronavirus variant: What is the spike protein and why are mutations involving it important? https://t.co/FR51uHrfSy — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) December 24, 2020

Person with ‘severe shellfish allergy’:

Boston doctor has severe allergic reaction to Moderna COVID vaccine: NYT https://t.co/qpVb04y3DZ pic.twitter.com/AG33Qn3mWY — Reuters (@Reuters) December 26, 2020

Southern states are being overwhelmed by coronavirus cases. 6 of these states: TN,AL,GA,SC,FL&TX have had sustained case increases in the last wk. TN has reported the country’s most cases per 100k over the last 7 days. The gov has refused to enforce masks https://t.co/T7knmnABml pic.twitter.com/YYBwDBaLbe — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) December 24, 2020

Hospital workers start to ‘turn against each other’ to get vaccinated. “I am so disappointed and saddened that this happened,” a New York hospital executive wrote to his staff who did not have priority to be first in line for the vaccine https://t.co/jL3wbkdf5h — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) December 24, 2020