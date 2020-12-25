Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Trump is going to draw a dick on that dog with a sharpie, isn’t he?

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Not all heroes wear capes.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Too inconsequential to be sued

… down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Dinky Hocker shoots smack!

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Lighten up, Francis.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Christmas Day Theology Open Thread: To Mike Pence & His Fellow ‘Christians’

You can believe that ‘making rich people poorer, and poor people more comfortable’ is a bad thing, or you can believe in the Jesus of the Christian Bible. It’s spelled out in your sacred text, not once but many times! Don’t just wave that Book around — read it!

Further, via Dana Houle’s twitter feed…

      Jay

      After the North Island Thrift Store experienced several cases of shoplifting, binning and break ins,

      they did the logical thing, holding two days a week of “free shopping for the marginal and unhoused”. Hot soup, drinks, baking and guides to the best clothes, blankets, sleeping bags and others.

      Tim C.

      Actual Christianity is hard. Doing right by your neighbor and loving them is hard. Republicans don’t do hard things the party isn’t built for that.

      Kattails

      Nice post, thanks.

      Been dancing around a theological argument with my mother, who’s 91 & has been a Lutheran forever, and could still say to me that the immigrants should wait their turn, like everybody else did.  I asked her whether our German immigrant great-grandparents got some sort of lottery win? A number for their place in line, like at the deli? Wasn’t Jesus a poor threatened refugee?  Still waiting for an answer. What have they been hearing? I’m truly baffled.

      Outta here, must work on things or the entire 12 days will come and go.

      Martin

      ‘OK. Dear Eight Pound, Six Ounce, Newborn Infant Jesus, don’t even know a word yet, just a little infant, so cuddly, but still omnipotent. We just thank you for all the races I’ve won and the $21.2 million dollars… LOVE THAT MONEY that I have accrued over this past season. Also due to a binding endorsement contract that stipulates I mention PowerAde at each grace, I just wanna say that PowerAde is delicious and it cools you off on a hot summer day and we look forward to PowerAde’s release of mystic mountain blueberry. Thank you, for all your power and your grace, Dear Baby God, Amen.’

      Mike in NC

      I hope to hear a lot less from Pence and his fellow Dominionists in the new year. On second thought I want to hear nothing from them.

      J R in WV

      Nothing Christian about Mike Pence nor any of the right wing would be theocratic patriarchy. It’s like they focus so closely on the odd-ball trivia in the Bible they forget to read any of the comments of their Christ.

      They literally don’t believe in any of the things Jesus tells his followers about what they need to do to satisfy his beliefs! They love the parts that appear to give them power over the rest of the flock, and ignore everything else. Sad.

      Merry Christmas, all ~!!~

      Butter Emails

      I have to add this to my collection of statements Republicans make about Democrats that are actually true. This goes in next to Rush Limbaugh quote about Democrats being OK with all types of sex as long as it’s consensual.

      Feathers

      @Mike in NC: Dominionists really pulled a fast one by taking over established churches from within, rather than becoming the oddball sect that they should have become. Their beliefs wouldn’t (and don’t) hold up upon close inspection, but they hide in plain sight, counting on the general respect for Christianity to hide their odiousness. And danger.

      JPL

      Because of the ads, local news has been impossible to watch.   I watched local news yesterday for the first time in weeks and noticed a new ad.  Silent Night was playing and I looked up and there was a scroll.   While Silent Night played in the background, I discovered that Ossoff and Warnock wanted health care and illegals.   Other stuff also, but my first thought was wow..   Whoever wrote the ad had no idea what Christmas Eve was about.  Next thing will be that Ossoff and Warnock want a free room at the inn.

      Geminid

      This past summer, the late Jonathan, Lord Sacks, the former Chief Rabbi of England, spoke against some recent trump endorsements by some American rabbis, saying: “When you mix politics and religion, you get terrible politics, and even worse religion.”

