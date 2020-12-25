In case anyone else needed to hear this. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/fIrclgKUdM — Emily Calandrelli (@TheSpaceGal) December 21, 2020





Americans celebrate Christmas Eve under spiraling COVID pandemic https://t.co/lLg2oyroAR pic.twitter.com/V8NWeRgLv1 — Reuters (@Reuters) December 25, 2020

Fauci’s Christmas Eve: Turning 80 and fighting the pandemic https://t.co/zKCQJGCM13 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 23, 2020

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US' top infectious disease expert since 1984, has worked on the federal response to Covid-19, AIDS, Ebola, the Zika virus and anthrax scares. He turns 80 today. Here's a look back at his career serving under six US presidents. https://t.co/O3HPxlEgq6 — CNN International (@cnni) December 24, 2020

What's it like being Santa in a pandemic? ???? Video calls and plexiglass may be part of the deal this year. But for Santa Larry Christmas, it's always about bringing cheer ??https://t.co/ffgJ9L6sVB pic.twitter.com/6j23ckcGpd — BBC World Service (@bbcworldservice) December 23, 2020

Hey all- if you have a loved one working in COVID (pubhealth, ID, HCW, etc.) the natural response during a holiday zoom is to ask lots of qxs. We’re always happy to answer them but please be gentle w/ us -we’ve been 24/7 COVID since Jan & sometimes need a mental health break — Dr. Saskia Popescu (@SaskiaPopescu) December 24, 2020

I wish everyone a safe and restful holiday season. This year by staying apart to stay safe from #COVID19, we can all give the most important gifts of all: the gifts of life and health. #InThisTogetherpic.twitter.com/HlNobGujwg — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) December 24, 2020

Blocked from the beach and the pub. Stuck in your region or not allowed to drive at all. Or perhaps there's no national rules even as new infections race through the country. Worldwide, it's a holiday mashup of virus restrictions. https://t.co/zsfVxfi4o8 — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) December 23, 2020

"It isn't a happy Christmas": The coronavirus pandemic has upended holiday traditions and brought in a season of loneliness, fear, isolation and financial distress. https://t.co/TPrDGBSaIP — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) December 23, 2020

WATCH: Take a look at the measures adopted for Christmas and year-end festivities by some European countries https://t.co/LtE7scaJ4n pic.twitter.com/B7g6c0DsAJ — Reuters (@Reuters) December 20, 2020

A stream of marching bands joyously paraded through Bethlehem, but few people were there to greet them as the coronavirus pandemic and a strict lockdown dampened Christmas Eve celebrations in the traditional birthplace of Jesus. https://t.co/eyqwQXq5sG — The Associated Press (@AP) December 24, 2020

Five families, five Christmases: A festive season like no other around Europe https://t.co/u0Gvt190cx — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 24, 2020

Theatrical versions of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol have been performed for nearly 200 years Can the tradition survive the pandemic? https://t.co/n5nmK858cz pic.twitter.com/RH23rZGCbk — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 24, 2020

Volunteers called "Santa's grandchildren" are bringing Christmas cheer to Italian nursing home residents isolated by coronavirus restrictions. "I still want to be a grandchild," says one who lost both grandparents this year. https://t.co/tIuX4QYo1E — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) December 24, 2020

Pope Francis celebrated a low-key Christmas Eve Mass made somber by the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/wN44R13hZI pic.twitter.com/n7l8wYV3Vy — Reuters (@Reuters) December 25, 2020

The traditional Czech golden-pig ornament, said to bring good luck and happiness, is getting a modern twist to reflect how people are adapting for the holidays this year https://t.co/pLvltXdlkh pic.twitter.com/Z1fzKu25Dz — Reuters (@Reuters) December 3, 2020

Advertisements for “Ded Moroz with antibodies” have appeared in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk and other cities across Russia in the weeks before the New Year holiday https://t.co/5BK5yvdB0l — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) December 7, 2020

Millions of Sydney residents asked to 'limit' Christmas festivities to fight COVID cluster https://t.co/t4jK3YC2ai pic.twitter.com/j18WLsTzXv — Reuters (@Reuters) December 24, 2020

Baby Jesus dons a face mask, a face shield and a hazmat suit for Christmas in Bolivia pic.twitter.com/dPuaXaNARz — Reuters (@Reuters) December 17, 2020

Along the U.S. borders with Canada and Mexico, @AP photographers found families connecting in smaller, more intimate ways, overcoming unusual obstacles for shared celebrations. https://t.co/fFxxpIG6vA — The Associated Press (@AP) December 25, 2020

Covid smell loss can replace the sweet smells of mulled wine, egg nog and hot mince pies with nothingness or a horrible smellhttps://t.co/itLPBzwiAD — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 24, 2020

Doctors and nurses caring for the sickest COVID-19 patients are doing what they can to get through the holidays. At one Alabama hospital, the intensive care unit is decorated with Christmas trees, snowman stickers and lights. https://t.co/Rmvb1gIPam — The Associated Press (@AP) December 22, 2020

A family Christmas Eve traditions is watching “It’s A Wonderful Life.” I noticed this year the opening scene is set in 1919, and 12-year old George Bailey comforts the druggist, Mr Gower, on losing his son to influenza. Will never miss that in the future. — Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) December 25, 2020

Opinion: All I want for Christmas are covid-19 mandates https://t.co/K3WOoySD0j — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 24, 2020