I Know It Don't Thrill You, I Hope It Don't Kill You

I Know It Don’t Thrill You, I Hope It Don’t Kill You

by | 97 Comments

Kevin Drum looks at election demographics and concludes that Democrats are in a long-term pickle:

To put this more simply, recent evidence suggests that Democrats don’t just have a problem with the white working class anymore, but, increasingly, a problem with the working class, period. Unfortunately, this inevitably brings us around to the tedious—but important—question of whether liberals need to move toward the center on social issues.

Needless to say, the progressive wing of the party is massively resistant to this idea. During the election, my Twitter feed was jam packed with quixotic ideas for expanding the Democratic map: eliminating the Electoral College; admitting Washington DC and Puerto Rico as states; packing the Supreme Court; etc. This is all pie-in-the-sky stuff, a desperate attempt to propose anything other than the obvious: embracing social policies that appeal to more people, especially those without college degrees. That’s Politics 101. I don’t know how this is all going to turn out, but I’ll bet it’s going to be a helluva fight.

Feel free to argue with Kevin’s conclusion but let’s just assume he’s right and Democrats need to embrace more appealing social policies, whatever that means. Here’s my first question: how do we find working-class voters who will listen? As I’ve argued before, there’s a major swath of rural voters who are lost to any form of persuasion because they are in a Fox/Facebook bubble. The same may be true for the voters identified in the pieces Kevin quotes in his post, which are white, latino and asian working-class male voters in cities as well as rural areas. Normally, one would talk message before talking how to deliver that message, but I think the smart move in the current political climate is to understand these voters’ media diet first, then talk about messaging. If COVID has taught us anything, it’s that voters beliefs about the Republican Party can withstand a heavy onslaught of reality and remain unchanged.

My second question is what it means to move to the center on social policy. My view is that it’s easy to say and hard to do, because two of the biggest social issues, guns and abortion, are almost completely black-and-white for those who are moved by them. If you say that abortions should be “safe, legal and rare” (which makes me want to puke, frankly) you’ve done nothing to appease a single-issue anti-choice voter. Similarly, saying that you’re for reasonable limits on gun ownership does absolutely nothing to appease someone for whom any limit on gun ownership is too much. Abortion, gun control, LGBTQ (especially trans) rights and a host of other social issues don’t really have a “center” from the perspective of the voters who care about them.

It may well be that there’s a group of male working-class voters who could be swayed by changes in messaging. But I also think Democrats need to do a hell of a lot more research on how to reach those voters before we just accept that moderating our message is the way to do it. And, if we find these voters are unreachable, we need to come up with other strategies to find reachable voters. I see people despairing because 67% of voters turned out in 2020 and Democrats didn’t cruise to victory. My take is that we have another third of the population to work on if we can’t convince working-class males to vote our way.

    1. 1.

      Baud

      And, if we find these voters are unreachable, we need to come up with other strategies to find reachable voters. I see people despairing because 67% of voters turned out in 2020 and Democrats didn’t cruise to victory. I see that we have another third of the population to work on if we can’t convince working-class males to vote our way.

      Agree.  The first objective is to win elections, not to seek a particular demographic or social  mix.

    2. 2.

      Cermet

      Dems need to point out that in the Bible, god loves him the abortion. That anti-abortion is anti-bible. Hell, god gives instructions for Rabbi’s on how to induce an abortion. A number of pregnant woman were executed in the bible (no waiting for them to give birth) because god didn’t view the fetus as a child. Christ knew full well that abortions were common and he gave zero talks against that practice. Christ knew full well about the teachings on how to have a woman have an abortion and never said a word against that practice.

    3. 3.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Cermet: If God existed, he’d be the world’s greatest abortionist since he terminates ~1/3 of all pregnancies.  Some nutcase would have shot him in a church lobby long ago.

    4. 4.

      Red Cedar

      Joe Biden got 57% of the vote for people making under 50k a year. How is this having a “problem” with the working class?

