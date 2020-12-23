Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Trump Crime Cartel Open Thread: The Son-In-Law & His Cronies

Trump Crime Cartel Open Thread: The Son-In-Law & His Cronies

My old man used to say, “Those guys get their suits tailored with rubber pockets, so they can steal soup.”

Federal Election Commission records show that the Trump campaign has made no salary payments to chief strategist Jason Miller, who came on board in June, or to campaign manager Bill Stepien, who joined the campaign in late 2018 and took over the top job from Brad Parscale in July. Kushner agreed to both arrangements, and personally directed the payments to Miller, the person involved said…

Instead, the campaign has paid these top-tier advisers through intermediaries — some of which are still unknown.

For instance, according to the source, after salary negotiations with Miller, Kushner directed the campaign to route the top strategist’s $35,000 monthly payment through Jamestown Associates, a media and production firm where Miller once worked, and which the campaign contracts for video production. Miller, who is currently contesting child-support payments in court, requested the anonymous arrangement for the $420,000 annual rate, for unclear reasons. Communications, court documents and FEC filings reviewed by Salon make clear that the money was paid to by way of Jamestown. President Trump himself was aware of the deal, a person involved said.

To this point, the campaign has not told government that it has paid Miller anything. Instead, it has stated that all payments to Jamestown are for “video production,” without mentioning Miller’s name or strategy work. Furthermore, Miller’s official role means that he has often directed how and when the campaign uses Jamestown Associates, the company that technically pays him…

Getting paid off the books to screw over your baby mamas will no doubt resonate with a certain portion of Trump’s (Very) Base, but it remains legally… dubious.

… When previously asked about the missing payroll receipts, Brendan Fischer, director of the Federal Reform Program at the Campaign Legal Center, told Salon, “It doesn’t surprise me at all. The Trump campaign has disguised millions of dollars in payments to personnel and vendors by routing the money through LLCs created or managed by senior Trump campaign officials.”

In July the CLC filed an FEC complaint alleging that the Trump campaign had unlawfully covered up at least $170 million in payments through AMMC, thereby keeping its spending a secret from federal enforcement agencies, its own donors and the public. Some campaign disbursements allegedly went towards salaries, the complaint says, such as payments to Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lara Trump, who were on the Parscale Strategy payroll.


Like his old man before him, Prince Jared is gonna keep some Federal attorneys gainfully employed well into the future.

And that’s assuming his father-in-law doesn’t eviscerate him for disloyalty, first…

Among the Trump faithful, resentment at Kushner has risen in the past couple weeks. Two other sources close to the president respectively described Kushner as “nowhere to be found” and having “run for cover.” At the start of these efforts, Kushner was at least nominally supportive of his father-in-law’s legal and public-relations blitz, with top Trump adviser Jason Miller saying in early November, “Jared has been more hardcore in fighting back on this than anybody.” But several of the president’s confidants do not believe that the senior White House adviser has faith in Trump’s flailing push to undo the election results now….

    3. 3.

      Spanky

      His oath to uphold the constitution? Show me! Everything I’ve read sez he’s an unpaid advisor. Oaths are for suckers.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Brachiator

      Jared has been overseas as Trump takes an even more aggressive turn to the conspiratorial. And several Trump aides are angered by what they see as his typical disappearing act

      These rats are surprised when a fellow rodent is disloyal?

      Too funny.

      And where is Maggie Haberman? Is she taking notes about the final days of this mess?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA: I certainly hope so!  When I was saying they didn’t seem to think it was illegal, I wasn’t thinking of the child support thing.  They were just saying that paying a lot of the bills out of the double-secret corporation wasn’t illegal.

      Personally, I hope they get nailed on everything.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Alison Rose

      I want to contact the publisher of every Yiddish-English dictionary (………however many of those there are) and demand that they replace the definition of shanda fur die goyim with a picture of Jared’s very punchable face.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      cope

      Well, at this point, whenever one of these revelations is made, my default thoughts are that I would be surprised if something like this DIDN’T emerge. It might make a fun parlor game in the future to try to come up with previously unknown deceits, lies, crimes, shady dealings, moral failures or crimes against nature that this collection of repugnant fools is NOT eventually shown to be guilty of.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      WaterGirl

      Please please please let us win both seats in Georgia.  Just for a second I let myself imagine what that would feel like, and I would love for us to get to experience that.  God knows we are due for some great news and unmitigated happiness after the last 4+ years.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Mary G

      @Brachiator: Maggie was live tweeting the House Republicans’ phone conference until Kevin McCarthy noticed someone was leaking in real time and hung up.

