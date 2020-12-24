Frosty shared these photos from the early 1950s.
1st Xmas: My twin brother and I are about 2 months old in this picture.
That’s me on the right, my brother on the left.
2nd Xmas. That’s my brother.
I love the fence up protecting the tree.
3rd Xmas. I think this is the 3rd, although it might be the second.
I’m on the right, my brother is on the left.
And now Kattails:
Probably 1955, Montclair, NJ
Who is this dude?? My sister heheh.
A couple of years later, she’s still skeptical
