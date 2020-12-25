The annual book tree is up! Always with a heavy Crim-literature presence and this year topped off with a T-Rex ?? pic.twitter.com/D63z5lmNq0
— Travis Pratt (@TravisCPratt) December 6, 2020
This is a household that absolutely, positively does not include cats. Or dogs. Or, for that matter, children…
christmas elf: oh hey you guys are back early
santa: tree's haunted
christmas elf: what?
santa: *loading pistol and getting back on the sleigh* tree's haunted. https://t.co/RZrPgvXZ5C
— Zeddy (@Zeddary) December 14, 2020
Opinion: Innovation made "The Nutcracker" a Christmas classic. A pandemic won’t stop it. https://t.co/ns6oK3DMji
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 22, 2020
From Brussels to Vatican City, holiday lights shine across the globe. pic.twitter.com/v9YPuO7ZfW
— AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 22, 2020
"We start in October and then we aim to have them packed away by Easter."
This light display in a rural English village takes months to set up, uses 150,000 lightbulbs and is even used as a beacon to help aircraft navigate
— BBC World Service (@bbcworldservice) December 14, 2020
This just about sums it up… pic.twitter.com/WKULZwLE5Y
— Dave Lauer (@dlauer) December 23, 2020
Rescue cats don Santa suits for purrfect Korean Christmas https://t.co/fi7fEYWNqR pic.twitter.com/Dcklou2246
— Reuters (@Reuters) December 15, 2020
Last night I discovered “minimalist nativity sets” and I am WEEPING pic.twitter.com/XuRoGq8i1v
— Kirby Jones (@kejones_) December 5, 2020
Wizzard meets Rachmaninoff. I Wish It Could be Christmas Every Day…with a Russian revamp (plus some of my old Soviet/Russian Season’s greetings cards). @BBCNews @BBCWorld @BBCRadio3 @BBCRadio2 @bbc5live #Christmas #RoyWood pic.twitter.com/7H4bRVNw1i
— Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) December 23, 2020
The War on Christmas couldn’t be lost on the battlefield, it was stabbed in the back. https://t.co/ydbHpMVF6x
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) December 9, 2020
