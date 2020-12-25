This morning, this beautiful quilt arrived in my inbox from kattails:
The Christmas quilt I finally finished a couple of weeks ago. The piecing was done by at least four different women, there are four names in the seam allowances on back. Two were dated: 1989 and 1997. I “inherited” the quilt top when a neighbor’s mother passed away, lots of stuff given away. The top had been put together.
Quilters will notice quite a bit of “fussy cutting” where a specific section of a printed pattern was carefully cut to repeat within the star. I’m NOT a quilter, but my own Mom just goes nuts decorating.
This year I finally put the batting and backing together, tied it, and sent it off. Same fabric passed around for years, used in such different ways. I suspect they ran out of the dominant green border at the very end, because the upper right star contains a more recent fabric. The front: (it’s lap size, about 50 x 65”)
A closeup of the back of one of the most intricate squares, the feather star, center right in the first photo.
Going to be a quiet day here. Holiday movies, standing rib roast, writing Christmas cards, and hopefully staying offline most of the day. I’ll be so glad to see the backend of 2020….as I’m sure you all are.
What are y’all up to?
Open thread
