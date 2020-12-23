Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Holiday Recipes and Pets

The week, which I was hoping was going to be quiet, has been ridiculously busy. So this will be a brief post, but cute puppehs to make up for it:

Holiday Recipes and Pets

This was last year, in front of my half-decorated tree, LOL. There just hasn’t been time this year. How is that possible? The days are years long, but I guess so is my list of things to do.

Holiday Recipes and Pets 1

Merlin, in his incarnation as Xmas Cat in the Middle of Everything.

Tomato Queen sent a Merlin update. Look at that cutie!

Okay, some food photos with links to recipes because if I had to actually post the recipes, it just wouldn’t happen.

Starting with this year’s Sweet Holiday Gifts:

Gluten-free Peanut Butter Cookies (recipe here)

 

Sesame Brittle (love this stuff, and great addtion to ice cream sundaes) Recipe here.

 

Dark Chocolate Chip cookies, Spritz cookies and Pecan Cookies  – all recipes here.

For more Holiday Gift baking ideas, this link.

And finally Christmas Eve Dinner (recipes here)

Very simple: Spinach Lasagna, Butter and Lemon Green Beans and Garlic Bread. Dessert is an ice cream bar.

What’s on your menu?

