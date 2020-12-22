Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Attempted Autogolpe by Idiots

Somewhere, the ghost of Richard Nixon grins mirthlessly.

But despite the ‘Stupid Watergate’ memes, the current WH mess reminds me more of the last days of the Reagan (mis)Administration. While the television pitchman promoted beyond his talents grows increasingly distant from reality, the Oval Office is in the hands of swashbuckling grifters (Oliver North, back in the day), xenophobic sadists (Elliot Abrams), and grey-faced men in nicely tailored suits just hoping they can escape scrutiny for their own behavior (James Baker, George H.W. Bush). How seldom reboots do justice to the original sagas…

Members of the group assembled­ in the Oval Office on Friday for a marathon meeting that lasted more than four hours and included discussion of tactics ranging from imposing martial law in swing states to seizing voting machines through executive fiat. The meeting exploded into shouting matches as outside advisers and White House aides clashed over the lack of a cohesive strategy and disagreed about the constitutionality of some of the proposed solutions…

Aides said Trump has been searching frantically for pathways to reverse his loss — sidelining officials who try to level with him about it and embracing those claiming to have a solution.

They dropped hundreds of thousands of ballots in each state. It’s all documented,” the president claimed falsely in a call Monday to a gathering of the pro-Trump youth organization Turning Point USA in West Palm Beach, Fla. “The problem is that we need a party that’s going to fight. And we have some great congressmen and women that are doing it. And we have others, some great fighters. But we won this in a landslide. They know it, and we need backing from — like the Justice Department and other people have to finally step up.”…

“He is grasping at straws,” one senior administration official said. “If you come in and tell him he lost, and that it’s over, he doesn’t want to hear from you. He is looking for people to tell him what he wants to hear.”…

Monday’s meeting at the White House followed an Oval Office gathering Friday that was one of the most contentious yet of Trump’s seven-week post-election push to reverse his fate.

Gathered around the Resolute Desk on Friday were: Sidney Powell, the lawyer who has promoted a baseless allegation that hostile nations manipulated voting machines to flip votes for Biden; Michael Flynn, the recently pardoned former national security adviser who has publicly suggested invoking martial law to “basically rerun an election”; former Overstock chief executive Patrick Byrne, who now promotes election conspiracy theories; and White House officials including Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Staff Secretary Derek Lyons and Counsel Pat Cipollone. Giuliani joined the meeting by phone.

Over several hours, the Oval Office erupted into raucous acrimony as the outside advisers proposed a number of extreme measures for reversing the results while the White House officials pointed out that such actions would be unconstitutional or otherwise unworkable…

    75Comments

    2. 2.

      dr. bloor

      Somewhere, the ghost of Richard Nixon grins mirthlessly.

      Ruing the cruel fate of having been born forty years too early.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      Raise your hand if you would have walked out of this moving because it’s too over the top to be believed.

      :: raises hand ::

      Reply
    5. 5.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      Dr. Deborah Birx tells Newsy she plans to retire. She announces intentions after the @AP reported that Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, bucked CDC guidance and traveled over Thanksgiving.

      Biden wasn’t going to have her back, anyways.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Zzyzx

      The latest theory in the right wing insanity pool is that all that has to happen is for a group of people to randomly show up at the state house, call themselves electors, and have someone give their votes to the VP and then those can be counted instead if the Vice President would prefer them.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ken

      “The Friday meeting was further complicated when Trump, wearing a toga and covered in gold body paint, danced into the room and proclaimed himself the god Apollo. Speaking on condition of anonymity, aides said they had doubts about the claim, but felt they had to support the President during the meeting.”

      (BTW in the BBC adaptation of I, Claudius, Derek Jacobi and John Hurt are brilliant in that scene.)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Yutsano

      @WaterGirl: Birx was a Pence toady. She had her fingers in making the Indiana HIV outbreak even worse as much as he did. She didn’t belong anywhere near the wheels of power and only got there because someone talked Dolt45 into Dense.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      randy khan

      @Zzyzx

      Leaving aside the obvious points that this approach requires several miracles to occur and that there is an actual law that says which electoral votes are to be announced at the joint session of Congress, the people who are thinking this is a good idea do not seem to understand that if somehow there were a dispute about the electoral votes that Congress decided to consider, if it weren’t resolved by January 20 we’d get President Pelosi.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      natem

      @Ken

      “Cautioning against alarm, several GOP operatives compare former Vice President Al Gore’s actions during the 2000 recount…”

      Reply
    13. 13.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      Check out this photo I took of Jupiter and it’s 4 largest moons (550 million miles away) next to Saturn (1 billion miles away) (photo)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      randy khan

      @Yutsano:

      And yet, in a demonstration of how over-the-top insane this Administration is, there is credible reporting that she was part of the group that went to Meadows to warn about what is now the current spike in cases and he didn’t believe any of them.  (In that context, I almost can understand why she traveled over Thanksgiving, although I still wouldn’t have done it myself in a million years.)

