You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / Surprise billing ban in the Corona-bus

Surprise billing ban in the Corona-bus

12 Comments

This post is in: 

Loren Adler of the Brookings Institute has good reason to be happy; he and his team and colleagues have been working on the surprise billing problem for years now.  And they have Congressional action.

 


 

Surprise billing occurs due to market failure. Clinicians who are not able to be chosen and therefore do not face the normal steering tools an insurer can use such as increased cost sharing and network designation, may choose not to sign in-network contracts and perform all of their services out of network (OON). These clinicians are effectively “invisible” to the patient. Once the PEAR (Pathology, Emergency, Anesthesiology, Radiology) service is performed, the clinician bills the insurer and the patient for full charges that can be more vivid than most fantasies. And if the PEAR provider wants to sign an in-network contract, they can wield a very credible threat of balance billing to get a higher rate.

The balance billing ban relies on a two step process. The first step is that an out of network PEAR clinician bills the insurer and the insurer pays something. If the clinician is happy with the amount, the process ends. If the clinician is unhappy, there is an arbitration procedure which can consider local contracted rates, history of rates in the commercial market but not Medicare or Medicaid rates. The arbitration process produces a number and then everyone goes back at it again in the future.

This bill primarily benefits people insured through private insurance. Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid don’t have a balance billing problem as there are administratively set rates that remove the business case for surprise billing.

On first thought, I think this is mostly going to be a transfer of costs from individuals who are insured but receive OON emergency services and air ambulance transports who are currently bearing most of the costs of unanticipated, unplanned OON use to the insurers. And when I say “insurers”, I really mean all premium payers. I expect premiums to increase a little bit and out of pocket cost sharing for outliers to decrease notably. On first glance, I’m having a hard time seeing how PEAR providers will be taking significant pay cuts as the arbiter is not allowed to look at benchmarks based on administrative set rates. Instead median in-network rates will be a big component of the decision-making process.

If we think that current in-network rates are a partial reflection of increased leverage that has enabled rent collection by PEAR providers, I can see the most extortionate and aggressive surprise billers lose money but PEAR providers as a class should do pretty well for themselves.

From a consumer standpoint, not worrying about a surprise bill is quite valuable, but we’ll be paying for that in the form of generally higher premiums, I think.

    12Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      David, does this mean that’s a bill that has been passed by the House and the Senate and has received the president’s signature?

      Is it part of the COVID relief bill?  Or something else?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Anonymous At Work

      As a lawyer, I make my money on “friction” in the system.  Arbitration has less “friction” than a full court case.  However, it still has significant time and energy costs associated with it.  For big fish in small ponds, this “friction” will lead them to comply, or be buried.  For large groups, they’ll have to hire and manage and work with a team that deals with arbitration claims.

      Insurance companies will have personnel and departments on hand that handle this thing routinely and can scale up such departments more efficiently.

      I see this bill as reversing “home field advantage” to PEARs and OON Docs.  It’ll reduce leverage a bit more than you estimate and will probably persuade more than a few OON types to join networks.  I can even see PEARs trying to sign price agreements with major networks just to avoid the hassle.

      Reply
    Barbara

      Barbara

      “Median in-network rates” are a lot lower than billed charges, which is what these providers are normally charging. I agree, the bill makes it better but it would be even better if hospitals had to tell people when hospital based physicians are OON.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Gin & Tonic

      This may be a bit of an improvement, but this whole in-network vs out-of-network thing is bullshit of the highest order. If you are injured, possibly unconscious, you need emergency care and are in no position to negotiate even if you knew what the difference is – which I’m sure the average consumer doesn’t.

      Reply
    JCJ

      JCJ

      @Barbara:    the bill makes it better but it would be even better if hospitals had to tell people when hospital based physicians are OON.

       

      Even better would be for the hospitals to require hospital based physicians to be in any and all networks that the hospital is in.  That is the case where I practice.  In fact, in the past we have been in some networks that the hospital wasn’t to avoid problems in case of inpatients.

      Reply
    Barbara

      Barbara

      @JCJ: Yes.  Agree totally.   I once had a payer client that had to deal with a hospital that had an exclusive hospital based practice in a certain specialty and they would not require them to be in network.  So every year the client added up what it viewed as the “extra” that was paid by all parties to this group and put it as a line item deduction in what it was willing to pay the hospital.  Sometimes you have to really spell it out for the dopes  in the room.

      Also, the concept of radiologists, pathologists, etc. as “independent” is dated.  If your work is totally hospital based, your services should just be part of the hospital’s overall services.  I know those are fighting words, but that is how it really should be.

      Reply
    taumaturgo

      taumaturgo

      Another bandaid on a dying system that is propped up by the corruption of our political system. Similar to the covidiots, we know what needs to be done, but we refuse to do it.

      Reply

