GOP Death Cult Open Thread: Merry Xmas, GOP Scrooges

But now you can say Merry Christmas again!!!1!!

Republicans on Thursday objected to House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer‘s attempt to replace the $600 payments in the latest pandemic relief legislation with the $2,000 payments Trump said he wants. Democrats will try again Dec. 28, with a similar new bill that will be put to a full vote on the House floor.

“House and Senate Democrats have repeatedly fought for bigger checks for the American people, which House and Senate Republicans have repeatedly rejected – first, during our negotiations when they said that they would not go above $600 and now, with this act of callousness on the Floor,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Thursday.

The standoff over stimulus payments comes after months of intense negotiations finally yielded a compromise to inject $900 billion into the U.S. economy — including forgivable loans for small businesses, supplemental unemployment benefits, support for renters facing eviction and funds for vaccine distribution. Those measures were combined with $1.4 trillion in annual government spending, and now the entire package is in limbo.

Trump hasn’t explicitly said he would veto the legislation, which Congress finished processing Thursday after it passed both chambers on Monday. The White House did not respond to multiple requests for comment. The bill will be flown to Florida, where Trump is spending Christmas at his private Mar-a-Lago club, according to a person familiar with the matter.

If the president doesn’t sign the bill by Monday night, the government — now operating under temporary funding — would begin a partial shutdown starting on Tuesday. The House may attempt to pass another stopgap funding measure on Monday if Trump hasn’t acted…

The House will reconvene Monday to vote on the Cash Act, a bill introduced by Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal to increase stimulus checks to $2,000. Democrats will have a video conference call before the vote to discuss Congress’s pandemic response, according to a person briefed on the plan…

Trump’s conflict with Congress further escalated this week with his veto Wednesday of the National Defense Authorization Act, which passed both chambers by large bipartisan margins earlier this month. The House plans to vote to override Trump’s veto Monday, with the Senate following suit on Tuesday. It would be the first time Congress overrules Trump.


Can you blame her?

    74Comments

    5. 5.

      dmsilev

      A special holiday ‘go fuck yourself’ to the various Republicans who voted for the defense authorization bill and have already announced that they plan to vote to sustain Trump’s veto.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      danielx

      And congressional Republicans are feeling all boo faced because Trump pulled the rug out from under them.

      Fuck them.

      ETA: Rand Paul once again confirms he is the world’s second biggest asshole, after Fat Bastard.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      NotMax

      See: pipe dream.

      Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang has filed paperwork to run for mayor of New York. NBC 4 New York first reported the news, citing confirmation from the city’s Campaign Finance Board. Yang will be running to replace current New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is term-limited. Source

      What venial sin did NYC commit to merit this?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Felanius Kootea

      His hair, his little hands… Why am I laughing so hard as I imagine Pelosi saying this?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      AnotherBruce

      I think I’m going to hear this all night. His hair by his little hands and his feet. Other than this, he’s just a puff of rancid smoke. Have I ever mentioned that I love Nancy?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Steeplejack

      I’m in the bunker for the duration—through Christmas, maybe through the whole weekend and into next week. I went to the super Giant to pick up a few things, ended up getting more than that, under the “Well, as long as I’m here . . .” doctrine, and now I am very well provisioned. Had a bacon cheeseburger and onion rings that I brought home from my local pub, and I’m finishing the lager I washed it down with.

      It was dark and rainy in my corner of NoVA this afternoon, but the roads and the supermarket were busy. Combination of work week ending and Christmas Eve. It feels good to be tucked up in my rooms in Threadkill Lane, listening to the soft whooshing of the occasional car driving on the wet street. “An afternoon of rain, and lamps lighted against the gray.” (Ray Bradbury, The October Country)

      I guess this is a good time to bring out my favorite non-Christmas Christmas/​holiday song: the Trade Winds, “New York’s a Lonely Town.” Gotta be the sleigh bells; imprinted on me at an early age.

      Leroy Anderson, “Sleigh Ride.”

      ETA: Troubling amount of whip cracking in that version. 🤔

      Reply
    21. 21.

      jl

      I heard a news interview this morning with some supposed inside dope from WH flunkies. The bottom line was that Trump is furious with Congressional GOP and McConnell for balking at his idea for one last try at overturning the election. Trump wants mass objections in the Senate to the electoral vote count to see if that can gin up some desperate last ditch scheme to replace swing state Biden slates.

      And… willingness to vote for override of the defense bill… and… not going along with Trump’s every single whim on the combo covid relief/spending bill.

      So, he’s acting out, thinking of forcing government shut down, punishing Congressional GOP any way he can.

      I’d be interested about what others have heard about Trump’s motives.

