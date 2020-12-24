Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Programming Note: Two Jackals Have Christmas Performances Online Today & Tomorrow

19 Comments

Two fun opportunities for a bit of Christmas magic!

🎁 🎁 🎁

Ruemara’s Zoom Reading of Gift of the Magi (and more) at 6pm ET Today

Today I’ll be performing an African folktale, & O. Henry’s Gift of the Magi, at about 6 pm ET.

If anyone is interested, feel free to shoot me an email for the zoom reading link. Just doing something fun for people who don’t get to witness a table read.

Next year, I’ll be starting a table read workshop (The Rising Workshop) focused on giving under-represented minority writers a chance to have their works read/performed. We’ll see how it goes, I’m not exactly a very important person. We’ve nearly made it to the end of 2020. That’s not a bad thing.

Christmas Eve reading at about 6 pm ET.
Email ruemara or me for a link.
(Her address is just like mine, only ruemara instead of watergirl.)

I had to ask Rue if she has a fundraising link, in case anyone is so inclined.  She does!  Any donations will go to fund the table read workshop she mentions above.  Donations welcome but not required.

🎁 🎁 🎁

Miss Bianca’s Christmas Play with a Modern Twist tonight at 10 pm ET and tomorrow 8 ET

Letting you know, in case you find yourselves with an odd hour to kill, that my theater, The Westcliffe Center for the Performing Arts, just did a radio production of “The Business of Good Government: A Christmas Play”, by John Arden – a Nativity/Epiphany Play, but with a modern twist – will be airing tomorrow night, Christmas Eve, at 10 pm ET, and Christmas Day, 8 pm ET, on our local community radio station, KLZR-FM – you can stream it here: https://klzr.org/

It’s rough-cut, not polished – we basically knocked it out in a couple days, in the theater, all masked up and with socially-distanced microphones scattered around the stage. Some stuff got cut that I wanted to keep, and some stuff I wanted to cut, got left in. You can hear pages rustling and footsteps and hum from the room. The sound quality differs depending what day we were on.

In short, it sounds like…a community theater doing a Nativity play. On the radio. : ) But it’s got heart. Like Arden would have wanted, I think. We threw it together for KLZR, but also for ourselves – we hadn’t seen each other or tried to do anything for almost a year. I’m sure you can understand.

Christmas Eve performance time is 10 pm EST
Christmas Day performance time is 8 pm EST

I asked Miss Bianca about a fundraising link, too.  Donations welcome but not required.

OPEN THREAD.

  Alison Rose
  Baud
  catclub
  germy
  jeffreyw
  laura
  Miss Bianca
  Scuffletuffle
  Spanky
  Uncle Cosmo
  WaterGirl

    19Comments

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose

      Huzzah for technology!

      OT: What’s the origin story of “jackals” as referring to BJ commentariat? I checked the lexicon and it’s not there, and I don’t recall when I first started seeing it used here.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      @WaterGirl:

      Having Googled, apparently at some point “vicious” was deleted from the description.

      “Vitriolic vicious jackals”

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: Yes, that change happened last year at the request of a jackal, who had a good reason, and Cole approved, and so we had the official dropping of “vicious” from the phrase.

      Since you googled, who called us that?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: I do, and it was personal, so I don’t want to distress the person by going into it.  I think it was a fine change.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Miss Bianca

      Hi, folks! Merry Christmas! Thanks for the notice, WG! I will try to zoom into Ruemara’s reading, if I have the time – I joined a Zoom reading of A Christmas Carol with a lot of my old theater buddies last night, some of whom I hadn’t laid eyes on since leaving Chicago 20-*mumble* years ago. It was an oddly moving experience. Couldn’t believe how many of them said they had never read it before! : )

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Scuffletuffle

      Into hour number 4 of waiting in a parking lot for a covid test…3 positive coworkers diagnosed this week.

       

      Best healthcare in the world….if you are a Trump or his minion…fuck the rest of us.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      laura

      I’m not exactly a very important person.

      Au Contraire Ruemara- you are exactly a very important person just as you are. I’m so glad you were willing to take a chance on the rest of us and join in as a citizen (you too Schrodinger’s Cat). Your posts are a treat – cooking, cats, commentary, career – an interesting life examined. I think you are important.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      jeffreyw

      @WaterGirl:

      It was requested by a commenter who raises jackals as pets and is disturbed that they are just misunderstood and are getting an undeserved bad rap and anyway they haven’t eaten any babies so far?

      Reply

