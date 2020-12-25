Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday/Friday, Dec. 24-25

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday/Friday, Dec. 24-25

by

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday/Friday, Dec. 24-25

(Strange Brew via GoComics.com)


(Cornered via GoComics.com)

(Mike Luckovich via GoComics.com)

      NotMax

      FYI. Fingers and toes crossed it is proven both efficacious and accurate.

      For months, a Honolulu company has been developing a rapid COVID-19 test that detects the virus in saliva.

      Oceanit says it’s working non-stop to complete clinical trials and submit its application for the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization by the end of this month.

      The test is called Assure-19. It’s a rapid $20 COVID-19 test in which the user spits into a small cup and the result comes up in minutes like a pregnancy test.

      “It’s been a huge effort in a short amount of time so lots of people working really hard at it,” said Pat Sullivan, CEO of Oceanit. Source

      opiejeanne

      It was just the two of us this evening and this is the most melancholy I’ve felt this year. We did get to see our youngest kid and her husband briefly this afternoon, to exchange presents and gawp at what’s left of the greenhouse after the fire.

      I am sorry to be a downer tonight. I just want this terrible year to end.

      NotMax

      Can sympathize with the plight of the theater company but at the same time firmly believe it’s much too risky a gamble to implement as things stand currently.

      Consolidated Theatres are offering guests private screenings of “Wonder Woman 1984” from Dec. 25, 2020 through Jan. 3, 2021 by buying out an auditorium. The private screening is open to guests and 30 of their closest friends and family.
      [snip]
      Friends and family must be seated by household inside the auditorium, with no more than five guests per household within each individual grouping. Two additional seats will be left open on either side of each household group to further support social distancing. Source

      daryljfontaine

      Luckovich’s cartoon is on point but the scanning in the second line bugs me.

      “Who demanded to go maskless Christmas Eve”
      s/demanded/elected, decided
      s/demanded to go/selfishly went

      He doesn’t use enough syllables

      Merry Christmas, jackals.

      D

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 12/24, China reported 7 new domestic confirmed and 5 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Dalian in Liaoning Province reported 7 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic reported on 12/20, found during community mass screening and placed into isolation at that time) and 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases. The 3 of the 6 new confirmed cases are traced close contacts (already under quarantine since 12/22 or 12/23), and the other 3 found during the 2nd round of mass screening of all residents at Jinpu New Area. No case summaries were published for the asymptomatic case. Apparently, a cordon sanitaire has been set up around Jinpu New Area as of 3 days ago, and all public transportation within the district is shut down. There are currently 19 domestic confirmed and 18 domestic asymptomatic cases there. The mass screening campaign across the city is ongoing. So far, all results from districts other than Jinpu New Area have been negative. Jinpu New Area is an outlying new development zone, with a concentration of port and logistics facilities. ~ one third of seaborne cold chain logistic products are imported into China at Dalian. There are 1 community and 1 residential compound at Medium Risk.

      Beijing Municipality reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case. There was some confusion with reporting yesterday. From 0 AM on 12/23 to 16 PM on 12/24, a total of 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases were found, 1 at Shunyi District (who traveled to Ningbo in Zhejiang Province on 12/23) and 1 at Xicheng District. There was not a 2nd asymptomatic case found at Shunyi District. I have discussed both cases in detail in yesterday’s post. 280 contacts have been traced from the former case, and 220 contacts from the latter.

      At Turfan in Xinjiang “Autonomous” Region, 2 asymptomatic cases have been released from isolation. There remains 2 asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 residential compound is designated as Medium Risk

      There are no changes in other Chinese cities with recent/current outbreaks.

      On 12/24, China reported 7 new imported confirmed cases, 15 imported asymptomatic cases:

      * Shanghai Municipality – 4 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the UAE, Spain and India, and 1 US national coming from the US; from 12/22 to 12/23, Shanghai found an entire family of 9 (an Israeli national and 8 US nationals), coming from Canada, were infected
      * Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from the US; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Iraq
      * Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning Russia and the US
      * Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Indonesia
      * Shenyang in Liaoning Province – 1 confirmed case, no information released
      * Chongqing Municipality – 4 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Nepal
      * Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 6 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals each returning from Nigeria and Egypt, and 1 each from Syria and Zambia
      * Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic cases, a Chinese national returning from Japan

      The imported case returning from South Korea, reported at Shenyang in Liaoning Province on 12/23, continues to cause a great deal of commotion. Policy at Shenyang for visitors/returnees from overseas is 14 days of mandatory centralized quarantine, followed by 14 days of mandatory self-quarantine at home, supervised by property management and neighborhood committee. Anyone who is sharing the residence needs to quarantine for the duration, as well. The case clearly did not follow the self-quarantine policies, and she was able to get away with it because one of her sons is the policeman posted to the community (China follows community policing model), and has several relatives working in the city’s police department. Anyone with fever symptoms can visit community clinics if he or she has a negative RT-PCR test report within 7 days, which the case would have from the negative tests during centralized quarantine. Given that it is winter at Shenyang right now, with temperatures well below freezing, common colds and flus are indeed common, and with the recent negative test reports from quarantine, the case probably never thought she had COVID-19. However, anyone returning from overseas, or works at high risk occupations (medical personnel, cold chain logistics workers, etc.), can only go to fever clinics at designated hospitals when exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

      The personal information (name, national ID #, address, mobile phone #, the schools where the grandchildren attend, etc.) of the imported case, as well as those of her family, were leaked on Chinese social media. This has led to a wave of harassment and online bullying of the case and her family. Such leaks has happened several times in China during the sporadic outbreaks since the end of the 1st wave. Each time, there has been a larger counteraction, outpourings of sympathies to those being bullied, as well as pressure on the authorities to crack down on leaking cases’ and close contacts’ private information. There has been less sympathy this time around, however, due to the case’s failure to adhere to quarantine policies (and leveraging family connections to do so), and being out and about across the city despite having COVID-19 symptoms. Her actions (and the failure by the property management and neighborhood committee to properly supervise her self-quarantine) have led to centralized quarantine of hundreds of F1 & F2 close contacts, home quarantine of hundreds of F3 close contacts, lock down of 2 residential compounds with thousands of residents, temporary shut down of 5 medical facilities and 2 schools, with all of the disruptions to public service operations, small businesses and personal lives.

      Today’s Shenyang authorities reported a new domestic confirmed case, the granddaughter of the imported case, who has been under quarantine since 12/22. Fortunately, other than the case’s close family (husband and granddaughter so far), everyone else (close contacts, residents of the compounds, and persons associated with the medical facilities and schools), have all tested negative to date. Therefore, Shenyang is likely not facing a Dalian type of situation.

      Overall in China, 9 confirmed cases recovered, 9 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation and 6 was reclassified as confirmed cases, 1 suspect case has been ruled out as COVID-19, and 879 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 320 active confirmed cases in the country (272 imported), 6 are in serious condition (5 imported), and 236 asymptomatic cases (195 imported). 9,890 individuals traced contacts are currently under quarantine.

      On 12/24, Hong Kong reported 57 new cases, 2 imported and 55 local (25 of whom without clear sources of infection). There are an additional 50 cases preliminarily positive, awaiting retest.

      Have a happy and safe holiday everyone!

