Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Festivus In Action

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Festivus In Action

by | 25 Comments

Because 2020, one of my crowns popped off last night, so either I’ll be spending some squeezed-in time at the dentist today, or I’ll spend the long weekend trying not to chew on the side with the exposed metal bits sticking up (which would be easier if it wasn’t a first molar).

Elsewhere, in the GOP version of a Festivus miracle, the Squatter-in-Chief has found another way to throw sand in the financial gears:


(Pertinent part of Trump’s lying ramble starts about the 3:30 mark)

Latest update from the Washington Post here.

    25Comments

      zhena gogolia

      As posted below, because 2020 we’re going to have a storm with 60-mile wind gusts overnight Christmas Eve into Christmas morning.

      tokyokie

      Because of procrastination in filing our tax return, we only got our letter from Fat Bastard regarding our stimulus checks yesterday. I imagine once a stimulus bill is finally passed and signed by the moron-in-chief, the checks and the letters to taxpayers will be received weeks after Biden is sworn in as president.

      WereBear

      We’re tucked in for the Festivus/Christmas Eve/Christmas Day with groceries and cat supplies for three days of festivity.

      Provided our recovering cat doesn’t have another 180 in her food choices… unexpected weather… invasion of giant ants, of course. Because nothing is going to surprise me in 2020.

      A Festivus Miracle to all!

      Mary G

      Maybe Trump can finally make himself useful and get Republicans not to block it again

      Chuck learns to troll; I love it!

      raven


      WASHINGTON — Tucked away in the 5,593-page spending bill that Congress rushed through on Monday night is a provision that some tax experts call a $200 billion giveaway to the rich.
      It involves the tens of thousands of businesses that received loans from the federal government this spring with the promise that the loans would be forgiven, tax free, if they agreed to keep employees on the payroll through the coronavirus pandemic.
      But for some businesses and their high-paid accountants, that was not enough. They went to Congress with another request: Not only should the forgiven loans not to be taxed as income, but the expenditures used with those loans should be tax deductible.”

      Geminid

      This last minute $2000 check gambit by trump seems like pointless grandstanding. But at least one credible political commenter says no, trump really is planning a coup next month and this is a crude bribe to get people behind it. I myself think that trump is desperate and would overturn the election if he thought he could. While I am still skeptical that he’ll make a serious try, trump is desperate and unpredictable.

      debbie

      @Baud:

      Trying to get a sense of what’s going on by reading inferior sources, the SBC is trying to have it both ways: condemning racism while saying it doesn’t pervade our society. Am I close?

