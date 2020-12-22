Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Shocking, but not surprising

All your base are belong to Tunch.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

This is how realignments happen…

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

I’m going back to the respite thread.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Wetsuit optional.

Good luck with your asparagus.

I personally stopped the public option…

Reality always wins in the end.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

… down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Trump is going to draw a dick on that dog with a sharpie, isn’t he?

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

The revolution will be supervised.

Han shot first.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Late Night Grifter-on-Grifter Violence Open Thread: Reverend Robertson Clotheslines Golden Donny Dumpster Fire

Late Night Grifter-on-Grifter Violence Open Thread: Reverend Robertson Clotheslines Golden Donny Dumpster Fire

by | 21 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

It is one of the foundational documents of America that all men are endowed with the right to expend their lives, their treasure, and their sacred honor in support of whatever cult best satisfies their needs and their insecurities. Donald Trump has had an amazing four years working the kafaybe to vacuum up the rubes’ money and attention, but he’s never made much effort to spread the wealth among the more established performers. Now he’s just embarrassing, not to mention a threat to all of them — once the Outsiders start taking apart the Trump fantasies in broad daylight and on national media, what certified non-profit is safe from the backsplash?

Not least among Trump’s woes, as he is turfed unwillingly out of the Oval Office, will be discovering how much support he does not have among all those ‘very fine people’, Talibangelical and otherwise, who have publicly slavered over his ‘Man of God’ stature for the cameras. Let. Us. SAVOR!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • BCHS Class of 1980
  • Brachiator
  • cain
  • FelonyGovt
  • HalfAssedHomesteader
  • Jay
  • NotMax
  • sdstarr
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • Steeplejack
  • Thor Heyerdahl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    21Comments

    3. 3.

      Thor Heyerdahl

      “Donald, look, grifting little old ladies out of their social security checks is my game. Bless your heart and go find someone else to swindle.”

      Reply
    4. 4.

      FelonyGovt

      Let us savor indeed! The rats are deserting the sinking ship.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Amir Khalid

      When the movie is made of Trump’s final days as POTUS — and of course it shall — will it be a tragedy or a comedy?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      BCHS Class of 1980

      Don’t get me wrong; I’m rooting for all of these rats to chew each other up in an orgy of rodent bloodletting. However I think a key indicator of how successful the elite rats will be in discarding The Donald will lie in the overall response of their flocks or herds or lamentations or whatever.

      I think Trump’s appeal among the hoi polloi is misunderestimated by even such rodentia as Robertson. Among other things he has attracted many followers who don’t care about much of anything, including organized religion. He gives them the opportunity to freely hate without caring about what YHWH or the FSM or Cthulhu think. I think a lot of pastors are about to be real surprised how many of those irreligious SOBs attend their services.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Brachiator

      It’s funny. Back in October, Robertson was one of many evangelists insisting that it was God’s will that Trump be re-elected. From USA Today:

      Televangelist Pat Robertson on Tuesday said God told him who will prevail in the Nov. 3 presidential election: President Donald Trump.
      “First of all, I want to say without question, Trump is going to win the election,’’ Robertson told viewers during a segment on “The 700 Club.’’

      This crap is like the Battle of the Grifters.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Brachiator

      @BCHS Class of 1980:

      Don’t get me wrong; I’m rooting for all of these rats to chew each other up in an orgy of rodent bloodletting. However I think a key indicator of how successful the elite rats will be in discarding The Donald will lie in the overall response of their flocks or herds or lamentations or whatever.

      I don’t know. McConnell and the GOP elite are about three steps away from denying that they ever even knew Donald Trump.

      They are back to their old lie, of “defending” rock solid conservative values, or screwing over people as hard as possible and sucking up to the plutocrats.

      These goons don’t care if the GOP base is full of anguish and confusion, as long as they hate the Democrats and continue to vote against their own interests.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      cain

      @Brachiator:

      But you know – he’ll just say that you failed God – you didn’t have enough faith and so he took his grace away. You get all kinds of bullshit about this kind of stuff. Real manipulative stuff.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      cain

      @Brachiator:

      I dont think these folks are going to abandon Trump easily – I think they are going to actually start fighting back against these conservative stalwarts.

      Today I saw conservative protesters get pissed off at the cops and want to burn the “blue lives matter” flag here in Salem. They’ve started to hate the cops.

      I think Pat and everyone else is in for a rude awakening.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      NotMax

      @cain

      “Pat Robertson has all too obviously received a dose of the Soros/Gates/Elders of Zion vaccine. Pray that God in His wisdom delivers him from that scourge.”
        – RWNJs
      .

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Steeplejack

      @Amir Khalid:

      Or, better, ask Robertson if he himself is a false prophet. Oops, I mean: “Some people say that you are a false prophet. How do you respond to them?” Put him on his back foot without allowing him to get pissy with the questioner.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.