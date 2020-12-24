Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday/Thursday, Dec. 23-24

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday/Thursday, Dec. 23-24

13 Comments

      satby

      The Post office is in chaos, and so is the vaccine rollout. And politicians (who aren’t old or newly elected) getting it is a travesty. But we knew that would happen with this evil bunch.

      The doctor I work for (eye doctor) can’t get any information about getting the staff immunized though we work in closer quarters to patients than I do as a retail worker in the market. At least that’s in blood-red Indiana while her peers in blue states are already getting immunized. As front line essential workers, not as first line health care workers, which is as it should be. We’re still at less risk than hospital staff.

      rikyrah

      AL,

      Thanks for the info.

      The ones about children break my heart.

      There is nothing good about this disease😠

      Let’s get the vaccine to everyone on the front lines.

      NotMax

      Peru and Ukraine crossing a dread threshold brings the number of countries reporting cumulative case totals of 1,000,000 or more up to 17.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 numbers. Director-General of Health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports 1,581 new cases today in his media statement, for a six-figure cumulative reported total of 100,318 cases. Dr Noor Hisham also reports two new deaths today, for a total of 446 deaths — 0.45% of the cumulative reported total, 0.55% of resolved cases.

      18,773 active and contagious cases are currently in hospital; 102 are in ICU, 45 of them on respirators. Meanwhile, 1,085 patients recovered and were discharged, for a total of 81,099 patients recovered — 80.8% of the cumulative reported total.

      Four new clusters were reported today: Kebun Baru and Sungai Burong in Selangor; and Jalan Tun Building site and Jalan Pandan in KL.

      1,579 new cases today are local infections. Selangor has 490 cases: 68 in older clusters, 101 in Kebun Baru and Sungai Burong clusters, 206 close-contact screenings, and 115 other screenings. KL has 379 cases: 251 in older clusters, 34 in Jalan Tun Building site and Jalan Pandan clusters, 57 close-contact screenings, and 37 other screenings. Sabah has 249 cases: 20 in existing clusters, 140 close-contact screenings, and 89 other screenings. Negeri Sembilan has 144 cases: 127 in existing clusters, 14 close-contact screenings, and three other screenings. Johor has 115 cases: 80 in existing clusters, 17 close-contact screenings, and 18 other screenings.

      Melaka has 76 cases: 72 in existing clusters, and four close-contact screenings. Penang has 37 cases: 14 in existing clusters, six close-contact screenings, and 17 other screenings. Perak has 26 cases: 14 in existing clusters, seven close-contact screenings, and five other screenings. Labuan has 26 cases: six in existing clusters, nine close-contact screenings, and 11 other screenings. Pahang has 12 cases: eight in existing clusters, three close-contact screenings, and one other screening.

      Kelantan has nine cases: two in existing clusters, five close-contact screenings, and two other screenings. Terengganu has seven cases: three in existing clusters, one close-contact screening, and three other screenings. Kedah has four cases: two in existing clusters, and two other screenings. Putrajaya has four cases: one in an existing cluster, one close-contact screening, and two other screenings. Sarawak has one local case, found in other screening.

      Once again, only Perlis reported no new local cases today.

      Two new cases are imported. One was reported in Selangor, and one in Sarawak.

      The two deaths today, both reported in Sabah, are a 15-year-old girl, and a 61-year-old man with hypertension, dyslipidaemia and stroke.

      rikyrah

      @satby:

      It’s sad, but expected.

      I know that I sound obsessed because I repeat this over and over.

      But, the vaccine rollout is going EXACTLY AS PLANNED.

       

      They had NO INTENTION OF DOING A GOOD ROLLOUT for the country.

      They fully intended to do a repeat of Spring 2020 with the Hunger Games and the States Except for this time, it wouldn’t be PPE.

      IT WOULD BE VACCINE.

       

      They fully intended to punish Blue States using the vaccine.

      Nothing else makes sense.

       

      Stop calling it incompetence.

       

      It is all DELIBERATE MALICE😠😠

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 12/23, China reported 6 new domestic confirmed and 5 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Dalian in Liaoning Province reported 6 new domestic confirmed (3 previously asymptomatic reported on 12/20, found during community mass screening and placed into isolation at that time) and 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases. The 3 new confirmed cases were found during mass screening of all residents at Jinpu New Area. No case summaries were published for the asymptomatic cases, yet. I would not be surprised if the Jinpu New Area goes into lock down, since most of the cases are being found from mass screening, rather than traced close contacts. There are currently 12 domestic confirmed and 20 domestic asymptomatic cases there. The city has extended mass screening to all districts. There are 1 community and 1 residential compound at Medium Risk. 

      Shenyang in Liaoning Province reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, the spouse of the imported confirmed case detailed below. 1 community and 1 residential compound are deemed Medium Risk.

      Beijing Municipality reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case. The case is a resident at Shunyi District in Beijing. He was tested for RT-PCR at Beijing on 12/22 in advance of taking graduate studies exam, traveled to Ningbo in Zhejiang Province on 12/23 with 2 colleagues for business trip, where he learned of his positive result. Epidemiological investigation is ongoing to determine the source of infection, connections to existing clusters, and potential spread at both Beijing and Ningbo. 269 F1 and 391 F2 close contacts have been traced, 1,900 residents at the compound where the case lives, as well as 3,755 workers at the office park where the case is employed at, are tested, all negative as of this morning. 625 environmental samples from the places the case has frequented, and 132 environmental samples from his work place, have been collected, all negative. Indeed, in the press conference this afternoon, Beijing Municipal Health Commission reported finding 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases. One works at the same office park as the case reported yesterday. The other is a restaurant worker in Xicheng District on the other side of the city, who works with frozen meats. The latter case arrived at Beijing from neighboring Tianjin Municipality on 12/6. Xicheng Districts started periodic screening of all cold chain logistics workers on 12/22. The 2nd case today received positive result on 12/23, and was confirmed this morning.

