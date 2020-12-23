NEW: Jared Kushner personally signed off on arrangements to hide payments to top campaign officials like chief strategist Jason Miller and campaign manager Bill Stepien. Me @Salon https://t.co/3f5dZKuT2g — Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) December 22, 2020

My old man used to say, “Those guys get their suits tailored with rubber pockets, so they can steal soup.”

… Federal Election Commission records show that the Trump campaign has made no salary payments to chief strategist Jason Miller, who came on board in June, or to campaign manager Bill Stepien, who joined the campaign in late 2018 and took over the top job from Brad Parscale in July. Kushner agreed to both arrangements, and personally directed the payments to Miller, the person involved said… Instead, the campaign has paid these top-tier advisers through intermediaries — some of which are still unknown. For instance, according to the source, after salary negotiations with Miller, Kushner directed the campaign to route the top strategist’s $35,000 monthly payment through Jamestown Associates, a media and production firm where Miller once worked, and which the campaign contracts for video production. Miller, who is currently contesting child-support payments in court, requested the anonymous arrangement for the $420,000 annual rate, for unclear reasons. Communications, court documents and FEC filings reviewed by Salon make clear that the money was paid to by way of Jamestown. President Trump himself was aware of the deal, a person involved said. To this point, the campaign has not told government that it has paid Miller anything. Instead, it has stated that all payments to Jamestown are for “video production,” without mentioning Miller’s name or strategy work. Furthermore, Miller’s official role means that he has often directed how and when the campaign uses Jamestown Associates, the company that technically pays him…

Getting paid off the books to screw over your baby mamas will no doubt resonate with a certain portion of Trump’s (Very) Base, but it remains legally… dubious.

… When previously asked about the missing payroll receipts, Brendan Fischer, director of the Federal Reform Program at the Campaign Legal Center, told Salon, “It doesn’t surprise me at all. The Trump campaign has disguised millions of dollars in payments to personnel and vendors by routing the money through LLCs created or managed by senior Trump campaign officials.” In July the CLC filed an FEC complaint alleging that the Trump campaign had unlawfully covered up at least $170 million in payments through AMMC, thereby keeping its spending a secret from federal enforcement agencies, its own donors and the public. Some campaign disbursements allegedly went towards salaries, the complaint says, such as payments to Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lara Trump, who were on the Parscale Strategy payroll.

The law says you can't misrepresent payments on FEC filings. If someone gets paid for campaign work but the campaign doesn't report that, it may be illegal. But there's wiggle room: If you "volunteer" for the campaign but get paid for work you do for a firm that the campaign pays — Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) December 22, 2020



Like his old man before him, Prince Jared is gonna keep some Federal attorneys gainfully employed well into the future.

And that’s assuming his father-in-law doesn’t eviscerate him for disloyalty, first…

NEW — Jared has been overseas as Trump takes an even more aggressive turn to the conspiratorial. And several Trump aides are angered by what they see as his typical disappearing act. https://t.co/PobOUwqb12 W/ @swin24 and @attackerman — Sam Stein (@samstein) December 23, 2020

… Among the Trump faithful, resentment at Kushner has risen in the past couple weeks. Two other sources close to the president respectively described Kushner as “nowhere to be found” and having “run for cover.” At the start of these efforts, Kushner was at least nominally supportive of his father-in-law’s legal and public-relations blitz, with top Trump adviser Jason Miller saying in early November, “Jared has been more hardcore in fighting back on this than anybody.” But several of the president’s confidants do not believe that the senior White House adviser has faith in Trump’s flailing push to undo the election results now….