      I feel that when the history of the pandemic in the U.S. is written, the chapter on Birx is going to be kind of a mess.  She had a very good reputation for her international AIDS work, but she clearly failed here, and I wonder how much of it was trying to thread the needle between what she knew needed to be done what she though the Administration would be willing to do.  She’s always felt to me like she was trying to be the good cop, to gain Team Trump’s confidence in hopes of getting better results, but in the end she was ineffective more or less across the board.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      glory b

      @Ken: I LOVED “I , Claudius!” Read the books after seeing the series.

      Of course, some reviewer kind of ruined it for me by pointing out that all of the Roman peasants had cockney accents while the upper class Romans didn’t.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Ken:

      There are many, many contenders, but Derek Jacobi almost always tops my lists of favourite British actors. I’ve never seen him in anything in which he was less than brilliant.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Geoboy

      “…a marathon meeting that lasted more than four hours.”  Oh, Donnie, you poor dear, that must have felt interminable, even if you did use most of it for the unending Festivus airing of greviences that occupies your waking hours.

      Good thing we didn’t have “weak” Hillary in the White House!  Why, in her Bengazi testimony she only lasted (checks notes) eleven hours.  Hmph, that can’t be right!  (it is).

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Jeffro

      Just one well-placed grenade would wrap this all up.

      That, or the 25th Amendment.

      That, or a rocket-docket impeachment.

      I’m not picky here, folks…

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Elizabelle

      @randy khan:   WRT Birx:

      There was a really interesting op ed in the NY Times a day or two ago.  Justice Department lawyer, who wrote that she stayed on in hopes of mitigating the worst of Trump’s excesses, but she has come to realize that the professionals who remained actually tailored some of Trump’s executive orders well enough to pass judicial review.  And thus, her staying on helped to foment actual evil.  Because she realizes that the clown car of lawyers Trump surrounds himself with were NOT as skilled — Trump is now dragging the bottom of the barrel — and so their efforts might not have gotten through in the end.

      I will find you the article and some pull quotes.  She, of course, made her case more elegantly than I did.  And she slammed Trump’s legal team hard.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Jeffro

      @randy khan:Leaving aside the obvious points that this approach requires several miracles to occur and that there is an actual law that says which electoral votes are to be announced at the joint session of Congress, the people who are thinking this is a good idea do not seem to understand that if somehow there were a dispute about the electoral votes that Congress decided to consider, if it weren’t resolved by January 20 we’d get President Pelosi.

      Equally important thing that they don’t seem to understand: wingnuts are not the only people who get mad and take action.

      I’m tired of this country being held hostage by crazy people.  Knock it off, GOP enablers…let this clown get the ‘reward’ he so richly deserves or go down with him.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @glory b:

      You’re right. I think they were on a ski trip when the Muslim Ban was blowing up, and yachting around the Black Sea or something in the immediate aftermath of the Coney firing. And those were just in the first few months of this interminable maladministration.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      CaseyL

      @Jeffro: The folks threatening a coup/martial law don’t seem to realize how many of us are keeping murderous rage in check only because we’re looking forward to Biden being inaugurated and taking office and the Trumpsters getting flushed out of the White House.

      Call for martial law?  Announce a coup?  Those motherf*ckers have no idea what they’ll be igniting.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      @Ken:

      BTW in the BBC adaptation of I, Claudius, Derek Jacobi and John Hurt are brilliant in that scene.

      I saw I, Claudius when it aired on WNET around 1974 or 1975 and was blown away by it.  In addition to Derek Jacobi and John Hurt, there was Patrick Stewart in his pre- Star Trek Days and Siân Phillips and Brian Blessed, a truly stellar cast of actors and actresses from top to bottom.

      One of the more nauseating aspects of this situation is that scumbag Giuliani trying to distance himself from Sidney Powell.  He’s every bit as vile and reprehensible as she is and hopefully Rudy will get the comeuppance that he richly deserves.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Elizabelle

      NY Times: Erica Newland op ed: I’m Haunted by What I Did as a Lawyer in the Trump Justice Department

      No matter our intentions, lawyers like me were complicit. We owe the country our honesty about what we saw — and should do in the future.

      [Ms. Newland joined the DOJ during the Obama administration, as a career attorney. And this one is really worth a read, for the reader comments too.]

      …. Watching the Trump campaign’s attacks on the election results, I now see what might have happened if, rather than nip and tuck the Trump agenda, responsible Justice Department attorneys had collectively — ethically, lawfully — refused to participate in President Trump’s systematic attacks on our democracy from the beginning. The attacks would have failed.

