No, I’m not in outer space, or even the troposphere. I am in fact in NYC with Samwise* and my husband. But we don’t all have that luxury–poor Santa has to deliver presents around the whole galaxy, if not all of spacetime. I have photographic proof:

I found this in a nice collection of these old Galaxy covers. It looks like Santa’s managed to relax in at least one of them. Go check it out, if it suits you; regardless, a merry Christmas to all! I’ll be doing my traditional eating of leftovers and viewing of Futurama. I especially love The Futurama Holiday Spectacular, the anthology episode featuring X-Mas, Robanukah, and Kwanzaa.

What about you?

*Speaking of Samwise…