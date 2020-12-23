Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This Story Just Floored Me

by

This post is in: 

Can you imagine being in her shoes?

BUFFALO — Crystal Knihinicki is 33 years old. She’s a registered nurse, working with COVID-19 patients in the medical ICU at the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.

In March, she planned her own funeral.

She sought out a funeral home, wrote the obituary, re-assigned her health care proxy to a trusted nurse practitioner she works with.

“When we got our first few patients, I had been on the phone doing union stuff, and we had people come on from New York City talking about what was happening there and the nurses that were dying,” Knihinicki said, stoic and unwavering in her explanation.

“And so I thought that it would be unfair to ask my husband, while he’s taking care of two young kids, to plan my funeral if I did die,” she said. “It’s overwhelming.”

The damage that’s being done to nurses, doctors and other providers and support staff will be similar to soldiers who fought in a war, but there will be so much pressure from Republicans to stuff COVID down the memory hole that they will only receive a fraction of the recognition, compensation and other assistance that they deserve.

    24Comments

    1. 1.

      BR

      I’ve been expecting for many months that when this is all over the will be or should be a march on Washington by nurses and doctors. Maybe they should even propose an NHS-like national heath system, which is the only way they wouldn’t have been put in the positions they were without PPE and the rest — even single-payer wouldn’t have solved the hospital and clinic monopolies. If nothing else that will expand the space of discussion about fixing health care.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Trump has prevented us from recognizing the agony that many are going through. Not only does it isolate the devasting effects on the frontline workers, but also the grieving of those who lose relatives and friends.

      Private organizations have sponsored events to honor the frontline workers and the dead, but they don’t have the impact a National Day of Mourning, say, would have.

      We all suffer when these feelings are shoved under a rug. I think that President-elect Biden understands how much we need to do these things.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      If 4 deaths at BENGHAZI yielded investigations that spanned years and an 11 hour session by Hillary, how much should 80000 Benghazis yield?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Inspectrix

      I thought this was unsurprising. As a healthcare worker, the pandemic prompted me to finally get my affairs in order. My spouse and I wrote our will, healthcare proxies, power of attorney docs and took care of other legal stuff because it was clear I was at risk. This week over 10 coworkers fell ill from outpatient work. This is not just covid-ICU clinicians getting sick. And I live in a blue state where masks are the norm and work in a healthcare system where we have lots of access to PPE. I think everyone should put their affairs in order now.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      My 1st cousin (who rents me my office space) just came up positive, so everybody in the office is having to test – this time, it’s the stabby brain one. Results should be back tomorrow.

      We don’t spend a lot of time interacting, but this is the 3rd or 4th positive test.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Miss Bianca

      I’m just so infuriated right now. Republicans would have crucified HRC for a death toll that would have been thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, less than Trump’s, and the media would have happily slurped up their word vomit and regurgitated it on their front pages. Meanwhile, we get this shit.

      Meanwhile, also, our Republican Board of County Commissioners, also acting as our Board of Health, sits there and refuses to put any measures in place, not even to declare our county to be at level red, because that would “penalize businesses” and be “political suicide.” I am so fucking sick of these gutless wonders.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Mai Naem mobile

      I feel so angry about this. The PPE available earlier was garbage. Super thin gowns . Face shields with the thickness of those clear report book covers.  Reusing N95 masks. Are you fucking kidding me? A friend works in a doctors office and 2 9f them are still Trumpov supporters. There was a clip of an ER nurse at one of the stupid stop the steal rallies . WTF? I cannot believe 70 fucking million Americans voted for more of this. I  want Jared Fucking Kushner and his modulated voice moron wife and her meth snorting brothers to work in a Big City ER for a week with no fuxking PPE. None. No masks. No gowns.  No gloves.  Just cleaning bedpans and housekeeping work.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Mary G

      How do you find a good attorney for this stuff?  I did the whole shebang 10 years ago and want to revise it, but my lawyer died.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      germy

      @Mai Naem mobile:  There was a clip of an ER nurse at one of the stupid stop the steal rallies.

      I remember a few months ago seeing footage of a nurse at a trump rally.  And then some eagle-eyed people on twitter zoomed in and noticed details that suggested she was a civilian in masquerade.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Roger Moore

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes:

      Someone in my department just tested positive. It’s a very strange case, because she’s actually in a lab that has developed its own COVID test that they’ve applied for an EUA for, and she’s the one who runs the tests.  We’re very lucky that she regularly includes her own sample when she’s testing others.  She actually tested negative last Wednesday (the last day of her work week) and positive on Sunday, so most of the rest of us weren’t exposed when she was positive.  It’s still scary, because she was completely asymptomatic at the time she got the positive test, and it was a very strong positive.  If she hadn’t tested herself on Sunday, we all would have been exposed on Monday.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Leto

      similar to soldiers who fought in a war

      One of the things I had to take care of during my Iraq pre-deployment training was asking my supervisor to, in the event of my death, handle any media coverage that might happen and also take care of my funeral arrangements. The Army taught us this because their long experience with this. They told us to ask someone we trusted because in all likelyhood our spouses/family were not going to be up to the task of having to deal with all of it. The fact that any frontline worker is having to undertake the same pre-planning that we had to… eternally angry. That’s all I got. I will forever be angry over what they’ve done, and over what they continue to do. The fact that the most irresponsible motherfuckers, who continue to eschew medical advice/downplay the pandemic/encourage their fellow mouth breathers to kill all the rest of us, are at the front of the line to get the vaccine is absofuckinglutely galling.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Flea, RN

      (ER nurse here, delurking because this makes me so angry.)

      My colleagues and I run into burning buildings every day, then go home and either isolate from our loved ones or walk on eggshells in the hopes that we don’t infect them (I tell my mom “I’m the most dangerous person you know” – she’s 82, and I haven’t seen her since February).

      We then wake up and run into the same burning building, past assholes partying on the street.

      I cried watching my colleagues get vaccinated yesterday. One of many times over this past year, but the first tears of joy I can remember in a long time.

      Or, like Joni Ernst, shoving their way to the front of the line to get a vaccine after accusing ME of lying about this disease to make a buck.

      I take my oaths very seriously, but it’s everything I can do to stop from strangling some of these fuckers.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Nelle

      My friend, a Zen priest, is a volunteer chaplain for health workers (she’s also a retired doctor).  She talks about moral injury that comes after this work, so sustained, in this society that finds it essential to be able to dine indoors and get free refills.

      I don’t want to trivialize the term, but do we all have moral injury after living in a country that separates children from parents and just “loses” them?  That sees disasters as an opportunity for profit?  I could go on and on, as we all could.  But what are the injuries to our moral integrity to being compelled, by paying taxes if nothing else, to be a part of all of this?  In even just witnessing and compiling lists?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      VeniceRiley

      Brining up from the grievance thread… The Community Hospital I work across the street from has picketing nurses out front. 1 news media van from ABC covering.
      Cousin’s husband update: He’s on a ventilator and critical. Right before her post that he was sick is a share of the Sherriff in the county saying they weren’t going to enforce Gov. Newsom’s dictatorial orders. So. Karma strikes fast.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Archon

      When we found out Americans would get 600 bucks for their troubles, my friend asked me a question. He said, “Why hasn’t the capital building been burned down by the people?”

      I can’t think of any government in history that purports to be a democracy having less interest in the well-being of it’s citizens then what we have seen in 2020.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Baud

      @Archon: We just learned that nearly half the people support this state of things. Anyone from the far right to the far left to everyone in between who portrays this as government versus the people is helping Republicans and their donors preserve the status quo.

      Reply

