Merry Christmas Everyone!

Merry Christmas Everyone!

by | 32 Comments

I slept until noon today (technically- Steve woke me up at 6 am for breakfast) but I promptly fell back asleep. Had some eggs, scrapple, and fried green tomatoes for breakfast, made a light lunch of a salad, and then had a ribeye, smashed potatoes, corn, sliced tomatoes, and a nice big glass of milk for dessert.

In between I watched the Stand, some other garbage, played a little WoW, and all in all it was a pretty damned good day.

I have noticed that during lockdown, my need for interaction has dropped even more than where it was before. I literally could go days without even talking to someone on the phone anymore. That’s probably not good.

At any rate, Merry Christmas to you all. I’m ready for a new year, new President, new everything.

    32Comments

    4. 4.

      planetjanet

      Merry Christmas, John. I also had a nice quiet day, enjoying my friends by text. Settled in this evening with a nice Malbec and watched a bit of Good Omens. Major Major Major Major got me curious about Terry Pratchett. Finished off with a documentary on Pacific Island rugby, Oceans Apart, which is a story of economic inequality in the sport and the intersection of global politics. Lots to think about.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      satby

      I took two naps.My naturally introverted self is getting greatly reinforced by this plague year too. I enjoyed a very quiet day at home. Had quick chats or texts with a couple of people, took the dogs out to play in the 10 inches of snow, and mostly read otherwise. Very satisfying day, truth be told.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Punchy

      Noon on Xmas?  I dont know what screams “no spawns” greater than this.

      OT:  Lady Lindsey suddenly wants $2K/per.  Cant wait to see what M^2 says about this…. :)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Joy in FL

      I also had a nice quiet day with cats and good food and the prospect of a better year for many of us around the the world.

      I hope everyone had their version of a good day.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Kristine

      Solo Christmas except for a walk along the lakeshore with friends and pups. I’m another introvert who’s getting reinforced. Even the occasional shopping jaunt aggravates me at times.

      Anyway, Merry Christmas 🎄, John. Looking forward to another year here at the Juice.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Eljai

      Warm holiday wishes to all jackals!  I had a zoom call with my family in Missouri.  I miss being there with them, especially since they were making pizza.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      frosty

      Merry Christmas to you too, Cole. We’ve had three days together at my older son’s house in Pittsburgh. The two Millennials are playing Mario on a Nintendo Switch while the two Boomers are reading. It’s been great being together again.

      ETA After watching NatLamp’s Christmas Vacation this afternoon. For the first time for all if us!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      NotMax

      Finally managed to get to sleep around 6:45 a.m. That lasted until just past 7:30.

      Tried again about 9:30 and was able to snooze until about 1. Dropped down into the low 50s last night (maybe even the high 40s). Brrr. Time to blow the year’s accumulated dust out of the space heater vents.

      And now some bozo in the neighborhood has started setting off fireworks. *sigh

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Emma from FL

      Merry Christmas! As a proper Cuban family, we celebrated Christmas Eve. This year, the American menu won, so we had baked ham, creamed mash potatoes, broccoli with Tuscan dressing, and, as a special treat for me, lobster mac and cheese. Just my sister, my BIL, my dad and I. For dessert, Nutella bouche de Noel, which was meant for four but it was so rich, we’ll have leftovers for a while. In fact, that’s what we all had today. Ham sliders and salad for lunch, mac and cheese and mixed fruit for dessert for supper. lots of calls/Trillian/zooms from friends. Quiet except for the guy that thought it was 4th of July and scared the crap out of the neighborhood.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      NotMax

      Settling in with a mug of coffee with a splash of Sambuca to watch the 2007 BBC serialized Oliver Twist on Prime. Nearly forgot it was in the queue.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Narya

      Merry happy everyone, and thank you BlogFather. Cleaned. Made curried salmon. Friend (who quarantined) came over—first time I’ve seen anyone in two weeks. Watched a bunch of Schitts Creek. Love you all…

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Yarrow

      Merry Christmas. I’m exhausted after days cleaning and organizing, cooking and dealing with family drama. But today was a good day.

       a nice big glass of milk for dessert.

      A glass of milk for dessert? What even is that?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      e julius drivingstorm

      @NotMax:

      Sporadic fireworks interspersed with heavy rain last night as the cold front moved through Miami. Then prolonged grand finale fireworks started at midnight. What’s up with that? We have cats. We don’t need Christmas fireworks.

