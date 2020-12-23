Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Every Boy Uses the Same Line

Every Boy Uses the Same Line
My wife, who normally gives no fucks about politics, has been paying a lot of hate-focused attention on Trump. So, last night I overheard a good part of Trump’s speech. As Steve M notes, the press went with the $2k stimulus check as the lede and missed a lot of the context. Since my wife doesn’t pay attention to politics much, she’s blissfully unaware of the role of the omnibus bill in the degradation of our political system. Trump’s speech spent a good amount of time reeling off the different items in the omnibus bill linked to the stimulus, which taken individually ($25 billion to fight Asian carp, $1 billion for the Smithsonian) sound completely irrelevant to getting people money during the time of COVID. She hates Trump, but also ended up wondering why that shit was in a stimulus bill.

Good question, and one that the press really doesn’t cover much (so the job falls to people like AOC, who has a good Twitter thread on it, starting here). I take that back — the press covers it, but they use a “gridlock” both-sides template, which is almost worse than saying nothing at all. My answer is simply that legislators found that voting for individual funding bills, with all the debate and press coverage that it entails, got them too close to responsibility, and it turned out that if all the shit that they didn’t want anyone to know about was rolled into a giant turd that had to be passed in one sweaty, straining, unpleasant event, they would get less flack about it. She didn’t seem satisfied with that answer, for some odd reason, but it does have the merit of being simple and relatable.

  • Amir Khalid
  • joel hanes
  • KenK
  • laura
  • oatler.

      joel hanes

      the press covers it, but they use a “gridlock” both-sides template, which is almost worse than saying nothing at all.

       

      It’s not *almost* worse — it is materially, substantially worse, in important ways that damage our politics and the nation.

      Amir Khalid

      Trump has internalised that the election is well and truly lost, and that nothing he does will keep him in the Oval Office. Now he is obviously taking the nuclear option: disrupting and undermining the incoming Biden administration every way he can think of. I wonder if these willful acts will amount to anything prosecutable; I certainly hope so.

      Funding the fight aginst invasive species and the culturally significant Smithsonian seem like clearly worthwhile expenditures to me. Does anyone find either controversial?

      I  am looking forward to Boxing Day. I expect to treat myself to a half chicken with extra-hot sauce at Nando’s. I might never go back to Texas Chicken. (KFC has been dead to me for years.)