    5. 5.

      Cameron

      Beyond message, I think it’s the decision-making process itself.  Getting as many people as possible to solve problems at the local level gives them not only more control over their own lives but also an understanding in the choices that have to be made to create viable public policy.  The message that is transmitted from DC or Tallahassee or wherever may be “here’s an answer to your problem,” but the message that’s heard is “I’m telling you what to do.”  I freely admit that I don’t know how to make such a grass-roots effort work, but I don’t see any way around it.

    6. 6.

      Jeffery

      I think the main problem is getting out the vote not the message. In 2020 there were 57,000 newly registered Democrats in Philadelphia. The difference in Democratic votes between 2016 and 2020 was 12,000 more Democratic votes at the polls in Philadelphia. Where was the rest of the new voters?

    7. 7.

      planetjanet

      Kevin Drum can get lost in the forest sometimes.  We are not moving to the center on LBTGQ rights, because it is a question of basic equality.  It is not a progressive value, it is a democratic value.  We are not moving to the center on reproductive rights.  We can and will continue persuasion and will make inroads.  Our continuing work on economic issues will build our base.  When we can get $15 an hour into their pockets, they might not worry so much about that gay person having a wedding.

    8. 8.

      Laura

      Thank you for a dose of common sense! It annoys the hell out of me when people say we need a better message to appeal to working class voters. What the hell does that mean? Democrats are ALREADY on the right side of issues that affect the working class. Democrats are already on the right side of policies and programs. So what are we supposed to do? Run of office on racist dog whistles and other hatemongering? The fact is that Republican voters for the most part don’t vote on issues. They vote for the hatemongering. That hate mongering is primarily directed at Democrats with a sidedish of bigoted dogwhistles. When it comes to policies programs and legislation, the white working class voters is in alignment with Democrats. If white working class voters voted on issues they’d be Democratic voters already.  Yiu you are correct The message does not need to change except maybe to me more bluntly anti-Republican  The medium needs to change. The communication route needs to change. I wish that Democratic tacticians and advisors realized this.

    9. 9.

      Hunter Gathers

      Drum’s “move to center on social issues” means nothing more than turning a blind eye towards police abuse and corruption.  He’s a middle aged white guy living a comfortable life with good health insurance working for a non profit living in California.  Same-sex marriage is the law of the land.  Single issue abortion voters aren’t going to vote for the Democratic Party under any circumstances.

      Drum wants black people to shut the fuck up about the fact that they can be murdered by the police without suffering any consequences.  Plain and simple.  Which is easy for him to say, being a middle aged white guy from Orange County, California.

      Fuck The Police.

    10. 10.

      JMG

      When Kevin says “working class” he means “men.” There are way more women than men in the economically based “working class” demographic. He’s a very decent chap and I doubt he even knows that’s really what he’s talking about.

    11. 11.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Laura:

      You you are correct The message does not need to change except maybe to me more bluntly anti-Republican  The medium needs to change. The communication route needs to change. I wish that Democratic tacticians and advisors realized this.

      I wonder who’s going to do the research to figure out how to reach those voters.  It’s just hard for an institution that is used to using well-trodden pathways for communication to fund research into how they can change.  The institutional habit is to just pound more money into what’s worked in the past.

    12. 12.

      Miss Bianca

      Did Drum bother to talk to any Latino, Asian, and white *women* working-class voters? Or are we ONCE AGAIN going by the presumption that the only voters whose opinions matter are male? Jesus.

    13. 13.

      moonbat

      Pass a new Voting Rights Act. Make voting a right and not a privilege in this nation and you don’t have to read the tea leaves of what will appeal to some male white, working class, single issue, gun humping, Fox News bubble inhabiting, rural American. Then we can move on from these “culture war” issues and into the issues that will actually affect most peoples’ lives to whit: health care, child care, education, saving the freakin’ planet.

    14. 14.

