Loren Adler of the Brookings Institute has good reason to be happy; he and his team and colleagues have been working on the surprise billing problem for years now. And they have Congressional action.

(1/17) Today’s surprise billing fix is a huge win for consumers! As of 1/1/2022, it will be illegal nationwide for an out-of-network provider to surprise bill a patient for more than their standard in-network cost-sharing obligations. THREAD based on the final language https://t.co/82h6YfCklF — Loren Adler (@LorenAdler) December 21, 2020





Surprise billing occurs due to market failure. Clinicians who are not able to be chosen and therefore do not face the normal steering tools an insurer can use such as increased cost sharing and network designation, may choose not to sign in-network contracts and perform all of their services out of network (OON). These clinicians are effectively “invisible” to the patient. Once the PEAR (Pathology, Emergency, Anesthesiology, Radiology) service is performed, the clinician bills the insurer and the patient for full charges that can be more vivid than most fantasies. And if the PEAR provider wants to sign an in-network contract, they can wield a very credible threat of balance billing to get a higher rate.

The balance billing ban relies on a two step process. The first step is that an out of network PEAR clinician bills the insurer and the insurer pays something. If the clinician is happy with the amount, the process ends. If the clinician is unhappy, there is an arbitration procedure which can consider local contracted rates, history of rates in the commercial market but not Medicare or Medicaid rates. The arbitration process produces a number and then everyone goes back at it again in the future.

This bill primarily benefits people insured through private insurance. Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid don’t have a balance billing problem as there are administratively set rates that remove the business case for surprise billing.

On first thought, I think this is mostly going to be a transfer of costs from individuals who are insured but receive OON emergency services and air ambulance transports who are currently bearing most of the costs of unanticipated, unplanned OON use to the insurers. And when I say “insurers”, I really mean all premium payers. I expect premiums to increase a little bit and out of pocket cost sharing for outliers to decrease notably. On first glance, I’m having a hard time seeing how PEAR providers will be taking significant pay cuts as the arbiter is not allowed to look at benchmarks based on administrative set rates. Instead median in-network rates will be a big component of the decision-making process.

(1/17) Today’s surprise billing fix is a huge win for consumers! As of 1/1/2022, it will be illegal nationwide for an out-of-network provider to surprise bill a patient for more than their standard in-network cost-sharing obligations. THREAD based on the final language https://t.co/82h6YfCklF — Loren Adler (@LorenAdler) December 21, 2020

If we think that current in-network rates are a partial reflection of increased leverage that has enabled rent collection by PEAR providers, I can see the most extortionate and aggressive surprise billers lose money but PEAR providers as a class should do pretty well for themselves.

From a consumer standpoint, not worrying about a surprise bill is quite valuable, but we’ll be paying for that in the form of generally higher premiums, I think.