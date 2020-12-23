The NDAA is the funding act for the military and a lot more. This year it also includes some serious anti-money-laundering provisions. Trump vetoed it, as he threatened, because it removes Confederate generals’ names from military bases and because it doesn’t revoke Section 230. Don’t ask me what Section 230 is. It has something to do with Trump’s love-hate relationship with social media.

Both houses of Congress passed the NDAA with enough votes that they will be able to override the veto.

Trump has also threatened to veto the COVID bill, which contains many things besides COVID relief. His ostensible gripe with it is that the checks it will send to people will be only $600, and he prefers $2000. He’s been able to get that into the negotiations since June or earlier, but it’s more attention-grabbing to do it now.

He’s set up an interesting problem for the Republicans with the $2000 demand. It’s what the Democrats wanted initially, and the Republicans knocked it down. Much of the kerfuffle has to do with the Georgia Senate runoffs, and it should be an advantage for Warnock and Ossoff.

