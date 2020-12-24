Fauci says US could see return to normal by next summer https://t.co/dhACEUmchm via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 23, 2020





Vaccinations: More than 1 million people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the United States, CDC director Robert Redfield said Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/J5ufPOnWbb — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 23, 2020

The US had +232,342 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 18.9 million. The 7-day moving average declined to under 217,000 per day. pic.twitter.com/S7x9M252yn — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) December 24, 2020

The positive test rate across the US is holding steady at around 11.2%. pic.twitter.com/6CFe4nOnso — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) December 24, 2020

Pfizer and the U.S. reach an agreement for an additional 100 million vaccine doses https://t.co/cNPF1upkA6 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 23, 2020

The U.S. government invested more than $10B to speed COVID-19 vaccine development. It has distributed next to no funding to make sure those shots reach patients. Now, a week into the rollout, millions of doses are available but have yet to reach people. https://t.co/K4NDa82z7b — Rebecca Spalding (@rcurtisspalding) December 23, 2020

Why a negative #COVID19 test does not "clear" you for holiday gatherings ⬇https://t.co/oTi9h0hw6U — Global Health Strategies (@GHS) December 23, 2020

This is kind of like saying World War II was the greatest thing that happened to Eisenhower. In a sense that's true, but I'm pretty sure he would have skipped it if he could. https://t.co/l3lVbdn2Ko — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) December 24, 2020

I wish there was a pardon equivalent for our severely ill COVID patients. — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) December 24, 2020

Russia confirmed 29,935 new coronavirus cases and 635 deaths Thursday — the highest single-day total since the pandemic began https://t.co/0VVxwmHD4Y — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) December 24, 2020

France rewards hundreds of frontline immigrant workers with citizenship https://t.co/63xKiIWeKW — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 23, 2020

UK 744 Covid deaths highest since 29April. Bear in mind treatment has improved & saved many lives since April (~30% reduction), mortality rates much lower now in people hospitalised. 744 deaths reported. Heartbreaking & tragic. Situation worse than 'Wave 1"https://t.co/AmYqUhpzNn — Jeremy Farrar (@JeremyFarrar) December 23, 2020

How South Korea's early coronavirus success left it scrambling to contain a new wave https://t.co/odOg2FSE49 pic.twitter.com/PtTsCjTmKj — Reuters (@Reuters) December 24, 2020

Singapore confirms first case of new coronavirus variant found in UK https://t.co/JMT0wJewPu pic.twitter.com/KttCYNtG5u — Reuters (@Reuters) December 24, 2020

Airline fires pilot blamed for Taiwan's first Covid case in months https://t.co/fEd2ZDCzM0 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 24, 2020

The first shipment of the 25 million doses of the vaccine bought by the Argentine government is due to arrive on Thursdayhttps://t.co/VnYYXGzuxe — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) December 23, 2020

Update: To prevent the new variant of COVID-19 from spreading in Canada, we’re extending the temporary suspension of passenger flights from the UK for another two weeks, until January 6th. We’ll continue to monitor the situation and do whatever it takes to keep you safe. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 23, 2020

Two new studies give encouraging evidence that a COVID-19 infection may offer some protection against getting it again.https://t.co/Ff5zjSQvdG — AP Health & Science (@APHealthScience) December 23, 2020

Scientists urge concern, not alarm over new virus strains emerging in Britain, S. Africa & beyond. "There's zero evidence that there's any increase in severity of COVID-19," said Dr. Michael Ryan, emergencies chief of the World Health Organization https://t.co/eggP8g6iUD — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 23, 2020

Covid antibody 'cocktail' drugs are going unused even though the need for them is soaring. While such treatments are promising, their use has been slowed by testing lags, overwhelmed hospitals & a perception the therapies are only for the well-connected https://t.co/NEnnqovoRj — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 23, 2020

More than 150 California children have been diagnosed with coronavirus-related syndrome https://t.co/VLXcvmcFpB — Baronian Consulting (@BaronianConsult) December 24, 2020

A 12-year-old boy got COVID-19 but was back to playing basketball in a few days. Then a rare complication hit, sending him to the emergency room as his organs swelled. His parents feared he wouldn't make it, and now they're urging precautions. https://t.co/ZsSVayz0CE — The Associated Press (@AP) December 24, 2020

Disposable surgical masks are the best for being heard clearly when speaking, according to a study in The Journal of the Acoustical Society of America. The research compared the acoustic effects of medical, cloth & transparent face masks on speech signals https://t.co/ViCuRajKtW pic.twitter.com/UqSQvtdy5r — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 23, 2020

The question of whether to get the coronavirus vaccine early has become a political one for some U.S. lawmakers. Some are opting to wait with the general public while others are hoping to show how safe it is. https://t.co/w8qyMNWOGw — The Associated Press (@AP) December 23, 2020

After nine harrowing months, the Fire Department of New York began vaccinating its own members Wednesday, starting with the front-line EMTs who this year responded to more than 1 million emergency medical calls throughout New York City. https://t.co/CYHAaaqneM — The Associated Press (@AP) December 24, 2020

Coronavirus: New York City orders international visitors to quarantine https://t.co/nslPn9i47y — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 24, 2020

Kirk Cameron says he’s offering people hope. He uses the term “immunity in community” a few times and says we shouldn’t have a mask gestapo. pic.twitter.com/tOry9upeOS — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) December 23, 2020