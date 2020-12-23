Family Christmas Dinner in the mid-1950s
Get your hands off my sister bubba. (editor’s note: classic raven!)
Even the 7th Infantry DIvision in 1967 was part of the “War on Christmas.
Season Greetings indeed!
Christmas Tree in Southeast Asia
by WaterGirl| 5 Comments
This post is in: Ghost of Holidays Past, On The Road After Dark, Open Threads
Lapassionara
These photos are wonderful. Thank you for posting!
HinTN
Hey, Raven, Merry Christmas. Thanks for sharing.
Martin
I’m going to go out on a limb and say that Raven didn’t get a Red Ryder BB gun that Christmas.
also Raven’s family: we’d rather eat in the basement than not have everyone around the table. Good call.
JanieM
There’s that era again. The first one is a familiar scene–clothing, hairstyles, the whole aura–except for how Italian my gang looked.
The second one–does Santa bear a family resemblance to the two kids, or is that nose just a coincidence?
This is a nice set as it ranges through the years. These last couple of nights have made me want to get some of my old family photos scanned into digital format. All I need: another endless project.
ruemara
Raven, you’re Ralphie!
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings