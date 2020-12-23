Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday/Wednesday, Dec. 22-23

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday/Wednesday, Dec. 22-23

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: ,


  a thousand flouncing lurkers was fidelio
  Jack Canuck
  mrmoshpotato
  NeenerNeener
  opiejeanne
  WereBear
  zhena gogolia
  🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      WereBear

      @Jack Canuck: Self-reflection is not a value in most American’s lives, and they fear and resent it when it appears.

      Both men and women get trapped in sub-cultures where the highest value is conformity. Get along, don’t challenge anyone, don’t try to rise above your station, accept what you are given, don’t question authority, just shut up and be grateful…

      It’s passivity, which is the opposite of questing and individuation. Sure, they are miserable, but they usually manage not to think about that, either.

      WereBear

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA: I think a better category for him would be “clever.” Though the low bar in the Republican party has to be another factor in his success.

      I recoil from his face instinctively… and yet, he is in politics. Then again, it was the same with Nixon…

      a thousand flouncing lurkers was fidelio

      Tennessee reported only 4,441 new cases yesterday, which is a sharp drop in new cases, but there was also a drop in testing from 58,714 Monday to 16,026; yesterday’s positivity rate was 19.63%. As the news reports above show, we’re fucked.

      We have 1,676 available hospital beds and 182 available ICU beds. The governor has still not issued a statewide mask mandate, but he has asked people to wear a mask and stay home, in a nice, polite way, which is the really important part.
      His wife has now tested positive.

      mrmoshpotato

      Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus response, said she plans to retire, but is willing to first help President-elect Joe Biden’s team with its coronavirus response as needed.

      Biden should tell her to get fucked.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:

      Back up to 638 new cases from 459 cases yesterday, 775 people hospitalized, 125 patients in the ICU. 488 deaths total, up from 456 yesterday

      Positivity rate at 8.7%

      33% of the hospital beds are available on average and 32% of the ICU beds

      zhena gogolia

      OT but there’s no appropriate thread. We’re going to have high winds (60-mile gusts) on Christmas morning. Widespread power outages. WTF.