      Merry Christmas everyone, or Xmas if you prefer.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Brachiator

      Merry Christmas, Cole. And happy holidays to the Balloon Juice bunch everywhere.

      Lazy day today. Watched Wonder Woman 1984. Enjoyed it, and for now will avoid any details about the movie at all.

      I think it is opening in some movie theaters and simultaneously streaming. I love going to the movies. Hell, I love spending money on over-priced buttered popcorn and a hot dog, especially for action movies.  But the ease of streaming the first run showing of WW84 suggests that movie theaters as we know them may become a relic of the Before Times.

      Also, MGM trying to sell itself for only $5 billion suggests that there may be some major consolidations and shifts within the film industry as it probably moves to becoming an almost totally streaming model.

      However it breaks down, we may be looking at an end of an era. Probably not the first big shakeup and transformation as we move beyond this pandemic.

      I am going to save the Disney/Pixar Soul for tomorrow, and probably watch Demolition Man next. It is a wacky film with some surprisingly creative touches.

       

      ETA: Saleforce bought Slack for $27.7 billion, an insane amount of money. And probably not worth it. By comparison MGM is a bargain.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      eddie blake

      happy holidays, everyone. yeah, my christmas has been kinda crappy, broke a bunch of ribs last friday. but we watched rudolph the red-nosed reindeer today and now i have a cat on my lap, so it’s all good.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      seefleur

      Happy Holidays to all those who lurk and post on this site! Up here in Maine, our weather was most decidedly un-winter – 59 degrees, lots of wind and rain. In spite of that, I’m just so glad that 2020 is nearly over… what a craptastic year it’s been!
      Thank you to Mr. Cole for providing me with a little sanity space – otherwise I would have probably ended up losing my cool/job/mind with all the assholery that seems to have infected this country over the last 4+ years.
      And thank you to all the smart (ass) people who provide insight and wit to this place.
      May your 2021 be filled with unicorns, glitter, chocolate kisses and all the popcorn and drinks (alcoholic or otherwise)… you all deserve it!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      Merry Christmas to John and the rest of the jackals.  We had a quiet Christmas here in Glendale since it was just the two of us.  The kid stayed away since she’s been treating Covid patients.  The wife got Amazon gift cards for me and the kid, except she put the kid’s card in the box for me, added a bit of humor to the evening.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Zelma

      Merry Christmas to all.  Better late than never, they say.  I always wonder who they are.

      I had dinner with my cousins who have been pretty careful about everything.  It’s only the third time I have broken bread with another person since last March.  I wonder if I have become too accustomed to being alone.  I’m not at all an introvert so this is not a psychological trait.  But I have simply adjusted to solitude and don’t seem to mind it that much.

      I have become a more frequent telephone user, which was never one of my favorite things.  I’m not real good at it.  Well, 2021 has to be better – doesn’t it?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      CaseyL

      I’m also finding prolonged solitude to be congenial (if I may be forgiven the oxymoron of “congenial solitude”).  I have my small circle of friends and near relatives to chat with, and that’s perfectly fine. Watching the ICU and death toll keep climbing exponentially  – seems to me that staying alive means staying alone.

      I don’t know how I’ll react if normal office life ever resumes. I already kind of resent having to dress in real clothes, put on makeup, and take the bus in, and that’s just one day per week!

      ETA: @Brachiator:  Yeah! I saw WW84 today, too! As soon as they announced that a lot of first run films would be on HBO Max I signed up.  And I loved the movie: laughed, cried, the whole bit.  Not your usual superhero movie; more about character – the choices one makes; the prices one pays – than one commonly gets.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      HRA

      Merry Christmas John! We had lasagna and meatballs for dinner. Baklava for dessert. There was no way we could have our usual Christmas this year. Now we are getting our second snow storm after we woke up to the first overnight one today. Merry Christmas to all the Balloon Juicers!

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Doc Sardonic

      Merry Christmas everyone. I am the most anti-social sociable introverted extrovert you would ever want to meet. This pandemic is really doing a number on me mentally, I really don’t mind the not seeing people part of this, but the social part of me is on life support and I am not sure he is going to make it.

      Reply

