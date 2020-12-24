Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

All your base are belong to Tunch.

This blog will pay for itself.

Dinky Hocker shoots smack!

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

We still have time to mess this up!

The revolution will be supervised.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Good luck with your asparagus.

No one could have predicted…

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

You are here: Home / Open Threads / What Pardons and Commutations are For

What Pardons and Commutations are For

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: 

On Christmas Eve, I thought this list of New Yorkers who had their crimes pardoned or sentences commuted by Governor Cuomo would remind us that this executive power is usually used for just and compassionate reasons, not to reward shitty grifters or war criminals:

Kaydian McKenzie, 43, was convicted of Criminal Possession of Marijuana in the Second Degree and Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree in 2001 and 2002. Ms. McKenzie has been crime free for 18 years, is a registered nurse, and has worked at a nursing home in New York State throughout the COVID-19 public health crisis. In addition to her role as a frontline worker, Ms. McKenzie is the mother of three U.S. citizen and is active in her local church, where she has volunteered with a program that delivers food to older New Yorkers who are living alone. A pardon will help Ms. McKenzie remain in the United States with her family.

[…]

Theresa Debo, 64, was convicted of Murder in the Second Degree in 2006. She has served 16 years of a 22 years to life sentence. As a child, Ms. Debo was removed from an abusive family environment and placed in foster care. She cycled in and out of abusive relationships throughout her adult life, including a relationship with victim of the crime for which she has now been incarcerated for more than 16 years and who she maintains she killed in self-defense. Ms. Debohad no prior criminal history. While incarcerated, Ms. Debo has participated in numerous programs addressing the effects of abuse. Ms. Debo has earned certification as a hospice aid and has participated in several animal caretaker training programs, including Puppies Behind Bars as well as veterinary assistance, pet grooming, and dog obedience training.

I read the whole list and didn’t see any white collar criminals or family members.  Lots of marijuana convictions — I hope when we finally legalize it, they’ll all be released in a blanked pardon or legislative act.  Since it is essentially decriminalized now, some kind of clemency should have happened already.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anonymous At Work
  • Barbara
  • mrmoshpotato

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    2. 2.

      Anonymous At Work

      Won’t be a blanket pardon for MJ, ever. Will be a commission and process to request. That will allow more than a few chickenshit Yellow Dogs and such to avoid accountability in their minds. A blanket pardon would mean that all Democrats are responsible for every drunken car crash, petty theft, or beaten spouse, ad infinitum. FOX Bonus points for incidents involving…you know…non-whites…

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Barbara

      The Department of Just-us finds its personification in Trump.  It’s so hard to imagine the pain of families, especially children, whose loved ones are in prison for non-violent drug crimes.   I hope that Biden continues the clemency program started by Obama and makes it a part of his entire term.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.