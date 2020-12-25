I initially read this as a Joe Biden applause line https://t.co/nd2xNX0FoT — Zeddy (@Zeddary) December 22, 2020

You can believe that ‘making rich people poorer, and poor people more comfortable’ is a bad thing, or you can believe in the Jesus of the Christian Bible. It’s spelled out in your sacred text, not once but many times! Don’t just wave that Book around — read it!



the fact that so many of the comments and qts of this article are to mock it really illustrate the extent to which “Bible-believing” Christianity requires a kind of callous cruelty that the Bible itself not only does not support but also suggests is subject to divine judgment. https://t.co/H7Wn8QGO8U — Bailey (@bpickbpick) December 23, 2020

Further, via Dana Houle’s twitter feed…

There was a guy named Joseph and his wife Mary who had a baby named Jesus. They had to do that far from home because politicians are sh*theads, and not even indoors, because the place was crowded. — Daniel Schultz (@pastordan) December 24, 2020

It's only when you've wrapped your head around this being a birth like any other, Jesus being a baby like any other, just a little poorer than most, that you can start to understand what's really going on here. — Daniel Schultz (@pastordan) December 24, 2020

It's more than that. Jesus isn't with the weak. He *is* them. In Jesus' birth, God didn't choose glory in disguise. God chose weakness, frailty, vulnerability. — Daniel Schultz (@pastordan) December 24, 2020

It's not that THE KING BORN AMONG US is stronger than sin and death, it's precisely that he is weaker than them. They win! — Daniel Schultz (@pastordan) December 24, 2020