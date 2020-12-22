Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s that time of the year

From friend of the blog Batocchio….you can nominate anything you wrote on your blog, whether it’s this one or someone else.  Al Weisel was a great wit who died too soon, so I always like to remember him.

It’s time once again to continue a tradition started by Jon Swift/Al Weisel, the “Best Posts of the Year, Chosen by the Bloggers Themselves.” Jon/Al left behind some wonderful satire, but was also a nice guy and a strong supporter of small blogs. (Here’s Jon/Al’s massive 2007 and 2008 editions. Our smaller revivals from 2010 through 2019 can be found here.)

 

If you’d like to participate, please write to me (Batocchio9 AT yahoo DOT com) with your best post of the year before 12/25:

 

Blog Name

Title of Post

Link

Author of Post

Brief Description/Pitch of the Post (1–2 sentences)

 

(If it’s not a reply, adding “best post” in the subject line would also help.)

 

To modify Jon Swift’s 2008 solicitation:

 

I would be very honored if you would participate and send me a link to what you think was your best post of [2020], along with a short description of it.  Please make the hard choice and send me only one link.  I would like to post it before the end of the year, so if you could get it to me before Christmas, I would really appreciate it.

 

One submission per blog, please, otherwise things can get messy. Group bloggers can pick a piece among themselves, but are also welcome to submit their work via their individual blogs, if they have them.

 

As usual, I’m aiming to find the right balance between “inclusive” and “manageable.”  If you know a few excellent blogs (preferably on the smaller side) that you suspect might not be on my radar, feel free to send me their website address (and contact info, if you have it).

 

Thanks,

 

Batocchio

