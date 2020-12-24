Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Ghosts of Holidays Past: Looks Like Trouble To Me Edition

Frosty shared these photos from the early 1950s.
.

Ghosts of Holidays Past 2
1st Xmas: My twin brother and I are about 2 months old in this picture.
That’s me on the right, my brother on the left.

.

Ghosts of Holidays Past 1
2nd Xmas. That’s my brother.
I love the fence up protecting the tree.

.

Ghosts of Holidays Past

3rd Xmas. I think this is the 3rd, although it might be the second.
I’m on the right, my brother is on the left.

.

And now Kattails:


Probably 1955, Montclair, NJ
.

Who is this dude?? My sister heheh.

.

A couple of years later, she’s still skeptical

.

    24Comments

    1. 1.

      PsiFighter37

      A great way to remind me that the readership of this blog is way, way older than I am, and I feel like I have aged exponentially over the past year and a half.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      Frosty, you guys look like you are levitating in the photo when you were 3.

      Kattails, I am sorry to see your sister crying, but the look on Santa’s face is classic.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      JanieM

      So many things —

      Frosty’s mom is just like, “Yeah, I’m just about managing. Take the picture already before they squirm away.”

      The pajama feet in the third one are funny — probably PJs a couple of sizes too big, right? So they’d last for a while….at least, that was a thing when I was a kid. That and hand-me-downs.

      The Santa pics in this series have been a revelation. The guys who play Santa must have to have a great sense of humor. The last pic — I’m still laughing at her expression.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      PsiFighter37

      @WaterGirl: Feels like a deep minority. At the couple of BJ meetups I went to some years ago, I was the youngest participant, and it wasn’t close.

      I am feeling “content” if that means taking a marginal amount of time off from work, vacationing in an unnatural fashion, and still waking up before 7 AM every day. Raising a kid is a hard fucking grind. I cannot wait for the day, in the (distant?) years to come, when my wife and I can jet off without a second thought.

      Also, I have had 3 cocktails and 2 beers, so that may have something to do with it.

      PS. Cole, tell the Steelers to stop sucking ass. I have their defense, and I am only in the championship game despite of them. Holy cripes they have dropped off a cliff in the past month.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WaterGirl

      @PsiFighter37: I had a friend who used to say “you can’t fight the river”.  It seemed from your comments earlier that, even though your situation is tough and hasn’t changed, maybe you aren’t fighting the river anymore.

      If that makes any sense.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      beth

      Oh Kattails our mothers obviously took the same “how to cut your child’s bangs crooked” class. Those haircuts could be me and my sister, circa 1958.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Comrade Colette

      @PsiFighter37

      A great way to remind me that the readership of this blog is way, way older than I am, and I feel like I have aged exponentially over the past year and a half.

      Same, and same – and I turn 60 in three days. It’s mostly reinforced that the cliché that “you’re only as old as you feel” has some basis in shared experience. Long ago I used to hear old-ish people say that they don’t feel any older than when they were 30, and think they were idiots. Now I’m either an idiot or a member of the majority. (Or both.)

      Reply
    24. 24.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @zhena gogolia:

      Eating that real metal tinsel we used to have could be fatal.

      IIRC, it was made of lead. I remember that the individual strands were hella heavy for something that looked so gossamer.

      And speaking of Christmas lethality: Do you remember the “snow” that was packaged in bolts to be swathed around the base of the tree? Fucking stuff was made of spun glass, and it could cut your fingers to shreds. Yet it looked sweet and delicious, like vanilla cotton candy. I wonder how many kids sliced up their tongues or larynges because that “snow” was just so tempting.

      Reply

