This morning, this beautiful quilt arrived in my inbox from kattails:

The Christmas quilt I finally finished a couple of weeks ago. The piecing was done by at least four different women, there are four names in the seam allowances on back. Two were dated: 1989 and 1997. I “inherited” the quilt top when a neighbor’s mother passed away, lots of stuff given away. The top had been put together.

Quilters will notice quite a bit of “fussy cutting” where a specific section of a printed pattern was carefully cut to repeat within the star. I’m NOT a quilter, but my own Mom just goes nuts decorating.

This year I finally put the batting and backing together, tied it, and sent it off. Same fabric passed around for years, used in such different ways. I suspect they ran out of the dominant green border at the very end, because the upper right star contains a more recent fabric. The front: (it’s lap size, about 50 x 65”)

A closeup of the back of one of the most intricate squares, the feather star, center right in the first photo.