      PJ

      @Red Cedar: Yeah, Biden won voters who made under $100K.  Drum’s analysis doesn’t make any sense.  I think the real divide is between urban/suburban voters and rural voters.

      Getting non-voters motivated to vote is probably good in the long run, but as we saw in Texas this year, that doesn’t mean they are going to vote Democratic.

      There are problems with Democratic messaging (the whole “defund the police” thing) but the bigger problem is with disinformation being spread through social media and traditional media (Fox, OANN, etc.)

    16. 16.

      Armadillo Joe

      yes, COVID has proven media diet is key to reaching some segments of the electorate and I also grant that it has become cliched in a “What’s The Matter With Kansas?” way to harp on economic issues, but as a member of a powerful labor union, I have to say that the persuadable issues remain economic.  It is an old critique of the post-Clinton (Bill) Democratic Party, but it still carries weight to say that voters vote their hearts on three major types of issues: social issues, economic issues and foreign policy.  The Democrats surrendered to the GOP on economic & foreign policy, so of course the blue collar hard hat vote went for the one thing that continued to differentiate the two parties.  I think this is their only real path to future victories, which is to say a robust economic populism and an outward, unapologetic fighting spirit, in the vein of FDR who once said of the nation’s bankers “I welcome their hatred.”  Biden making noises about healing and bringing the nation together, like Obama did 12 years ago, just gives McConnell and his wrecking crew all the more incentive not to work with him on anything, to make him fail in bringing the two sides together by simply not cooperating.  Since neither he nor any other Democrat not nick-named AOC will actually call them villains in public in front of a microphone, the cycle of abuse continues.

      Reply
      Citizen Alan

      I am convinced at this point that 90% of being anti-abortion is simply about having the rhetorical ability to call Democrats “babykillers.” Certainly, no Republican in my lifetime has ever proposed any policy that would actually help a woman to avoid an unplanned pregnancy or even to carry an unwanted pregnancy to term without it being at best a serious financial burden and at worst ruining the mother’s life if not killing her outright. Almost without exception, the red states with the legislatures that are most rabidly anti-choice are also the ones with the highest levels of teen pregnancy AND the highest levels of infant mortality.

    18. 18.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Miss Bianca:

      Did Drum bother to talk to any Latino, Asian, and white *women* working-class voters? Or are we ONCE AGAIN going by the presumption that the only voters whose opinions matter are male? Jesus.

      In his defense, he was quoting stories in two different major newspapers making the argument.  He’s stating an opinion that has a hell of a lot of currency in the Democratic Party — I didn’t mean to pick on him specifically.  But I agree with you that working-class males get a hell of a lot more attention in these stories than working-class females, or the working-class young, for that matter.

    19. 19.

      stinger

      If moving to the center on social policies means taking civil rights away from groups of people, I say no. I say the Democratic position on “social” issues should be a calm, assured assumption that people have the right to vote, marry, buy houses, organize, etc. Our messaging should be around financial issues–the right to health care without bankruptcy, the right to complete an education free of crippling debt, the right to schools for our children that are free of violence and don’t depend on candy sales to provide teachers and textbooks. And forget the “center” part anyway — those are things all Americans want and deserve. Just work toward those things, and communicate about those efforts, and quit being afraid. Republicans support the most horrific positions without caring what decent people think of them!

       

      ETA: Or what planetjanet said at #7 above.

    22. 22.

      feebog

      The voters are already there.  Georgia demonstrated that, and hopefully will enforce that demonstration on Jan. 5.  In an election that saw the largest turnout in years, one third of the voters still did not show up.  Figure out how to turn them out and you win more elections.

    23. 23.

      Walker

      Biden gained blue color voters in suburbs. All data points to a rural/urban division. People have been saying that this is the coming realignment for a long time. It is why Atlanta is shifting Georgia blue.

    24. 24.

