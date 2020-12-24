JUST IN: President Trump has announced 26 new pardons, including ones for longtime ally Roger Stone, former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner's father, Charles https://t.co/y3qx4c3wGo — CNN (@CNN) December 24, 2020

… The pardons extend Trump’s streak of wielding his clemency powers for criminals who are loyalists, well-connected or adjacent to his family. While all presidents issue controversial pardons at the end of their terms, Trump appears to be moving at a faster pace than his predecessors, demonstrating little inhibition at rewarding his friends and allies using one of the most unrestricted powers of his office. The pardons of Manafort and Stone reward two of the most high-profile and widely condemned former advisers of the President, both of whom were indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller, went to trial and were convicted by juries of multiple crimes… Charles Kushner, meanwhile, had been prosecuted by then-US Attorney for New Jersey Chris Christie in the early 2000s for tax evasion, witness tampering and illegal campaign contributions. He eventually pleaded guilty to 16 counts of tax evasion, one count of retaliating against a federal witness — his brother-in-law — and another count of lying to the Federal Election Commission… Beyond the high-profile pardons, Trump also pardoned more than 20 other individuals, including those who had pleaded guilty to various cyber crimes, firearm possession and mail fraud. He also commuted the sentences of three others…

But not, yet, Silk Road’s Ross Ulbricht, marketplace disrupter.

The origin story of Ross Ulbricht is no different to any story in Silicon Valley. It’s that of a young, smart, well-educated man, who grew up in an upper-middle-class suburb and had an idea that would change the world. Other men like him started services like Uber to disrupt the taxi business, Airbnb to disrupt hotels, or Yelp to disrupt the restaurant industry. Ulbricht chose to disrupt the drug market—illegal drugs. Ulbricht’s start-up, which he called the Silk Road, matched drug buyers and drug dealers, who shipped the product right to your door as if it was a box of tissues or a new book, and like Amazon, he took a small commission. Unlike Travis Kalanick of Uber, or Brian Chesky of Airbnb, Ulbricht, who went by “the Dread Pirate Roberts” (a reference to The Princess Bride) as a secret sobriquet, was eventually caught in a public library in San Francisco and sentenced to spend the rest of his life in jail. On Tuesday, the Daily Beast reported that Donald Trump was exploring pardoning Ulbricht, writing that Trump “has at times privately expressed some sympathy for Ulbricht’s situation and has been considering his name, among others, for his next round of commutations and pardons.” …

And then there’s the other members of the Intellectual Dork Web’s Holy Trinity…

Snowden working the proper angles in attempt to get President Trump’s attention https://t.co/afl4t2SuvK pic.twitter.com/AiMIZdpOfm — Michael B. Kelley (@MichaelBKelley) December 14, 2020

My personal opinion would be that Snowden is (now, if not always) a professional member of Russia’s spy services, who will never return to the United States barring a human assets swap. As for Assange, his motivations seem to be a mystery even to himself; he’s useful as a rhetorical bludgeon, but would be extremely risky for his defenders were he ever released from custody. But then, I am in no way a professional at information warfare — who knows what “inspiration” Trump will achieve by January 19th?