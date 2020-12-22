I would have posted this live, but I didn’t want to stomp on anyone’s post. It was a good speech and if you need a moment of normal, here it is.
Open thread
This post is in: Open Threads, Politics, President Biden
Yutsano
Since the thread be open: the numbers for the early vote in Georgia seem to show some cautious optimism.
Jay C
I saw most of Biden’s presser: the positive part was that it was good to see something approaching a REAL “President” talking – but if he truly thinks that Congressional Republicans are (even absent the Orange Anus in the WH) going to be anything but reflexively obstructionist over everything any anything his Administration proposes, he’s going to be in for a rude awakening/major disappointment. And sorry, Joe, but “constituent pressure” is meaningless for today’s GOPers.
@Yutsano: I’m trying to ignore the polling and early vote count because my optimism was crushed in November. But yeah
