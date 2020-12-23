Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Ghosts of Holidays Past: Raven Edition

Ghosts of Holidays Past, Raven Edition 3
Family Christmas Dinner in the mid-1950s

 

Ghosts of Holidays Past, Raven Edition 4
Get your hands off my sister bubba.  (editor’s note: classic raven!)

 

Ghosts of Holidays Past, Raven Edition 2
Even the 7th Infantry DIvision in 1967 was part of the “War on Christmas.
Season Greetings indeed!

Ghosts of Holidays Past, Raven Edition
Christmas Tree in Southeast Asia

 

Ghosts of Holidays Past, Raven Edition 1
Daniel Boone and the pups.

 

    3. 3.

      Martin

      I’m going to go out on a limb and say that Raven didn’t get a Red Ryder BB gun that Christmas.

      also Raven’s family: we’d rather eat in the basement than not have everyone around the table. Good call.

    4. 4.

      JanieM

      There’s that era again. The first one is a familiar scene–clothing, hairstyles, the whole aura–except for how Italian my gang looked.

      The second one–does Santa bear a family resemblance to the two kids, or is that nose just a coincidence?

      This is a nice set as it ranges through the years. These last couple of nights have made me want to get some of my old family photos scanned into digital format. All I need: another endless project.

