Can you imagine being in her shoes?

BUFFALO — Crystal Knihinicki is 33 years old. She’s a registered nurse, working with COVID-19 patients in the medical ICU at the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.

In March, she planned her own funeral.

She sought out a funeral home, wrote the obituary, re-assigned her health care proxy to a trusted nurse practitioner she works with.

“When we got our first few patients, I had been on the phone doing union stuff, and we had people come on from New York City talking about what was happening there and the nurses that were dying,” Knihinicki said, stoic and unwavering in her explanation.

“And so I thought that it would be unfair to ask my husband, while he’s taking care of two young kids, to plan my funeral if I did die,” she said. “It’s overwhelming.”