So This Is Christmas

This morning, this beautiful quilt arrived in my inbox from kattails:

Well This Is Christmas

The Christmas quilt I finally finished a couple of weeks ago.  The piecing was done by at least four different women, there are four names in the seam allowances on back.  Two were dated: 1989 and 1997.  I “inherited” the quilt top when a neighbor’s mother passed away, lots of stuff given away.  The top had been put together.

Quilters will notice quite a bit of “fussy cutting”  where a specific section of a printed pattern was carefully cut to repeat within the star. I’m NOT a quilter, but my own Mom just goes nuts decorating.

This year I finally put the batting and backing together, tied it, and sent it off.  Same fabric passed around for years, used in such different ways. I suspect they ran out of the dominant green border at the very end, because the upper right star contains a more recent fabric. The front: (it’s lap size, about 50 x 65”)

Well This Is Christmas 1

A closeup of the back of one of the most intricate squares, the feather star, center right in the first photo.

Going to be a quiet day here. Holiday movies, standing rib roast, writing Christmas cards, and hopefully staying offline most of the day. I’ll be so glad to see the backend of 2020….as I’m sure you all are.

Here’s a cute duck photo for you. It’s been too cold to fill their big pool, though I manage to fill the small one, but Maddie seems to prefer her water dish. Silly duck.

Well This Is Christmas 2

What are y’all up to?

Open thread

    16Comments

    2. 2.

      TaMara (HFG)

      I’m just giving up on formatting. There were paragraphs in there somewhere before I hit publish, but you guys can figure it out. Off to let the ducks out, since the temps are now about 27. They will bitch at me the entire time because they don’t understand why they are confined when the sun has come up. I try to explain to them their little feet will freeze (their downy bodies stay toasty warm). They are unmoved.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      laura

      Stunning stitchery- that is a beautiful quilt.
      Merry Christmas to all of you all. Let’s hope for better days ahead.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      HinTN

      Silly duck

      Indeed

      Standing rib roast here, too. The oven just sang out that it’s reached 450. The thing goes in fifteen minutes from now and the kitchen pace steadily increases. 

      Merry Christmas!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Sloane Ranger

      Love the quilt.

      Finished the first course of my Christmas lunch (pork and all the trimmings) just in time to watch the Queen’s Christmas speech and now contemplating microwaving the pudding.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      narya

      Merry happy to everyone–particularly loved the Beethoven below. I’ve seen it before, but it always raises goosebumps for me.

      I’m cleaning things up, after a week of baking and such–going to send off a package to my parents next week, including sauerkraut and venison summer sausage and cookies and more cookies. A friend who has quarantined for 8 days (and no known exposure and constant mask usage) will be over later.

      I’m so grateful for this space and for all of you. It was the ONE place I could come to during the election season, and I loved seeing you all during the Thanksgiving zooms. Thank you to our BlogFather and to all of the front pagers and behind-the-scenes elves who keep it all running; I appreciate you

      ETA: beautiful quilt! If anyone has info on how to properly hang/preserve a quilt, I would be grateful; I have one my mom made for me

      ETA2: I shared the kitchen post w/ my mom, who loved it and read all the comments, so thanks for that, too!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Leto

      @Nicole: HELL YEAH! I’ve been so excited for this!

      Avalune and I got up, exchanged gifts, then we popped into the kitchen where I made Mary Berry’s Yule Log (with much needed help from Avalune because she’s a very good baker). It’s currently resting on the window sill, along with the ganache topping, and I’ll finish it up here in about 30. Next will be starting the ham and rest of Christmas dinner items (Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes, and green beans).

      kattails: love that quilt!

      Happy Christmas everyone!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      jnfr

      Lovely quilt with an even better quilt story.

      Merry Christmas to all who celebrate it! Mr. J is on a three-week vacation and we intend to mostly laze around the house as usual.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      NotMax

      You can always buck them up by telling them they’re in okay company, as both Dan Ackroyd and Ashton Kutsher have webbed feet.

      (Don’t let them know that Josef Stalin did, too.)

      ;)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Kristine

      Lovely quilt.

      Silly ducks.

      Blueberry pancake breakfast. Walking with friends in a few hours. Then home to filet, baked potato, veg, and no bake lemon tartlets (bought phyllo shells and jarred lemon curd. I’ll make a topping with Greek yogurt, vanilla, and cinnamon). Sunny here, with temp in the teens. Looks like whatever snow there was has blown away or melted.

      Merry Christmas/peaceful Friday to all.

      Reply

