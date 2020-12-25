I slept until noon today (technically- Steve woke me up at 6 am for breakfast) but I promptly fell back asleep. Had some eggs, scrapple, and fried green tomatoes for breakfast, made a light lunch of a salad, and then had a ribeye, smashed potatoes, corn, sliced tomatoes, and a nice big glass of milk for dessert.

In between I watched the Stand, some other garbage, played a little WoW, and all in all it was a pretty damned good day.

I have noticed that during lockdown, my need for interaction has dropped even more than where it was before. I literally could go days without even talking to someone on the phone anymore. That’s probably not good.

At any rate, Merry Christmas to you all. I’m ready for a new year, new President, new everything.