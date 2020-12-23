Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Shocking, but not surprising

Verified, but limited!

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

The math demands it!

Good luck with your asparagus.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Women: they get shit done

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Trump Vetoes The National Defense Appropriation Act

Trump Vetoes The National Defense Appropriation Act

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: ,

The NDAA is the funding act for the military and a lot more. This year it also includes some serious anti-money-laundering provisions. Trump vetoed it, as he threatened, because it removes Confederate generals’ names from military bases and because it doesn’t revoke Section 230. Don’t ask me what Section 230 is. It has something to do with Trump’s love-hate relationship with social media.

Both houses of Congress passed the NDAA with enough votes that they will be able to override the veto.

Trump has also threatened to veto the COVID bill, which contains many things besides COVID relief. His ostensible gripe with it is that the checks it will send to people will be only $600, and he prefers $2000. He’s been able to get that into the negotiations since June or earlier, but it’s more attention-grabbing to do it now.

He’s set up an interesting problem for the Republicans with the $2000 demand. It’s what the Democrats wanted initially, and the Republicans knocked it down. Much of the kerfuffle has to do with the Georgia Senate runoffs, and it should be an advantage for Warnock and Ossoff.

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • dm
  • dmsilev
  • Kent
  • Lex

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      One nice thing is that Trump had a lot of demands with respect to the appropriations/COVID bill that will never fly, but everyone is focusing on the checks.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      Ironically, deleting Section 230 would ensure that Trump’s Twitter account would be nuked from orbit within about 5 nanoseconds. That section gives Internet platforms fairly broad safety-from-lawsuits protections from things that people post onto those platforms. Make Twitter legally liable for any one of Trump’s tirades? Yeah, they’re not going to take that risk.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      One of the smartest things the framers did was say that Congress can’t fund the military for more than a year or two at a time.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Lex

      Trump is pissed about the anti-money-laundering provisions in the NDAA because money laundering is how he makes his money now and has been for some time. Stimulus? Base names? Section 230? Those are just excuses that conveniently poll well with the rubes. Thank you for coming to my TED Talk.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      dm

      @Baud: What keeps this President from closing Gitmo is his desire to send his political opponents there.

      ETA: anti-money-laundering provisions?  Is that why Trump’s personal bankers resigned from Deutsche Bank the other day?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.