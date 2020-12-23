Ōkārito

Another view of the Southern Alps from the lagoon at Ōkārito, on the west coast of the South Island. The tallest peak there is Mt. Cook (Aoraki), which is not tall (3,724 meters, or 12,218 feet) by most standards, but in that far southern latitude, it is more than tall enough to have many glaciers and snow year-round. The lagoon is a shallow estuarine wetland, and is the only breeding site for the rare White Heron (kōtuku). The tiny town of Ōkārito (population 32) is also the site where you can book a tour to see the rarest of the kiwi species, the rowi (aka Little Brown Kiwi) which has a stable population in the surrounding forests thanks to intensive management and trapping of mammalian pest species. If you happen to do that in the future, please give my regards to Ian Cooper, who owns the tour business and has a passion for kiwis that is unmatched in my experience.