      Major Major Major Major

      If you say that abortions should be “safe, legal and rare” (which makes me want to puke, frankly) you’ve done nothing to appease a single-issue anti-choice voter.

      This is like the canonical example of sounding like you’re moving to the center without doing it. I’ve never understood why it makes people want to puke–it does not represent a single policy difference. Voters respond well to sounding moderate, even if it doesn’t modify your “abortion on demand in every shopping mall” policies. Nothing Democrats ever do will appease a single-issue anti-abortion voter, but those aren’t the voters we need.

      ETA: same thing goes for criminal justice reform. DEFUND THE POLICE is maybe a bad way to go about discussing it. republicans let their members talk about republican policies however the hell they want–and it works, they get elected, and pass the party policies anyway.

      Politics is gross!

    25. 25.

      Mart

      Most of the anti Dem working class men I consult with vote R to settle grievances. Lot of the young’s got their copy of Atlas Shrugged at the prescribed age of 13ish. Call themselves libertarians. Boils down to I got mine, anyone can do it unless they are lazy. Dems want to tax me to give all my money to the lazy. Also too the usual racist stuff. I don’t see ever getting them to change.

    26. 26.

      neldob

      Safe, legal and rare is a very centrist reasonable position. The idea that Democrats make abortions unecessary and Repuglicans make them illegal is convincing. When people bring up their anti-abortion views i point out how bad the maternal healthcare is/was (I haven’t checked the stats recently) in the states that make abortion and access to birth control difficult. So many women die in childbirth. Why kill more with illegal abortions.

      Democrats need better messaging to counter all that hate radio and tv. Maybe billboards? Republicans are trying to kill Social Security for heavens sake. Obama Care has turned into a good thing. They have done nothing for infrastructure. For crying out loud, do Repuglicans love the 10% tax deduction for 3 martini lunches and more tax deductions for the super rich?

      I have spent most of my life trying to ignore RWNJs, now I try to confront them every time I hear them (when I don’t feel threatened and sometimes when I do). Conspiracy theories? Yeah, just like Pizzagate, Death Panels, and weapons of mass destruction in Iraq.

      I miss Kay also.

    27. 27.

      Soprano2

      Almost always this message is said by a white guy, and it means to throw the icky women’s issues under the bus, and to soft pedal the civil rights issues so as not to offend the white men so much. I think we need to learn to sell our message better, not to give up on our message altogether. I think we have a winning message that too many of those people don’t hear.

    28. 28.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Major Major Major Major:

       I’ve never understood why it makes people want to puke–it does not represent a single policy difference.

      It represents an acceptance of the view that there’s something wrong with having more abortions.  I know young women for whom abortion was safe, legal, and certainly not rare, and they are better for it.  We don’t need to pass judgment on abortion in that way if we really believe it’s a necessary medical procedure, especially since most abortions nowadays involve just taking a pill

      Safe, legal and rare is a very centrist reasonable position. The idea that Democrats make abortions unecessary and Repuglicans make them illegal is convincing.

      There are women who get abortions who did all the “right” things and their contraception failed.  The “rare” just galls me because it from the viewpoint that rarity is desired, when what’s desired is the autonomy to control reproduction, no matter how it happens.

    29. 29.

      matt the semi-reasonable

      The only real way to reach out the voters Dum wants the Democrats to reach out to is to embrace white male identity politics. Run only white, male candidates in those places where you want to attract those voters. And keep nonwhite, nonmale politicians out of the national leadership.

      Seems like a tough lift for the Dems.

    30. 30.

      Shawn in Showme

      The Democrats have an economy problem.  In the 21st century, most of the middle class jobs being produced are in IT but Computer Science is like the 11th most popular major.  Computer programming is friggin hard and will never be that popular with the masses given the anti-intellectual underpinnings of American culture.  Fighting for $15 an hour for fast food jobs is nice but you can’t raise on family on that in most cities.

