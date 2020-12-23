It’s Festivus, which means a time for an airing of the grievances, but to be honest I am not sure healthy that is for me right now.
-
1.
In 2020 every day felt like Festivus.
-
2.
This is correct. Don't forget
"Hillary Clinton was the single most qualified person to run for President of the United States that we've had, period. It wasn't that she didn't have all these ideas. She did. But the press, you didn't cover it." –@JoeBidenpic.twitter.com/A0n3wtjnHR
— ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) December 23, 2020
-
3.
If ever there were a year made for Festivus, this one is it.
-
4.
The Human Fund. Money for People.
-
5.
I’ve got a lot of problems with you people!
-
6.
We just put the Festivus wreath in the window last weekend. And we have turnip pie baking in the oven.
I know most people stick to the traditional Festivus pole, but we like to do it up. After all, it’s the most wonderful day of the year.
Bernie is going to be the grand marshal of Macy’s Airing of Grievances parade this year. So kick back and throw stuff at the tee vee.
-
7.
I’m tired of seeing idiots pretend that ignorant people with ill-informed, and more than a little stupid, opinions deserve to be taken seriously. And that if I don’t choose to do that, I’m “intolerant.”
And I’m even more tired of a lazy and complacent media that give these morons air time and column inches and insist that Democrats need to “reach out to them.” I don’t ever want to see another piece about what “Trump voters think” and will cheerfully burn the newspaper or turn off the radio program that airs such a piece.
-
8.
@germy: Hundreds of thousands of Americans would be alive if the press had accurately covered Hillary Clinton.
The Guardian had a feature on “Pinch” Sulzberger, former publisher/father of the present one, and a key purveyor of Clinton Derangement Syndrome.
Did not click on it and never looked at it again. Cannot even look at Sulzberger’s face. He helped bring us Trump. He helped bring us excess COVID deaths, and gave oxygen to the people who turned America into a plague ship. Period.
-
9.
Wouldn’t ‘airing of grievences’ be every day of the Trump administration?
365/24/7 Festivus
-
10.
I suggest we dedicate this thread to airing our grievances. I’ll go first: my cat died, and I’m very aggrieved about that.
-
11.
There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there has always been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that ‘my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.’
That was Isaac Asimov about 40 years ago. It’s even more true today.
-
12.
“It May Not Be Good for America, but It’s Damn Good for CBS”
(Leslie Moonves on Donald Trump)
-
13.
There were spozed to be frozen bagel bites (bagel holes stuffed w/ schmear), but instead yet another shipment delayed notice.
-
14.
I don’t have a problem with bigfooting posts on Balloon Juice. I actually hate when some post I have no interest in is up there, for hours upon hours because — no bigfooting!
We have a recent comments bar. We have Juicers who know how to check out earlier threads. This is not the drive in movie theatre — what is one the screen is what YOU will watch.
I do not mind the occasional “embarrassment of riches” here.
-
15.
@Amir Khalid: I’m aggrieved too. The world was better with Bianca in it.
Sucks.
PS: I think your next cat should be named “Keef.”
-
16.
I do not mind the occasional “embarrassment of riches” here.
It’s spoiled me, though. There are local blogs written by people in my city. Interesting topics and comments on issues that have immediate impact on my life.
They literally go months without being updated.
-
17.
I’ll do that if it’s a boy. Fun fact: my brother thought I named Bianca after Mick’s wife.