      This was followed by someone on the call saying Trump threw House GOP under the bus.— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 23, 2020

      Reply
    16. 16.

      debbie

      @WaterGirl:

      I usually don’t need to see karma work its magic; knowing that it will is enough for me. But for Jared and the rest, I really, really want to witness them getting their comeuppances.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      MattF

      Estimates I’ve seen for the campaign grift come to about a half-billion buckaroonies. The incoming total, pre-theft, was a bit over a billion, so about half the incoming money was stolen. I suppose that wasn’t really enough for everyone, but Jared did his best, considering.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      MSNBC reports actual breaking news: Trump has pardoned Manafor

      ETA: also Roger Stone, who had previously said he wouldn’t accept a pardon IIRC, and Charlie Kushner. A last fuck you to Chris Christie

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Punchy

      This idea that election results can be “reversed” is just bullshit.  They’re official; theres no reversing.  They can be ignored, or perhaps usurped, but no legal way to reverse anything after the EC meets, if my social studies teacher was correct.  I wish the media would call it what it is: an attempted coup, not some “undoing of swing state electors blahblahblah”….

      Reply
    31. 31.

      dmsilev

      @Baud: I feel confident that both of them have committed additional crimes we don’t yet know about. Just a guess, mind you, but seems reasonable. Reconvict them.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      TS (the original)

      @Brachiator:

      And where is Maggie Haberman? Is she taking notes about the final days of this mess?

      Indeed she is – and I hope the Biden administration send her packing – no contacts, no information.

      On House GOP conference call taking place right now, @GOPLeader said he spoke to POTUS and POTUS hasn’t committed to a veto of the stimulus bill yet. Still deciding.
      — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 23, 2020

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Kent

      @Mary G: Yep, no taking the 5th.  And if they refuse they are subject to new obstruction of justice charges.  And if they lie they are subject to new perjury charges.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Baud

      On MSNBC, they said Trump’s polls were slipping among Republicans.  He’s still really popular, but he’s slowly losing ground.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      geg6

      @Kent:

      Why wouldn’t he?  Think of the ratings for that!

      In all seriousness, I can see him doing it just for the attention.  Never saw anyone so needy for attention as he is.  If he ever showed a morsel of humanity, I’d pity him for the damage done to him to make him so pitifully needy.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Tony Jay

      It’s because of things like this that I settled on President Pettygrift as the go-to slur for Trump and his Administration.

      Everything with these people revolves around the money. Cleaning up funnels for dirty money and finding dirty ways to funnel clean money into the right pockets. It’s a bit pathological and a bit performative. They do it because that’s how their Boss wants it done and they do it openly because their Boss wouldn’t notice otherwise (because he’s thick as a curtain wall and just as defensive). That there’s a whole world outside the Pettygrift bubble that might be interested in enforcing actual laws upon them is beyond their grasp. Don’t you know who their Boss is?

      FFS, just pay maintenance like a grown-up would, you slimy dickhead.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Mary G

      You don't get here in a day & you don't get here alone. Trump could only reach the point of believing he could take such egregious actions that so flagrantly undermine the rule of law after 4 years of Congressional Rs enabling each step on this path. @senatemajldr owns this. https://t.co/qcv9FZ76no— Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) December 24, 2020

      Ron, you sweet summer child.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Mary G

      🐕‍🦺🐕‍🦺 on the 🐾🐾🐾

      "This action underscores the urgent need to hold Mr. Manafort accountable for his crimes against the People of New York as alleged in our indictment, and we will continue to pursue our appellate remedies."— Spokesman for Manhattan D.A. Vance https://t.co/xXuTCX1yRC— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) December 24, 2020

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Kent

      @WaterGirl: On the plus side, shutting down the government would put the brakes on all the last minute fuckery they are trying to do across the federal government, from opening up the arctic to oil leasing to finishing up as much wall as possible.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      natem

      @Baud:

      Everyone cheering on supposed GOP thrown under the bus underestimate the extent this 11th hour chaos actually benefits McConnell as much as anyone

      Reply
    57. 57.

      moops

      this doesn’t shut down government.  The Pentagon has their appropriation already.  This is the new authorization.  I assume they keep running under the old authorization.  a military form of continuing resolution.

      Reply