      We don’t have an economic answer for the masses of Americans.  And we’re not going to win a culture war with Republicans who simply sell golden tickets to an idyllic past that never was.  The entrepreneurial immigrants who come over here and create family businesses are not clamoring for abortions and gay marriage.  They want tax breaks.

    31. 31.

      Lyrebird

      Sorry for the awful formatting.  I  think Civil Liberal & Marcus Johnson covered any response I might have.

      Marcus H. Johnson

      @marcushjohnson

      ·
      19h
      Agree — people often say that since white working class / rural voters say they prefer left economic policies on surveys it means they “should” vote for Dems and that Dem messaging is bad. In reality their racial hierarchy interest is just way bigger than their economic interest

      Marcus H. Johnson

      @marcushjohnson

      ·
      19h

      That narrative was always a cover up for racism

      Quote Tweet

      Mace Windu

      @MastrJedi

      · 19h

      Replying to @marcushjohnson
      But they informed us that it was “Economic Anxiety.” The plight of the forgotten working man was what they told us.

      The Civil Liberal

      @cfthepodcast

      Replying to
      @marcushjohnson

      So many people think election results always tell us something about Democrats. People know KFC is bad for them yet they still eat there all the time. It tells us nothing about Whole Foods.

      4:58 PM · Dec 21, 2020·Twitter for iPhone

    33. 33.

      Hildebrand

      One of the issues that we are dealing with is machismo. There is a significant chunk of the male population (white and Hispanic, especially) that votes with their testosterone – which is why Trump was able to get them to vote for him, he was able to offer a version of a ‘tough guy’, one that kicked and hated all the right people, that they could support. That Trump is the polar opposite of tough is irrelevant – he portrayed that character, and these guys ate it up.

      I’m not sure how to break the machismo types, but policy is hardly relevant to them – they want someone who will dominate and bully others (especially women).

      Solve that – and we will finally break the Republican Party.

    34. 34.

      Citizen Alan

      @Major Major Major Major:

      I had always assumed that the rare part of “safe, legal, and rare” referred to stuff like comprehensive sex education and easy (and ideally free) access to contraception. Of course, I’m also old enough to remember poor Jocelyn Elders getting hounded out of her job as Bill’s Surgeon General because of a single speech suggesting that maybe we should tell kids that there’s nothing wrong with masturbation.

    35. 35.

      planetjanet

      @Red Cedar: Exactly.  Drum is conflating working class with college education.  They are different animals.  Please do not tell me that a college educated social worker is not working class.  Those without a college degree include a lot of police and firefighters and tradesmen who own their own businesses and making good money by paying their workers minimal wages.

    39. 39.

      Another Scott

      I think Drum is fishing for clicks here.

      1. Any discussion of voting and results that doesn’t include a big section on voter suppression is flawed.
      2. Polling was crap this time, again.  Exit polling is worse.
      3. National elections are often fairly close in the USA (within 5% points).  Blowouts are very, very rare.
      4. Winning makes lots of things possible, as Baud says.

      When uniform, sensible, national standards for voting are enabled, lots of these “problems” will go away.

      How we get there is an exercise for the reader, but the first waypoint is the Senate races in Georgia.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    40. 40.

      Kent

      I don’t think this is about reaching white male working class voters who are largely unreachable.

      This is about reaching working class voters of color in vast swaths of this country from southern CA to the Rio Grande valley to Florida. And I don’t think that means talking about guns and abortion. Not at all. What it means is getting into the sources of media that is reaching those people from radio to TV to social media and being there on a daily basis the other 3.8 years that aren’t election years. It means buying radio stations so they aren’t all owned by clear channel with right wing daily hosts in every language. That sort of thing.

      If all Dems do is drop in every 4 years and buy radio ads where high-priced consultants tell them to they are going to continue to fail. You have to be there with your message every damn day of the year because the other side sure is.

      None of this has to do with guns or abortion or other evangelical culture war issues. It has to do with getting your actual message out.

