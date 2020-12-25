Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Xmas Leftovers Open Thread: Random Snippets

Xmas Leftovers Open Thread: Random Snippets

This is a household that absolutely, positively does not include cats. Or dogs. Or, for that matter, children…

    1.

      Nicole

      In the comments on the Minimalist Nativity Twitter thread, someone posted “Dinosaur Nativity Ornament” and I was weeping with laughter once I saw it.

      Just finished Christmas dinner and listening to Harry Belafonte’s The Joys of Christmas album.   “The Twelve Days of Christmas” is much less tedious when it’s Belafonte singing it.

    2.

      patrick II

      Jonah’s father was Jewish and he was raised Jewish and he writes a column for the “Jewish World Review”.  So I am going to assert that his hurt feelings about the lack of adherence to the War on Christmas’ strict guidelines aren’t sincere.

    4.

      Mary G

      Thread from Nashville journalist about the bombing. Seems legit, but my judgment isn’t all that good.

      What we know about the explosion in Nashville this morning, a thread:

      -Police responded to a report of shots fired just before 6:00am near 2nd and Commerce street in downtown Nashville
      -Officers came across a suspicious RV parked near an AT&T transmission building. /1
      — Matt🍂🦉 (@mort713) December 25, 2020

    6.

      patrick II

      @Mary G:

      I read additionally that it began to broadcast that there was a bomb aboard.  If that part is true, they were trying to avoid casualties.  If it isn’t, they may have been trying to kill cops.

    8.

      debbie

      The more I look at it, the more I like that boneless tree.

    9.

      JoyceH

      My roast wasn’t fully thawed, and I have gobs of leftover pizza – so I deferred the roast till tomorrow. (Asked myself, Joyce, do you really want to peel a rutabaga today? Answered myself, no, I do not.) Felt rather Eccentric having leftover pizza for Christmas dinner, but called a friend and she was having wienies and beans. Said she thought it through and that was what she wanted. So one thing about these non-family-gathering type Christmases, you can eat what you darn well please.

    19.

      MagdaInBlack

      I had vague plans to throw together a lasagna, but that did not happen, because tomorrow IS another day. Leftovers were just fine. Wish I had picked up some ice cream tho.

    20.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Nicole:

      In the comments on the Minimalist Nativity Twitter thread, someone posted “Dinosaur Nativity Ornament” and I was weeping with laughter once I saw it. 

      Hahaha, that’s so good!

    24.

      sab

      Back when I lived in Vegas I had a neighbor who had been through an acrimonious divorce. Apparently they split the outdoor nativity display. Every year he put out Joseph and a camel. No Mary. No baby jesus. No wise men. Just Joseph and the camel. And at night they were lit up.

      He did that for all four years I lived near him.

    25.

      Rob

      I sent the BBC piece about Wizzard/Rachmaninoff to an English friend who detests those 70s British Christmas songs (the Wizzard song, and Slade’s “Merry Xmas Everybody” come to mind immediately). I’ll find out if they will continue to speak to me. Me, I don’t mind either because they’re simply not played in the US.

    26.

      satby

      So the final snow tally here was 10 inches. And it warmed up to a blisteringly hot 20° when the sun came out at 4. The dogs played in the snow while I swept off the car, but they were ready to go back inside in less than 5 minutes.

      I took a second short nap in the middle of the afternoon. Heaven!

    28.

      Brachiator

      I finished the leftover pizza a couple of days ago, but think I can put together a passable dinner from various Christmas items.

      If I stayed home on past Christmas holidays, I could at least go to a couple of nearby Chinese or Thai restaurants.  But this year, the orders here to shut down outdoor dining here in Southern California has led to some places deciding to just stay closed over the long holiday weekend.

