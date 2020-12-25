Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Merry Christmas From Outer Space

No, I’m not in outer space, or even the troposphere. I am in fact in NYC with Samwise* and my husband. But we don’t all have that luxury–poor Santa has to deliver presents around the whole galaxy, if not all of spacetime. I have photographic proof:

Merry Christmas From Outer Space

I found this in a nice collection of these old Galaxy covers. It looks like Santa’s managed to relax in at least one of them. Go check it out, if it suits you; regardless, a merry Christmas to all! I’ll be doing my traditional eating of leftovers and viewing of Futurama. I especially love The Futurama Holiday Spectacular, the anthology episode featuring X-Mas, Robanukah, and Kwanzaa.

What about you?

*Speaking of Samwise…

  • CaseyL
  • Miss Bianca
  • Sister Golden Bear

    1. 1.

      Miss Bianca

      oh, wait, now that I see the whole photo of Samwise it’s even funnier! I can’t tell whether he’s trying desperately to ignore his Christmas get-up, or about to leap into space in character as Santa Claws!

    3. 3.

      CaseyL

      Samwise’s expression is pure “What have I done to deserve this?”  I hope there are a lot of cuddles in his immediate future to make up for the indignity.

      Have a great day!