    41. 41.

      sdhays

      I don’t understand how admitting DC and Puerto Rico as states is “pie in the sky”. All it takes is the Democrats to take control of the Senate and put that shit into the reconciliation instructions. It doesn’t take a supermajority, it doesn’t even require a change in the rules.

    42. 42.

      Kent

      I’d like to see Kevin Drum apply his lead poisoning thesis to older white MAGA voters.   It’s the most logical reason why so many of my 50-something peers have turned into MAGA sociopaths

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Major Major Major Major

      @Kent: Wouldn’t lead poisoning have shown up much earlier in life? It mostly came from slums and leaded gasoline, after all.

      I also don’t know if I’d call it a ‘theory’ any more, there have been some pretty decisive analyses lately, including an intervention/control one.

    44. 44.

      Feathers

      The problem with this attitude is that the Republicans will just move further right and win the voters who vote their emotions on these issues.

      The left moving the goalposts before their most recent objectives have been achieved is frustrating, but I think it needs to be treated as a given. There will always be new youngs coming up, frustrated by the hypocrisy of the world around them. There will always be things which were once an outrage that are now completely normal (and the youngs will say ‘but of course, only monsters would think otherwise).

      On the police, better messaging by centrists would be, “Policing is a local issue. Look at your town/city/county’s budget and see how much they spend on policing. Compare it to what is spent on schools, social services, paving the roads and sidewalks. If you think the police are getting too much money, vote for your local politicians who agree with you on that.” Then pivot to asset forfeiture, because everybody hates that shit, even most Republicans and certainly the libertarians. The cops just put that money right in their pockets, without any oversight. We’ve gotten to the point where more money is taken in asset forfeiture than in burglaries. What is the harm in talking about this when somebody whines about “defunding the police,” instead of immediately surrendering to their bullshit emotional blackmail?

    45. 45.

      Another Scott

      And another thing we need to remember….

      The campaign against Democrats and democratic policies is relentless on FB and Fox News and on AM radio.  It’s hard to counter that with just a few weeks of ads in the fall every 2-4 years.

      Money talks.

      (As much as I hate the idea) Bazillionaires on our side should be funding ads on these outlets where the “poorly educated” get their information all the time.  First, it will get their management to tone down the attacks (“why piss off people who are giving us money?”), and second it will help counteract the toxic programming and memes before they can metastasize further, and third it will make the pre-election ads more effective because our team will have more information on what works and what doesn’t.  We can’t cede the field to the opposing team for 3+ quarters and then hope to charge to overwhelming victory in the 4th…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    46. 46.

      sdhays

      @Major Major Major Major: Isn’t it pretty much a given that abortion rates go down under Democratic administrations and up under Republicans? I don’t know what the stats are under Dump, but I think that was the dynamic between Reagan-Bush to Clinton to W to ‘Obama.

      Anti-abortion voters don’t actually give a shit about abortions. They just want consequences for sex. And they want to feel morally superior to cover up their misogyny and racism.

    47. 47.

      Felanius Kootea

      How are Democrats going to fight to win back Republican-dominated state legislatures, so that gerrymandering and voter suppression become rare?  It’s fine to turn out that remaining 33%.  It doesn’t help if they end up not being able to vote because they have to stand in line for 23 hours on a Tuesday at the one polling station in their city of 3 million people. It’s not just about messaging.  The Republicans elected this cycle are going to do everything in their power to make it more difficult for those that they regard as the Democratic base to vote in the future.  They will have the backing of the Supreme Court. How can we shine a spotlight on what they are doing and make voting easier for everyone in the US, not just the perceived Republican base?

    48. 48.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      So Trump was defeated despite being an incumbent during a national crises and this is really a disaster for the Democrats? It has to be said again; if Trump merely had pretended to do his job with the Pandemic Trump would have strolled to a re-election. That whole election came down to one issue, Trump’s fuck with the pandemic.

    49. 49.

