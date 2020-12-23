My jaw actually dropped. pic.twitter.com/HkvWnCHIF9 — Philip Bump (@pbump) December 22, 2020





NEW: U.S. sets single-day record with more than 3,350 deaths from Covid-19 on Tuesday, according to an NBC News tally. https://t.co/6A1chi3auV — MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 23, 2020

2020 will be the deadliest year in U.S. history, with deaths expected to top 3 million for the first time – due mainly to the coronavirus pandemic. The expected 15% jump would mark the largest leap since 1918. https://t.co/Xgw6QAZE8C — The Associated Press (@AP) December 22, 2020

Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus response, said she plans to retire, but is willing to first help President-elect Joe Biden's team with its coronavirus response as needed. https://t.co/BlJun8udSk — The Associated Press (@AP) December 22, 2020

The U.S. government is negotiating with Pfizer to acquire tens of millions of additional vaccine doses in exchange for helping the pharmaceutical giant gain better access to manufacturing supplies, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations. https://t.co/5x7TIfLyTS — The Associated Press (@AP) December 23, 2020

Time to add to the 3 W's (Wear a mask, Watch your distance, Wash your hands) 2 V's: Ventilation and Vaccination. A full house – and a winning hand against Covid. — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) December 23, 2020

Inside the warehouse containing some of the nation's most critical supplies and vaccines https://t.co/lLNxpXZMn6 pic.twitter.com/toVxgveyU7 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 21, 2020

======

NEW: long overdue, I’ve updated our excess deaths data, expanding the list of countries to 30 We have tracked 1.5 million excess deaths so far, considerably more than the 960k attributed to Covid-19 in the same countries over same period. Free to read: https://t.co/JxVd2cG7KI pic.twitter.com/MshKwU5QRM — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) December 22, 2020

UK Covid deaths up by nearly 700 in 24-hour period https://t.co/6ftuucUfhh — The Independent (@Independent) December 22, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic is not under control in France and a new lockdown must remain an option, Karine Lacombe, the head of the infectious diseases unit at Paris’ Saint-Antoine hospital said https://t.co/Zj9zfkttTx — Reuters (@Reuters) December 23, 2020

Russia confirmed 27,250 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of reported cases to 2,933,753 https://t.co/JPQFAMHRes — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) December 23, 2020

Keep calm, Taiwan says after first local COVID-19 case in eight months https://t.co/ChpmAgDtli pic.twitter.com/NsyiQXeXfD — Reuters (@Reuters) December 23, 2020

South Korea's Moon under fire for vaccine plans as COVID-19 cases surge https://t.co/gMDMOf8gQM pic.twitter.com/jYaqjQVuXC — Reuters (@Reuters) December 23, 2020

COVID-19 vaccine stirs rare hesitation in nearly virus-free Singapore https://t.co/pArVty9H2G pic.twitter.com/jK9mfOWgGJ — Reuters (@Reuters) December 23, 2020

Covid-19: The Philippines and its lockdown baby boom https://t.co/l6je3E9b9h — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 23, 2020

Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday https://t.co/G6bqzNfwfa pic.twitter.com/blcIsvn4Hx — Reuters (@Reuters) December 23, 2020

Sydney's Covid restrictions to be reviewed ahead of Christmas https://t.co/zexmzHObqs — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 22, 2020

Sadly #Antarctica is no longer free of COVID-19! The Chilean army today reported 36 personnel at O’Higgins Base have tested positive (26 military and 10 civilians); the station has been undergoing the annual exchange of personnel over the last few weeks; pic @Base_OHiggins pic.twitter.com/OKtjqQQ4Om — The Antarctic Report (@AntarcticReport) December 22, 2020

======

Losing track of how many #COVID19 #vaccine doses are coming to your State, and who will get immunized? This handy-dandy dashboard keeps track for you: https://t.co/1ll9BYKk6D — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) December 22, 2020

The @CDCgov analysis of the mutant UK and SoAfrican #SARSCoV2 viruses, and what they plan to do to protect Americans. (Hint: It's not much.)https://t.co/D2S98Oy8aw — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) December 23, 2020

2/ This chart from the Oxford #COVID19 study is tricky — take a moment. The blobs on the right show the range of reduction in epidemic growth rates, in countries worldwide, a given intervention has had. Limiting gatherings to <10 ppl cut spread in half. pic.twitter.com/7PJUmSFc7p — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) December 22, 2020

China's CAS COVID-19 vaccine induces immune response in mid-stage tests https://t.co/Jrq49NYxIT pic.twitter.com/Rm2NOV5m2W — Reuters (@Reuters) December 23, 2020

Secondary bloodstream infections associated with severe COVID19. The study, in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, is the 1st to assess the microbiology, risk factors & outcomes in hospitalized patients w/ severe COVID https://t.co/t0zLGWiFCq — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 22, 2020

======

The hospital characteristics most associated with poor or worsening hospital outcomes for patients with #COVID19 are high or increasing community case rates. As case rates of COVID-19 increase across the nation, hospital mortality outcomes may worsen https://t.co/qa8WEXEvnR — JAMA Internal Medicine (@JAMAInternalMed) December 22, 2020

No state has more total new cases than California, but adjusted for population, Tennessee's outbreak is worse. Gov. Bill Lee has declined to issue a mask mandate, leaving the decision up to local officials. https://t.co/1wqFpasGt6 — CNN (@CNN) December 22, 2020

Tennessee is ‘ground zero’ in the nation’s virus surge, and Christmas could make it worse. Eight of the nation’s 20 metropolitan areas with the most cases per capita are in Tennessee https://t.co/Ff21on8WY0 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 23, 2020

With hospitals nearly overwhelmed, officials say California ‘cannot afford’ another holiday surge https://t.co/ZEQ73hM2vu — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 23, 2020

Texas AG Ken Paxton urged White House to revoke Harris County COVID relief over mail ballotshttps://t.co/71xHElASyA #hounews — Matt Schwartz (@SchwartzChron) December 22, 2020

America 2020: In our Very Serious Country Full of Real Grownups, a strip club was open during a pandemic and people can own AK-47 rifles so that when they have a temper tantrum over wearing masks, they can make a run at a mass killing. https://t.co/HAf86eBQCC — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 22, 2020