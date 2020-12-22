Vice President-elect Kamala Harris campaigned in Columbus, Georgia, for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock pic.twitter.com/jIMzHXrqH9
— Reuters (@Reuters) December 22, 2020
The big COVID relief bill continues the ban on federal funding for ACORN, an organization that has not existed for years pic.twitter.com/dXRSig7bJr
— Arthur Delaney (@ArthurDelaneyHP) December 21, 2020
If we just *give* people money it'll only encourage them to have more pandemics.
They'll be cooking the things up in bathtubs, in outhouses, in vacant lots. You name it.
— Alex Bowles (@alexqgb) December 21, 2020
Water chestnuts and Smokey Bear: Surprises await under the 'Christmas tree' COVID-19 relief bill https://t.co/W7Swdww5ql pic.twitter.com/evbrlAMgYH
— Reuters (@Reuters) December 22, 2020
Stimulus deal includes raft of provisions to fight climate change https://t.co/6XAT4G0jSW
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 22, 2020
