Televangelist Pat Robertson declares that Biden will be president and that Trump "lives in an alternate reality," "is very erratic," and should not run again in 2024: "You've had your day and it's time to move on." pic.twitter.com/2WYCZOSNTO — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) December 21, 2020

It is one of the foundational documents of America that all men are endowed with the right to expend their lives, their treasure, and their sacred honor in support of whatever cult best satisfies their needs and their insecurities. Donald Trump has had an amazing four years working the kafaybe to vacuum up the rubes’ money and attention, but he’s never made much effort to spread the wealth among the more established performers. Now he’s just embarrassing, not to mention a threat to all of them — once the Outsiders start taking apart the Trump fantasies in broad daylight and on national media, what certified non-profit is safe from the backsplash?

Not least among Trump’s woes, as he is turfed unwillingly out of the Oval Office, will be discovering how much support he does not have among all those ‘very fine people’, Talibangelical and otherwise, who have publicly slavered over his ‘Man of God’ stature for the cameras. Let. Us. SAVOR!