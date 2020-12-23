Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Mission Accomplished!

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Let there be snark.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

We still have time to mess this up!

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

This blog goes to 11…

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

This really is a full service blog.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

The revolution will be supervised.

Just a few bad apples.

The willow is too close to the house.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Not all heroes wear capes.

    6. 6.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      We just put the Festivus wreath in the window last weekend. And we have turnip pie baking in the oven.

      I know most people stick to the traditional Festivus pole, but we like to do it up. After all, it’s the most wonderful day of the year.

      Bernie is going to be the grand marshal of Macy’s Airing of Grievances parade this year. So kick back and throw stuff at the tee vee.

    7. 7.

      PaulB

      I’m tired of seeing idiots pretend that ignorant people with ill-informed, and more than a little stupid, opinions deserve to be taken seriously. And that if I don’t choose to do that, I’m “intolerant.”

      And I’m even more tired of a lazy and complacent media that give these morons air time and column inches and insist that Democrats need to “reach out to them.” I don’t ever want to see another piece about what “Trump voters think” and will cheerfully burn the newspaper or turn off the radio program that airs such a piece.

    8. 8.

      Elizabelle

      @germy:   Hundreds of thousands of Americans would be alive if the press had accurately covered Hillary Clinton.

      The Guardian had a feature on “Pinch” Sulzberger, former publisher/father of the present one, and a key purveyor of Clinton Derangement Syndrome.

      Did not click on it and never looked at it again.  Cannot even look at Sulzberger’s face.  He helped bring us Trump.  He helped bring us excess COVID deaths, and gave oxygen to the people who turned America into a plague ship.  Period.

    10. 10.

      Amir Khalid

      I suggest we dedicate this thread to airing our grievances. I’ll go first: my cat died, and I’m very aggrieved about that.

    11. 11.

      dmsilev

      @PaulB:

      There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there has always been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that ‘my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.’

      That was Isaac Asimov about 40 years ago. It’s even more true today.

    13. 13.

      TomatoQueen

      There were spozed to be frozen bagel bites (bagel holes stuffed w/ schmear), but instead yet another shipment delayed notice.

    14. 14.

      Elizabelle

      I don’t have a problem with bigfooting posts on Balloon Juice. I actually hate when some post I have no interest in is up there, for hours upon hours because — no bigfooting!

      We have a recent comments bar.  We have Juicers who know how to check out earlier threads.  This is not the drive in movie theatre — what is one the screen is what YOU will watch.

      I do not mind the occasional “embarrassment of riches” here.

    16. 16.

      germy

      @Elizabelle:

      I do not mind the occasional “embarrassment of riches” here.

      It’s spoiled me, though.  There are local blogs written by people in my city.  Interesting topics and comments on issues that have immediate impact on my life.

      They literally go months without being updated.

