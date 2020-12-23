Do you feel like Festivus is getting a bit too commercialized? — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) December 21, 2020

Because 2020, one of my crowns popped off last night, so either I’ll be spending some squeezed-in time at the dentist today, or I’ll spend the long weekend trying not to chew on the side with the exposed metal bits sticking up (which would be easier if it wasn’t a first molar).

Elsewhere, in the GOP version of a Festivus miracle, the Squatter-in-Chief has found another way to throw sand in the financial gears:

Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks. At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 — Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it! https://t.co/Th4sztrpLV — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 23, 2020



(Pertinent part of Trump’s lying ramble starts about the 3:30 mark)

House Democrats will offer their legislation to hike the direct payment checks to $2,000 — seizing on Trump comments — on pro forma Thursday; expect a singe-page bill striking all references to $600 and replacing it with $2000. — Billy House (@HouseInSession) December 23, 2020

Latest update from the Washington Post here.

I love that people are surprised by Pelosi doing smart legislative politics by rolling schmucks who didn’t do the homework. That’s literally her signature move. — Seth Masket (@smotus) December 23, 2020

We spent months trying to secure $2000 checks but Republicans blocked it Trump needs to sign the bill to help people and keep the government open and we're glad to pass more aid Americans need Maybe Trump can finally make himself useful and get Republicans not to block it again — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 23, 2020

Trump doesn't give a shit about giving people $2,000, or any detail of the bill. He cares about going on teevee to say he'd give you $2,000 if it were up to him, and would like you to remember that in 2024. — Alex Yablon (@AlexYablon) December 23, 2020

But the median outcome is Mitch lolling and Trump backing down & signing the Senate-dictated compromise because he’s a beta ass dude at heart — The Mall Krampus (@cakotz) December 23, 2020

So it really sucks when people who should know better try to ensure that Dems look outmaneuvered when some asshole shows up with vaporware after the fact instead of noting that he could have done this literally any time when it mattered and made Mnuchin stand tall on it — The Mall Krampus (@cakotz) December 23, 2020