      I’m glad the House Democrats are jumping on Trump’s proposal to increase the relief checks. There are other more efficient ways to help people in need that would get a lot more bang for the buck and help more people. But if this is the best that can be done, good to get 1000 percent behind it and try to get GOP to, for just this one time, do something besides decimate and fleece the mass of the US population.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      randy khan

      Just came home from a parking lot (that is, parked in our cars) Christmas Eve service in the rain.  It was surreal but kind of sweet.  And speaking of sweet, I came home to find a FedEx package with a pie a friend made for us.  It was not unexpected, but still very nice, and much appreciated because we usually see her regularly and it’s now been almost a year since our last time together.  Also, her pies are extremely good.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      randy khan

      @jl:

      I’m glad the House Democrats are jumping on Trump’s proposal to increase the relief checks. There are other more efficient ways to help people in need that would get a lot more bang for the buck and help more people.

      In theory, this is true.  In practice, though, it’s hard to come up an easily-administered, quickly-implemented program that will get meaningfully more money in the hands of people who need it.  And even a lot of the people who don’t need it will spend it, which will be good for the economy.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      debbie

      @jeffreyw:

      DeSantis is also the governor who is making frontline healthcare workers wait to receive vaccines after every 65-and-older Floridian has been vaccinated. Seems ass backwards to me.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      jl

      Some data coming in that GOP plan to punish those high taxing commie blue state governments may backfire. Most blue state revenue recovering from covid epidemic damage more quickly and completely than red states. Relatively high income professionals and high skilled manufacturing and industry doing much better than rest of the population. States with progressive tax systems getting more revenue than expected. Blue states with large health care, more high tech transportation systems, etc. will benefit more from the targeted public relief in the bill.

      Both blue and red state governments will be seriously damaged if no broad relief arrives soon. But blue states better prepared to get through without complete collapse than red states.

      See Paul Krugman’s twitter over last few days for more info and links.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @jl:

      Trump wants mass objections in the Senate to the electoral vote count to see if that can gin up some scheme to replace swing state Biden slates.

      …I guess Trump doesn’t think this would end very poorly for him

      Reply
    28. 28.

      jl

      @randy khan: I agree, but something is better than almost nothing for the average person. So, go strong for what is best hope, even if still too small and too slow.

      Edit: sorry, I think I misunderstood your comment a little. As for better alternative approaches, I was talking about a better world in the future, which I hope we get soon under Biden. So, I think we agree on best course for now. Go for what Trump says he wants.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @jeffreyw:

      Every time I find myself agreeing with Bill Fucking Kristol, I mentally play “The World’s Turned Upside Down” because that’s where we’re at.

      And it turns out I mentally play that song a helluva lot more than I would have ever imagined.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Ten Bears

      I think folks are missing the tree for the forest. We’re being trolled again, all of us: left, right, dead skunks. He’s gone to Florida on holiday, taking the combined omnibus appropriations / covid relief bill sent over to him from the senate in his pocket. If he just doesn’t sign it and send it back – a pocket veto, everything shuts down Tuesday.

      All this sturm and drang about $600 v 2000 is another of his grand distractions. Upon vetoing the Defense Appropriations bill, he boarded a plane to Florida, if not Jeff Epstein’s pedo island, with the omnibus Government Appropriations bill as well as the completely separate though voted on together Covid Relief bill in his pocket.

      He has no intention of signing anything, everything shuts down Tuesday.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @West of the Rockies:

      I don’t see how Republicans come out of this looking like anything but greasy shit birds.

      If it looks like a greasy shit bird, and obstructs like a greasy shit bird, and votes like a greasy shit bird….

      Reply
    33. 33.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @West of the Rockies:

      I don’t see how Republicans come out of this looking like anything but greasy shit birds.

      If it looks like a greasy shit bird, and obstructs like a greasy shit bird, and votes like a greasy shit bird….

      Reply
    34. 34.

      zhena gogolia

      @Steeplejack:

      You make this sound very cozy. That cheeseburger in particular.

      We’re probably going to lose power overnight, so I made our brisket with cranberries today for tomorrow’s consuming à deux. I hope the outage isn’t more than a couple of days, because we forgot to get the generator propane tanks filled up.

      Or best of all, I hope we don’t lose power at all, but I guess that’s utopian.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Dopey-o

      @dmsilev:

      A special holiday ‘go fuck yourself’ to the various Republicans who voted for the defense authorization bill and have already announced that they plan to vote to sustain Trump’s veto.

      Any list of the GOP fools who plan screw the troops for Xmas? I want names. I have already given my 2 MAGAt senators and 1 rep an earful for their Scrooge-like vote to kill the $2,000 relief checks to suffering Americans. My Monday schedule is wide open.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      jl

      @Ten Bears: That is what I feared when I heard the gossip that he may shut down the government. Trump keeps the office, but effectively quits being president and shuts down the whole federal government with a month to go.

      Unless the Congressional GOP suddenly snaps to obey his every whim, but that isn’t going to happen.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      randy khan

      @Ten Bears:

      He has no intention of signing anything, everything shuts down Tuesday.

      I hope you’re wrong, but I won’t say you are.

