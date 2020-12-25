Barney S. contributed this photo of his beloved friend, the Rare Montana Spotted Reindeer.



What a great pup, gone but most definitely not forgotten!

🎁

Joy in FL shares this memory of a very special Christmas.



This is me with my new best friend. I had asked my parents for a Siamese cat because of the Disney movie The Incredible Journey. I was so happy to have him. I named him Tao after the cat in that movie. He was so good to me and such a friend for all his long life of 18 years.

🎁

Hebe shared this happy family photo. Well, at least the adults are happy! The kids would probably rather be playing. :-)



We would all watch White Christmas and sing, “We’ll follow the old man wherever he wants to go……” and everyone used to fit in our red vests. This must have been Christmas 1994. I am in the middle with my son on my lap. My parents and brother in law (back row, right) are gone, now.

🎁

way2blue shares a few photos of their cats enjoying the Christmas festivities and treats.



Skeeter wondering what’s up…

Skeeter now hiding in the wrappings…

Skeeter and her brother Misha…

Misha loves his catnip…

Nap time!

🎁

Here are a couple of pics from Dan B.



One from 1955 – notice the curtains, or, avert your gaze. They were weird murky, dark green, and lots of other colors, none of them pretty. My brother, mother, Grammy, and a couple cousins are in the photo. I’m not sure I am.

And because it’s Balloon Juice After Dark, here’s a little extra something from Dan B.



This picture is what happens when gay boys who have found refuge far from their disapproving families find they don’t have a steady anchor. Motto: Survive the Holidays, a wonderful boring future awaits, with crazy photos at the bottom of boxes of the box.

🎁

Merry Christmas, everyone!