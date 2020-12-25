It's an early Christmas for these gorillas at the London Zoo as they cheerfully unwrapped their gifts ?? pic.twitter.com/CpiWd8bjii

It was a rough year. But this mailman rallied and made Christmas stockings for all 250 dogs on his route. https://t.co/58B6ax6iZZ

There are 250 dogs on Scott Arnold’s U.S. Postal Service route, and every year, he gives each one a personalized Christmas stocking that has their name, dog treats and a note from Santa.

But for the first time in 25 years, Arnold thought he might skip it this year. He knew that the families in the 22101 Zip code area of McLean, Va., would have understood. Arnold, 66, lost his adult son, Jason, in May of unknown causes, just days before his 37th birthday.

Arnold said that an outpouring of love and support from hundreds of his longtime customers helped fuel him through a difficult year. But he wondered whether he had the energy to make and deliver hundreds of stockings.

Then Arnold thought about how much his son had loved dogs, and he knew he had to continue the tradition he calls “Santa Paws.”…

So in November, Arnold bought more than 250 miniature Christmas stockings that were decorated with Santas and snowmen. He pulled out his red and green fabric paint, and sat down at his table to carefully personalize each one. “Rocky,” “Finnegan,” “Tesla,” he began, until he had written one for each pooch he has come to know and love in McLean…

As he does every year, Arnold stuffed each stocking with dog treats, then added a few extras: photos of his dog, Milo, and his grandsons — Jackson, 8, and Luke, 6 — and a special Christmas newsletter.

“Another Pawliday season is upon us, though this one is quite different than any other,” Arnold wrote. “We will begin, as always, welcoming the new members of our ever-growing pack.”

After listing all of the new dogs in the neighborhood (Teddy, Daisy, Biscuit, Lula, etc.), he mentioned those who had moved away (Molly, Rosie, Zeus, Monte), then paid tribute to all of the dogs who had crossed the “Rainbow Bridge.”…

On the other side of the letter, he thanked the people on his route for their support and kindness during the worst year he could remember.

“The outpouring of caring and compassion from all was incredible and appreciated,” Arnold wrote. “It helped so much, and continues to help.”

When he began delivering the socks about two weeks ago, Arnold said, he discovered it was good therapy.

“I’m so glad that I didn’t deprive the families and their dogs,” he said. “They look forward to the socks every year. We’re all feeling overwhelmed because of the pandemic and this was something positive I could do.”…