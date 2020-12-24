Two fun opportunities for a bit of Christmas magic!
Ruemara’s Zoom Reading of Gift of the Magi (and more) at 6pm ET Today
Today I’ll be performing an African folktale, & O. Henry’s Gift of the Magi, at about 6 pm ET.
If anyone is interested, feel free to shoot me an email for the zoom reading link. Just doing something fun for people who don’t get to witness a table read.
Next year, I’ll be starting a table read workshop (The Rising Workshop) focused on giving under-represented minority writers a chance to have their works read/performed. We’ll see how it goes, I’m not exactly a very important person. We’ve nearly made it to the end of 2020. That’s not a bad thing.
Christmas Eve reading at about 6 pm ET.
Email ruemara or me for a link.
(Her address is just like mine, only ruemara instead of watergirl.)
I had to ask Rue if she has a fundraising link, in case anyone is so inclined. She does! Any donations will go to fund the table read workshop she mentions above. Donations welcome but not required.
Miss Bianca’s Christmas Play with a Modern Twist tonight at 10 pm ET and tomorrow 8 ET
Letting you know, in case you find yourselves with an odd hour to kill, that my theater, The Westcliffe Center for the Performing Arts, just did a radio production of “The Business of Good Government: A Christmas Play”, by John Arden – a Nativity/Epiphany Play, but with a modern twist – will be airing tomorrow night, Christmas Eve, at 10 pm ET, and Christmas Day, 8 pm ET, on our local community radio station, KLZR-FM – you can stream it here: https://klzr.org/
It’s rough-cut, not polished – we basically knocked it out in a couple days, in the theater, all masked up and with socially-distanced microphones scattered around the stage. Some stuff got cut that I wanted to keep, and some stuff I wanted to cut, got left in. You can hear pages rustling and footsteps and hum from the room. The sound quality differs depending what day we were on.
In short, it sounds like…a community theater doing a Nativity play. On the radio. : ) But it’s got heart. Like Arden would have wanted, I think. We threw it together for KLZR, but also for ourselves – we hadn’t seen each other or tried to do anything for almost a year. I’m sure you can understand.Christmas Eve performance time is 10 pm ESTChristmas Day performance time is 8 pm EST
I asked Miss Bianca about a fundraising link, too. Donations welcome but not required.
OPEN THREAD.
