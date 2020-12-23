Hola, jackals. What is this Easter? Arbor Day? I can’t be the only one basically confused as heck about what season – indeed, year – it is. Day 4, 873, 952 of the Trump Reich has broken my time sense. I get that it’s Christmas, but I’m still waiting for summer 2020 to happen and I can’t accept that we’re actually moving into 2021. How dare we.

Yet, this year has been a complete whirlwind. How can being stuck in one place also seem like you’re running pell-mell from thing to thing? Funny. It’s been good to tackle holiday cheer. That’s a nice feeling, the eternal battle to craft the perfect holiday treat. Holidays. A time to fatten your friends and family, that’s what I love.





Unicorn Vanilla cookies, Bulla Bread & BBQ Lamb patties – this years gifties

I’ve also been doing zoom script reading after script reading. You’d be surprised how much narration a good reading requires. Somebody has to set the stage for the actors. I’m doing a little zoom reading of Gift of the Magi and a seasonal folktale or 2 on Thursday, about 3pm PST. If anyone is interested, feel free to shoot me an email for the link. Just doing something fun for people who don’t get to witness a table read. Next year, I’ll be starting a table read workshop focused on giving under-represented minority writers a chance to have their works read/performed. We’ll see how it goes, I’m not exactly a very important person. We’ve nearly made it to the end of 2020. That’s not a bad thing. Obligatory Hime & Odo photos below. No polly ticks! Take a break from the stupids.