Thursday Morning Open Thread: National Readership Capture

by | 45 Comments

(President-Elect Biden has a really good media team)


I think Tumulty has the right take — “Trump is trashing the government on his way out. Biden is confident he can fix it.”:

… “What this president has done and what his political appointees have done and what landmines are laid out there, I can’t tell you that I have a clear view of what they are,” President-elect Joe Biden says. “Many of the people with the competence to be able to tell us what exactly is going on in the Justice Department or the Energy Department, they’ve either been fired or they left — but they’re not there. And so I think it’s going to take a while to find out where the intentional as well as unintentional landmines are.”…

Speaking with a small group of columnists on Wednesday, Biden noted that he has taken some criticism for stocking his administration with many familiar figures, rather than bringing in more fresh faces. As Biden put it: “One reason you need old hands is the old hands know where the old bodies might be buried.”

He also said his team is having quiet consultations with “former Republican appointees, former Republican personnel telling us what they know and don’t know about how the system is rotten,” as well as GOP senators “worried about things being left untethered.”

Still, the soon-to-be 46th president sounded upbeat and confident about his abilities to marshal the resources — and the bipartisan political will — that he will need to lead the country out of the coronavirus pandemic. With covid-19 now killing about 3,000 Americans a day, he said, the costly denialism that Trump fostered in the early months of the pandemic is being replaced by “a new sense of urgency, I think, on the part of the public at large.”…

Biden also said that, as a president who wants to avoid inflaming a closely divided Congress, he plans to tread lightly when it comes to using his executive power — a declaration that no doubt will cause some heartburn on the left, where such caution is considered naive.

Upon his inauguration, Biden says he plans to issue executive orders to undo some of what Trump has done. He will instruct the United States to rejoin the 2015 Paris climate agreement, to protect immigrant “dreamers” whose parents brought them to the United States as children, and to reinstate environmental regulations that Trump did away with…

“It’s a balancing act, but I’m optimistic that we can get a lot of the things that I’d like to do done,” he added. “I’ve spent most of my career arguing against the imperial presidency. . . . We got three equal branches of government. I’m confident that there are a number of areas that are of such consequence that they go beyond the partisan boundaries.”…

Almost saved this one for New Year’s Day:

    45Comments

    8. 8.

      rikyrah

      Old hands might know where the old bodies are buried.

      Thank you, 46.
      I don’t want anyone who needs on the job training. We need people who know what to do on DAY ONE.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Baud

      CNN, via LGM

      An executive for a voting machine company that has been the target of conspiracy theories in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss and been baselessly accused of swinging the results against the President is suing his campaign and conservative media figures for defamation.
      ….
      The lawsuit names as defendants the Trump campaign, Rudy Giuliani, Trump adviser Sidney Powell, conservative media outlets One America News Network and Newsmax Media, the right-wing website Gateway Pundit, and Colorado businessman and activist Joseph Oltmann, among others. CNN has reached out to those named in the lawsuit.

      Merry Christmas!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Baud

      I don’t care, do u?

      Andrew Sullivan on the War Within Conservatism and Why It Matters to All of Us

      NYT > Top Stories / by Andrew Sullivan / 27min

       

      Andrew Sullivan, Conservativism, and the NYT. These are just three of my least favorite things.

      Edmund Fawcett’s “Conservatism” is a sweeping history that reaches deep into the past but with startling relevance for the present

      Reply
    21. 21.

      satby

      @2liberal: Oh, brother. Even Muslims and Hindus I know say “Merry Christmas” when it’s on Christmas Eve or Christmas day. I say Happy Holidays, except on the specific holiday, where I switch to the holiday being celebrated. Get a grip. Hanukkah and Diwali are over.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Mary G

      @rikyrah: His hand towel with the dogs in the bathtub! The morning wash up ritual! So sweet.

      Today’s my birthday, and Zinsky’s. I am officially an old at 65 and received a yuge present from the company where I worked from 1980-2000 before having to go on disability.

      They have managed to not only stay in business, but thrive and expand to multiple states. We were dumped into 401ks in 1989, so I didn’t have much expectation of the old fashioned pension. Turns out it remains solvent and starting around New Year’s I will get just about half of my SSDI check! Riches it isn’t, but it takes some of the worry about rising copays and premiums for the supplemental policy off my head.

      And yes,  I am a spoiled boomer getting things millennials can only dream of and I feel guilty and want this country to get them what I have. I know Uncle Joe and Auntie Kamala will do their damndest to do it.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      ThresherK

      Has Karen Tumulty been getting better in the last year?

      She’s coming perilously close to saying “The grownups are back in charge”.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Baud: Apparently a lot of the fallen were noticing that Trump was The Man and were purged. So now Jones is part of the conspiracy lol

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Delk

      Lindsey won’t vote to override trump’s veto unless section 230 is winded down. The smell of trump’s ass on his breath is staggering.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Mary G: I don’t feel at all guilty for receiving the things I earned over the years. I feel angry as hell about the fact that my sons can’t have the same.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Elizabelle

      I think I’ve watched the Champ and Major video about 8-10 times now since last night, and still not tired of it.  Always brings a smile.

      Merry Christmas Eve, jackals.

      The America that is reachable will eventually see the Joe Biden we do.  The point about old hands knowing where old bodies might be buried — brilliant.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Betty Cracker

      I’m not going to spend one minute of the next four days getting worked up about politics! I’m only here to share this amazing and hilarious video I’ve been laughing at for three hours:

      Merry Christmas, y’all!

      Reply
    43. 43.

      debbie

      @rikyrah:

      Obama was too polite to place blame, but Joe will be different. He will name names. He will remind those who would think otherwise that it was Trump who stomped all over the Constitution and created all the messes he now has to fix.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      satby

      @Mary G: Happy Birthday to you and Zinsky! All the joys and relief of a bit more inflow for the outgo 😊

      Christmas Eve was also my mother’s birthday, which she shared with her twin brother. Both gone now, never forgotten.

      Reply

