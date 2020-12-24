Two fun opportunities for a bit of Christmas magic!

🎁 🎁 🎁

Today I’ll be performing an African folktale, & O. Henry’s Gift of the Magi, at about 6 pm ET.

If anyone is interested, feel free to shoot me an email for the zoom reading link. Just doing something fun for people who don’t get to witness a table read.

Next year, I’ll be starting a table read workshop (The Rising Workshop) focused on giving under-represented minority writers a chance to have their works read/performed. We’ll see how it goes, I’m not exactly a very important person. We’ve nearly made it to the end of 2020. That’s not a bad thing.

Christmas Eve reading at about 6 pm ET.

Email ruemara or me for a link.

(Her address is just like mine, only ruemara instead of watergirl.)