Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

This really is a full service blog.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Yes we did.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

We have all the best words.

How has Obama failed you today?

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

The math demands it!

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Gastritis broke my calculator.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

The revolution will be supervised.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / Ghosts of Holidays Past: Flashes From The Past Edition

Ghosts of Holidays Past: Flashes From The Past Edition

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: , ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

Wonderful flashes from the past from ET and AliceBlue

On The Road - ET - A flash from 1970-something 1
Grandma's house

Wonderful flash from the past, in 1970-something, from ET:

It was the year of the stove. Was it a portent of the future?  No. I don’t so much remember it but remember that I loved it.

On The Road - ET - A flash from 1970-something
Grandma's house
On The Road - AliceBlue - "Ghosts of Holidays Past"
ROME, GEORGIADECEMBER 20, 1958

Wonderful flash from the past, from AliceBlue:

I mostly lurk here, but I wanted to get in on the holiday picture fun. This is 5 year old me on Santa’s lap in 1958. For some reason, I wanted a stuff tiger that year instead of a doll.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • eclare
  • JanieM
  • Miss Bianca

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    2. 2.

      eclare

      All the pictures are adorable!  Is that stove color autumn gold?  I remember the other popular appliance colors being avocado and brown.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Miss Bianca

      @JanieM: Oh, so cute! Whereas, I was *terrified* of Santa! Which made things terribly awkward from my parents’ POV!

      (I was so relieved to learn that Santa wasn’t real, and *then* I felt I had to keep pretending to believe in him, because all the grown-ups seemed so invested in that belief!)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      eclare

      And a princess phone! Oh how I wanted one.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      JanieM

      @Miss Bianca: I honestly can’t remember how I felt about Santa Claus. But we have pictures of my son at three months old, sitting in Santa’s lap happy as a clam, and then at a year and three months old, crying. Apparently that’s a common age for kids to be afraid of strangers. He later reverted to being so friendly with anyone he met that I was sometimes afraid he’d just walk off with a stranger one day and I’d never see him again.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.