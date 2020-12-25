Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The revolution will be supervised.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

I personally stopped the public option…

… down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

We still have time to mess this up!

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Mission Accomplished!

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

We survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

No one could have predicted…

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

You are here: Home / Pet Blogging / Dog Blogging / Friday Morning Open Thread: Merry Xmas / Happy Holiday

Friday Morning Open Thread: Merry Xmas / Happy Holiday

by | 22 Comments

This post is in: , ,


There are 250 dogs on Scott Arnold’s U.S. Postal Service route, and every year, he gives each one a personalized Christmas stocking that has their name, dog treats and a note from Santa.

But for the first time in 25 years, Arnold thought he might skip it this year. He knew that the families in the 22101 Zip code area of McLean, Va., would have understood. Arnold, 66, lost his adult son, Jason, in May of unknown causes, just days before his 37th birthday.

Arnold said that an outpouring of love and support from hundreds of his longtime customers helped fuel him through a difficult year. But he wondered whether he had the energy to make and deliver hundreds of stockings.

Then Arnold thought about how much his son had loved dogs, and he knew he had to continue the tradition he calls “Santa Paws.”…

So in November, Arnold bought more than 250 miniature Christmas stockings that were decorated with Santas and snowmen. He pulled out his red and green fabric paint, and sat down at his table to carefully personalize each one. “Rocky,” “Finnegan,” “Tesla,” he began, until he had written one for each pooch he has come to know and love in McLean…

As he does every year, Arnold stuffed each stocking with dog treats, then added a few extras: photos of his dog, Milo, and his grandsons — Jackson, 8, and Luke, 6 — and a special Christmas newsletter.

“Another Pawliday season is upon us, though this one is quite different than any other,” Arnold wrote. “We will begin, as always, welcoming the new members of our ever-growing pack.”

After listing all of the new dogs in the neighborhood (Teddy, Daisy, Biscuit, Lula, etc.), he mentioned those who had moved away (Molly, Rosie, Zeus, Monte), then paid tribute to all of the dogs who had crossed the “Rainbow Bridge.”…

On the other side of the letter, he thanked the people on his route for their support and kindness during the worst year he could remember.

“The outpouring of caring and compassion from all was incredible and appreciated,” Arnold wrote. “It helped so much, and continues to help.”

When he began delivering the socks about two weeks ago, Arnold said, he discovered it was good therapy.

“I’m so glad that I didn’t deprive the families and their dogs,” he said. “They look forward to the socks every year. We’re all feeling overwhelmed because of the pandemic and this was something positive I could do.”…

For the cynics:
Friday Morning Open Thread: Merry Xmas / Happy Holiday

(Shoe via GoComics.com)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Delk
  • eclare
  • Geminid
  • JPL
  • MagdaInBlack
  • NeenerNeener
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • rikyrah
  • satby
  • Splitting Image
  • Tony Jay

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    22Comments

    3. 3.

      Tony Jay

      And a very Merry Chrimbottihottimus to all you Jackals from the frosty shores of Brexitannia.

      Eat  drink and be merry, for tomorrow someone will say or do something stupid and enraging. But not today!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      NotMax

      Holiday hummables.

      A one.

      And a two.

      And a three.

      And a four.

      And a five.

      Meanwhile –

      Holy hot rock, Batman.

      This week’s incredible eruption at Halemaumau Crater continues, feeding a lava lake that is now 554 feet deep — or about as tall as 1 1/2 vertical football fields.

      Hawaiian Volcano Observatory officials said the lava lake got 39 feet deeper in the last 24 hours.

      The lake covers an approximate surface area of 69 acres. Source

      Reply
    8. 8.

      MagdaInBlack

      That “Ode to Joy” made me all weepy, in a good way.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Geminid

      @rikyrah: Merry Christmas! And to all the rest of the jackal pack. I’m hoping Northeasterners don’t suffer too much from yesterday’s storm. My part of Virginia got by with a lot of rain, but in the Shenandoah Valley just ten miles west it finished up with snow, ice, and subfreezing temperatures. Sounds like it was way worse up north. Stay warm if you can! Days are getting brighter, and Spring is coming.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      JPL

      It’s 25 just north of Atlanta and will warm up later to a balmy 32.   The dog and I plan to spend a cozy day watching movies and snacking on some tasty food.  I hope that everyone enjoys their day.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      NeenerNeener

      Merry Christmas to all here! We didn’t get anything but rain overnight.

      I’m spending the day watching streaming stuff and eating leftover chicken and dumplings. Then maybe I’ll take a drive around the neighborhood tonight and check out the outdoor Christmas lights.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.