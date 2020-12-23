Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This blog will pay for itself.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Trump is going to draw a dick on that dog with a sharpie, isn’t he?

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

This really is a full service blog.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Nevertheless, she persisted.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

We have all the best words.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Women: they get shit done

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Not all heroes wear capes.

What fresh hell is this?

Dinky Hocker shoots smack!

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Talk Talk Talk Talk Talk

Talk Talk Talk Talk Talk

by | 7 Comments

This post is in: 

Hola, jackals. What is this Easter? Arbor Day? I can’t be the only one basically confused as heck about what season – indeed, year – it is. Day 4, 873, 952 of the Trump Reich has broken my time sense. I get that it’s Christmas, but I’m still waiting for summer 2020 to happen and I can’t accept that we’re actually moving into 2021. How dare we.
Yet, this year has been a complete whirlwind. How can being stuck in one place also seem like you’re running pell-mell from thing to thing? Funny. It’s been good to tackle holiday cheer. That’s a nice feeling, the eternal battle to craft the perfect holiday treat. Holidays. A time to fatten your friends and family, that’s what I love.

Unicorn Vanilla cookies, Bulla Bread & BBQ Lamb patties – this years gifties

I’ve also been doing zoom script reading after script reading. You’d be surprised how much narration a good reading requires. Somebody has to set the stage for the actors. I’m doing a little zoom reading of Gift of the Magi and a seasonal folktale or 2 on Thursday, about 3pm PST. If anyone is interested, feel free to shoot me an email for the link. Just doing something fun for people who don’t get to witness a table read. Next year, I’ll be starting a table read workshop focused on giving under-represented minority writers a chance to have their works read/performed. We’ll see how it goes, I’m not exactly a very important person. We’ve nearly made it to the end of 2020. That’s not a bad thing. Obligatory Hime & Odo photos below. No polly ticks! Take a break from the stupids.

2 ridiculously fluffy cats, lounging like the scabs they are.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Felanius Kootea
  • justawriter
  • Mary G
  • Pete Downunder
  • Punchy

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    7Comments

    1. 1.

      Mary G

      I bought myself a faux fur throw for Christmas to keep my legs warm, because we still open windows, but Chenille the cat luvs it and only allows me a tiny corner.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Felanius Kootea

      My husband got me leopard print Ugg slippers for my birthday, because my feet are always cold. I put them on today and I just don’t know how I managed before I got them.  I’ve always thought Ugg boots were ugly, but I had no idea their slippers were so so comfy!!!  These will be my new go-to for Zoom calls/when I teach.  It’s wonderful that no one can see your feet on work calls.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Pete Downunder

      @Felanius Kootea: Legend in Oz is Ugg is short for ugly. Christmas down under is weird – forecast for tomorrow is 80F. There are people here who have never seen snow.

      • ETA I live in my Ugg’s during our two weeks of brutal winter – some days it doesn’t get up above 72
      Reply
    5. 5.

      Punchy

      Climate change is rapidly eliminating white xmases where I reside. We’ve had 1 snowfall [in Octy!) of ~1.3cm and not a flake more since. Typical of the last ~5 holiday seasons. Hows mah brain supposed to pretend this is xmas with green grass and windbreakers?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.