“Trump’s unofficial election advisory council now includes a pardoned felon, adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory, a White House trade adviser and a Russian agent’s former lover.” https://t.co/zJ7fOuLO4t — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) December 22, 2020

Somewhere, the ghost of Richard Nixon grins mirthlessly.

But despite the ‘Stupid Watergate’ memes, the current WH mess reminds me more of the last days of the Reagan (mis)Administration. While the television pitchman promoted beyond his talents grows increasingly distant from reality, the Oval Office is in the hands of swashbuckling grifters (Oliver North, back in the day), xenophobic sadists (Elliot Abrams), and grey-faced men in nicely tailored suits just hoping they can escape scrutiny for their own behavior (James Baker, George H.W. Bush). How seldom reboots do justice to the original sagas…

… Members of the group assembled­ in the Oval Office on Friday for a marathon meeting that lasted more than four hours and included discussion of tactics ranging from imposing martial law in swing states to seizing voting machines through executive fiat. The meeting exploded into shouting matches as outside advisers and White House aides clashed over the lack of a cohesive strategy and disagreed about the constitutionality of some of the proposed solutions… Aides said Trump has been searching frantically for pathways to reverse his loss — sidelining officials who try to level with him about it and embracing those claiming to have a solution. They dropped hundreds of thousands of ballots in each state. It’s all documented,” the president claimed falsely in a call Monday to a gathering of the pro-Trump youth organization Turning Point USA in West Palm Beach, Fla. “The problem is that we need a party that’s going to fight. And we have some great congressmen and women that are doing it. And we have others, some great fighters. But we won this in a landslide. They know it, and we need backing from — like the Justice Department and other people have to finally step up.”… “He is grasping at straws,” one senior administration official said. “If you come in and tell him he lost, and that it’s over, he doesn’t want to hear from you. He is looking for people to tell him what he wants to hear.”…

Monday’s meeting at the White House followed an Oval Office gathering Friday that was one of the most contentious yet of Trump’s seven-week post-election push to reverse his fate. Gathered around the Resolute Desk on Friday were: Sidney Powell, the lawyer who has promoted a baseless allegation that hostile nations manipulated voting machines to flip votes for Biden; Michael Flynn, the recently pardoned former national security adviser who has publicly suggested invoking martial law to “basically rerun an election”; former Overstock chief executive Patrick Byrne, who now promotes election conspiracy theories; and White House officials including Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Staff Secretary Derek Lyons and Counsel Pat Cipollone. Giuliani joined the meeting by phone. Over several hours, the Oval Office erupted into raucous acrimony as the outside advisers proposed a number of extreme measures for reversing the results while the White House officials pointed out that such actions would be unconstitutional or otherwise unworkable…

"People who are concerned and nervous aren’t the weak-kneed bureaucrats that we loathe," the official added. "These are people who have endured arguably more insanity and mayhem than any administration officials in history." https://t.co/NxjC0sUrzI — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) December 19, 2020

Bill Barr, Pat Robertson, Mitch McConnell, and Vladimir Putin have all bailed on Trump in the past week. — Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) December 22, 2020

Giuliani can say all of this but I’ve spent the past four days on the phone to Trump aides and the consensus is that the president is listening to Sidney Powell more than just about anyone who is on his payroll, certainly more than his own White House Counsel. https://t.co/7oWtuZDtEQ — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) December 22, 2020

Tribunals have been called for less. https://t.co/W7ayIKX0KL — Zeddy (@Zeddary) December 19, 2020

Really tired of the people dismissing this bc it won't work. That assumes "work" can only mean "stay in office" and not "attempt to ensure the Biden Admin fails, regardless of the damage it does in the process." https://t.co/FENPbAUW3x — Dr. emptywheel (@emptywheel) December 20, 2020