      Unlike the Trump Justice Department, the Trump campaign has relied on second-rate lawyers who lack the skills to maintain the president’s charade. After a recent oral argument from Rudy Giuliani, Judge Matthew Brann (a Republican) wrote that the campaign had offered “strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations, unpled in the operative complaint and unsupported by evidence.” Even judges appointed by Mr. Trump have refused to throw their lots in with lawyers who can’t master the basic mechanics of lawyering.

      After four years of bulldozing through one institution after another on the backs of skilled lawyers, the Trump agenda hit a brick wall.

      The story of the Trump campaign’s attack on our elections could have been the story of the Trump administration’s four-year-long attack on our institutions. If, early on, the Justice Department lawyers charged with selling the administration’s lies had emptied the ranks — withholding our talents and reputations and demanding the same of our professional peers — the work of defending President Trump’s policies would have been left to the types of attorneys now representing his campaign. Lawyers like Mr. Giuliani would have had to defend the Muslim ban in court.

      Had that happened, judges would have likely dismantled the Trump facade from the beginning, stopping the momentum of his ugliest and most destructive efforts and bringing much-needed accountability early in his presidency.

      Before the 2020 election, I was haunted by what I didn’t do. By all the ways I failed to push back enough. Now, after the 2020 election, I’m haunted by what I did. The trade-off wasn’t worth it.

      …. No matter our intentions, we were complicit. We collectively perpetuated an anti-democratic leader by conforming to his assault on reality. We may have been victims of the system, but we were also its instruments. No matter how much any one of us pushed back from within, we did so as members of a professional class of government lawyers who enabled an assault on our democracy — an assault that nearly ended it.

      We owe the country our honesty about that and about what we saw. We owe apologies. I offer mine here.

      And we owe our best efforts to restore our democracy and to share what we learned to help mobilize and enact reforms — to remind future government lawyers that when asked to undermine our democracy, the right course is to refuse and hold your peers to the same standard.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      germy

      @Geoboy:

      She looks like a woman in the 1920s who falsely accuses a Black man of theft and then watches the lynching.  That’s the vibe I get from her looks and her voice.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Mary G

      PardonPalooza is on, ex-Representaties, Duncan Hunter who flew the bunny across the country and the guy who did his inside trading from the WH driveway.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      germy

      I’m fucking sick of seeing Skylar Mack on the news every night.

      They’re really making a big story out of this brat.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Spanky

      @CaseyL: I’ve lived in the DC area for over 40 years and I know many ways to get to PA Avenue. Only some involve roads. There are many like me around here.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Elizabelle

      The pardons are starting.

      Blackwater guards.  Former GOP congressmen.  20 in this batch, and more likely to come.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      germy

      NEW: The Village Voice has been bought by Brian Calle, LA Weekly’s owner. He plans to relaunch the iconic publication’s website in January and run quarterly print editions https://t.co/wTI3EcPBs7

      — Katie Robertson (@katie_robertson) December 22, 2020

      Nothing like the most vaunted counter-cultural publication in America bought by the former head of the Claremont Institute, the West Coast’s preeminent right wing ghoul factory.

      Brian Calle makes Jared Kushner look like George Plimpton. This is a laughable disgrace. https://t.co/hSGRlxU1jD

      — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) December 22, 2020

      Reply
    68. 68.

      NotMax

      @germy

      Also too Brideshead Revisited.

      I played the janitor/God onstage in Steambath way back when. Bruce Jay Friedman’s dialogue is a so casually dense it takes deep focus to grant it worthy exposition.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Elizabelle

      NY Times story by Maggie Haberman and Michael Schmidt.

      And right away, they are using FTF NYTimes codespeak:  First words are:

      In an audacious pre-Christmas round of pardons….

      ETA: Hey wait — they actually redeemed themselves at the end of the first paragraph:

      two people convicted in the special counsel’s Russia inquiry, four Blackwater guards convicted in connection with the killing of Iraqi civilians and three corrupt former Republican members of Congress.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Brachiator

      “Trump’s unofficial election advisory council now includes a pardoned felon, adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory, a White House trade adviser and a Russian agent’s former lover.”

      Might as well queue up that partridge in a pear tree.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      germy

      @NotMax:

      And I remember another teleplay, I can’t remember the name.  Judd Hirsch (?) played the concerned brother of a mentally ill man.

      And there was another one about a woman slowly having a nervous breakdown in her home.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      oatler.

      Like Gene Wolf wrote in The Urth of the New Sun, “Let them come with their sweet-arsed soldier boys. They’ll find no virgins.”

      Reply
    75. 75.

      germy

      @NotMax:  Bruce Jay Friedman’s dialogue is a so casually dense it takes deep focus to grant it worthy exposition.

      I remember the one character explaining his generation.

      Reply