      At Chengdu in Sichuan Province, 2 residential compounds have been re-designated as Low Risk. 1 village and 2 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk.

      At Manzhouli in Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region, 4 confirmed cases have recovered. There are 1 domestic confirmed and 5 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. The last Medium Risk subdistrict has been re-designated as Low Risk.

      Guangzhou in Guangdong Province reported that the domestic asymptomatic case at a quarantine hotel from a few days ago was infected by an imported case returning from Myanmar that in on 12/8 checked , based on genomic analysis and CCTV footage. The authorities traced 170 F1 close contacts, 199 F2 close contacts, 16 regular contacts, and 88 individuals at risk of expose, all have tested negative. All 69,891 residents and people who work at the Dongyong Township (the area surrounding the quarantine hotel) were screened, all have tested negative.

      There are no changes in other Chinese cities with recent/current outbreaks.

      On 12/23, China reported 11 new imported confirmed cases, 14 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 6 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the US, France and Switzerland, 2 US nationals coming from Canada, and a Serbian national coming from Serbia (via Moscow)
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Iraq (via Tehran); 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Iraq (via Tehran) and Saudi Arabia
      • Zhaoqing in Guangdong Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Turkey and the UAE
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 2 confirmed cases (previously asymptomatic), both Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), no information released
      • Shenyang in Liaoning Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese National returning from South Korea; the case (an elderly woman) landed at Shenguang on 11/29, passed through 14 days of centralized quarantine and tested negative on RT-PCR and antibodies, she was released from quarantine on 12/13, she developed symptoms on 12/18 and visited several community clinics and hospitals over the next several days (accompanied by different relatives and neighbors) before finally visiting fever clinic on 12/22, she is now in serious condition
      • Wuhan in Hubei Province – 4 asymptomatic cases, 3 Chinese nationals and 1 Pakistani national coming from Pakistan
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Indonesia 
      • Qingdao in Shandong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Iraq (via Dubai and Seoul-Inchon)
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the UAE

       

      The imported case at Shenyang uncovers several breakdowns in protocol. The cases was supposed to home quarantine for 7 days after 14 days of centralized quarantine, but her travel history showing multiple visits to shops and grocery during this time, so property management and neighborhood committee failed to supervise the home quarantine. Community clinics are also not supposed to treat patients with COVID-19 symptoms and instead directing them to fever clinics, yet the community clinic the case visited gave her IV drips despite symptoms. Epidemiological investigation will also show whether this case was infected in South Korea or at Shenyang, though the case has been designated as imported. So far, 136 F1 close contacts, 293 F2 close contacts, 704 F3 close contacts (close contacts of F2 close contacts) have been traced, all but 1 have tested negative (the aforementioned asymptomatic spouse of the case). All 7,580 residents of the 2 residential compounds where the case and close contacts live have been tested, all negative. As the travel histories of the case and her close contacts cover much of the city (affecting 5 clinics and hospitals, 2 schools and ), and the case was not discovered until several days into her symptomatic period, Shenyang authorities have activated responses at the highest level, in preparation of a potentially larger outbreak. 

      Overall in China, 1 case worsened to serious condition, 22 confirmed cases recovered, 3 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation and 6 was reclassified as confirmed cases, and 699 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 315 active confirmed cases in the country (274 imported), 6 are in serious condition (5 imported), 229 asymptomatic cases (187 imported), and 1 suspect case. 7,488 individuals remain under quarantine.

      On 12/24, Hong Kong reported 71 new cases, 10 imported (from the UK, India and Pakistan) and 61 local (30 of whom without clear sources of infection). There are an additional 50 cases preliminarily positive, awaiting retest. Hong Kong has reported 2 students returning from the UK who have the more infectious B.1.1.7 strain. Yesterday, China CDC had reported that the stain has not shown up in China, yet.

      mrmoshpotato

      Kirk Cameron says he’s offering people hope. He uses the term “immunity in community” a few times and says we shouldn’t have a mask gestapo.

      Ummmm… You ok, Kirk?

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:

      576 new cases, 816 people hospitalized, 134 patients in the ICU. 507 deaths total, up from 488 yesterday.

      Positivity rate at 8.7%

      33% of the hospital beds are available on average and 30% of the ICU beds.

      I hate to think that the increase in available hospital beds is due to people dying.

      We aren’t getting any info yet on how many people have been vaccinated here, probably not enough to report on.

      Oh, and my nephew in Virginia is working for a COVID-denier whose spouse just went to the hospital with symptoms. Not good….

      satby

      @rikyrah: but this is a red state. It could just be that red states don’t give a shit about their citizens, because they don’t, but it’s not because the Trump admin is punishing them. This is Trump country.

      Edit: and I’ve always objected to calling the current criminals incompetent or “low quality hires” because they’re very competent at achieving the goals THEY want. Their goals just aren’t ours.