      Still, the best play for the Dems is to push through the $2,000 payment in the House and, if it doesn’t get done, hang the failure  around the Senate Republicans’ necks.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Mike in NC

      @Felanius Kootea: It’s gonna be great to never see another clip of Trump at one of his stupid hate rallies, with that stupid smirk on his face, moving his bloated body to the Village People and pumping his little fists.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Georgia Secretary of State Voices Support for GOP Push to End No-Excuse Absentee Voting

      Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Wednesday that he supports Republican efforts to overturn a 15-year state law allowing no-excuse absentee voting.

      During an over three-hour virtual hearing on election security before the Georgia state House Governmental Affairs Committee, Raffensperger claimed that no-excuse absentee voting “makes no sense” while paired with current voting practices in the state.

      “This cycle has shown, we need to move to an excuse-based system for absentee voting,” Raffensperger said. “The no-excuses system voted into law in 2005 – long before most of you, if not all of you, long before I was in the General Assembly – it makes no sense when we have three weeks of in-person, early voting available. It opens the door to potential illegal voting.”

      What a piece of shit

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Splitting Image

      @dmsilev:

      A special holiday ‘go fuck yourself’ to the various Republicans who voted for the defense authorization bill and have already announced that they plan to vote to sustain Drumpf’s veto.

      It’s worth documenting right now that this is the future of Republican intransigence in the Senate if the Democrats successfully eliminate the filibuster.

      It used to be that you could count on the G.O.P. to provide 60 votes for cloture in the Senate and 49 to pass the legislation. From now on, it will be 85 votes for cloture and 66 to over-ride the Presidential veto. Since this will involve more Republicans voting for a bill before they vote to kill it, the New York Times will describe this as a return to the bipartisanship of yore.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      mrmoshpotato

      Merry Christmas to these murderous motherfuckers!

      Oh wait. No. Fuck ’em!

      Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all jackals big and small!

      Reply
    51. 51.

      geg6

      @Steeplejack:

      Was 50 and raining here all day.  But the front is about to hit us and we have a winter storm warning.  Rain will turn to snow in the next few hours, tonight’s low is supposed to be in the teens and they predict 4-6 inches by the time it stops tomorrow afternoon.  Definite white Christmas here. Hope they can get the road crews out and they can make a big payday with holiday pay.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      trollhattan

      If you wish to get your Trump Rage-O-Meter spun up to 11, read the Lemieux LGM post on Trump’s execution orgy and specifically the story of Lisa Montgomery, soon to be killed. Donald Trump is a psychopath who has surrounded himself with people of the same stripe.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      mrmoshpotato

      @NotMax:

      Those people don’t know how to handle money. They’ll just waste it on fripperies like food or rent.” 

      And possibly electric and gas bills if those aren’t covered under rent!  The moochers!

      Reply
    59. 59.

      trollhattan

      @Mike in NC:

      While I welcome any bouts of sanity from that crew, Ruben is the only member who I believe has truly changed her political and social viewpoint. The others all still worship Reagan, and that’s a problem going forward come January.

      ETA They have the power to prove me wrong, which I’ll celebrate. I have lots of practice being wrong.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Steeplejack

      @geg6:

      You got me running to check my weather page. It’s actually clearing up here in the DMV (DC-MD-VA). All my alerts are for various types of flooding: flash floods, coastal floods, “area” floods 🤔, plain old floods. Gonna be cold on Saturday (35°), but that’s about it.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Ten Bears:

      All this sturm and drang about $600 v 2000 is another of his grand distractions.

      No, it’s not.  Trump does not do grand distractions.  Trump flings shit and howls like a monkey with diarrhea.  Every glob of shit distracts from the glob before it, but that’s just a side effect of him being so vile.

      However, him fucking off to Florida and never signing anything again and just letting the shut down stretch until Biden takes office?  Yes, entirely plausible.  Because he’s a shit flinging monkey.  It will be a purely id decision, laziness and spite, based entirely on how he feels at each specific moment he is reminded of the budget.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Felanius Kootea

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):  But we all knew this would happen. Watch Republicans who control state legislatures use every trick in the book to disenfranchise any areas they think are Dem-leaning. I hope we are able to fight back effectively. Expecting Dem voters to stand on line for 23 hours while Republicans breeze in and out of voting centers in 5 minutes is not my idea of a well-functioning democracy.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Delk

      But Paul Manafort says that history will record that trump accomplished more in 4 years than any of his modern-day predecessors. Cheating on the golf course is an accomplishment?

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Roger Moore

      @Ten Bears
      A pocket veto won’t work. For him to be able to pocket veto something, Congress has to be officially out of session. It’s not enough for them to be on recess; they have to have ended their session. They aren’t going to do that; they’ll keep having pro forma sessions, both so they have someone to officially receive a veto message and to keep Trump from making recess appointments. So if Trump wants to kill it he has to actually veto it.

      Reply