      Cermet

      There is nothing wrong or incorrect with the Dem idea that abortions should be safe, legal and rare.  Exactly like access to a hospital should be available, inexpensive and also rare – both these needs should be rare because we have good health care for all our needs. That all said, the bible thumpers need to be told point blank and over and over again that the bible supports abortion; but Dems want to make it rare by providing access to the tools (birth control) and knowledge that enable it to be rare.

    50. 50.

      Matt

      whether liberals need to move toward the center on social issues

      If there’s one universal constant, it’s that there’s always a constituency for the “well what if we tried being just a little more bigoted?” pitch.

    53. 53.

      Shawn in Showme

      @Kent:

      Agree with your take about this being a free market battle that needs to be waged 24/7.  But even if you achieve parity in the marketplace, offering “progressive” policies to cultural conservatives, which many working class families of color are, doesn’t necessarily translate into victory in off-year elections.

      To paraphrase Join Steinbeck, Americans vote against their interests because they do not see themselves as an exploited proletariat but as temporarily embarrassed millionaires.

    54. 54.

      Felanius Kootea

      @Laura: I remember reading somewhere that it doesn’t matter what the Democrats message is if the intended target is hearing about it second-hand from Fox News, Newsmax, or OANN.  They’ll never know what that message was because the packaged garbage actually received will be the opposite of what was said.

    55. 55.

      piratedan

      you want to get rural voters to listen once again, then sue the ever loving fuck out of Rupert Murdoch and his media empire for broadcasting lies 24/7.  Once you turn off that media spigot of untruths, the rest will follow.  The ONLY reason they continue to have the American Conservatives in their corner is that they are feeding their addicts the sweet sweet drug  of personal exoneration, allowing them to continue in this ill-conceived emotional adolescence that nothing is ever their fault and that their way of life is the best one.

      you shut that shit down and put these folks into informational rehab.

    57. 57.

      Brachiator

      To put this more simply, recent evidence suggests that Democrats don’t just have a problem with the white working class anymore, but, increasingly, a problem with the working class, period.

      I have no idea what this means. Who is this other part of the working class?

      Also, I don’t know that “the working class” is all that important, or even exists as in some (arbitrary and artificial) old days. The notion of the working class as a group to be pandered to is as stupid as the notion of “heartland America,” which is largely a synonym for angry, stupid white people.

      Unfortunately, this inevitably brings us around to the tedious—but important—question of whether liberals need to move toward the center on social issues.

      This is just pundit bullshit. In the 1950s, this was largely “Uppity Negroes are asking for too much.”

      Today, it’s “I get upset when I have to think about non-binary people.”

    58. 58.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Were I to guess, where things go off the rails with people who are working class black, brown, female and gay male are

      1. The the depth and extent of the hurt feelings over pronouns (they don’t view life through the lens of a sophomore in her first critical feminist theory class);

      2. That #MeToo (cancel culture leaves no room for mistakes, old cultural practices,  redemption or attitude improvements);

      3. The pretense that homelessness is somehow some noble status, and that the aggressive panhandler who shits on the sidewalk in front of your tacqueria shouldn’t be run off after being beaten to within an inch of his life (working people in minority communities put forth great sacrifices for their piece of a dream, and having some SF Bay homeless advocate lecture about all the empathy and understanding diminishes that sacrifice and labor).

      The trick is for Team D to put forth as its greatest principle is that hard work is valued and rewarded, and to keep the knit-cap, hackey sack “outsized empathy for all feelings of deep hurt” crew far away from any position of messaging or power.

    60. 60.

      Feathers

      @Cermet: The problem with the “rare” part is that Democrats think this means universal health care and fact-based sex education. What it actually does is give Republicans room to demand restrictions on abortions, both patients (wait times, ultrasound exams, counseling sessions, specific procedures and no late term procedures) and providers (requiring admitting privileges and unnecessary equipment and personnel).

      It also concedes the moral high ground to the anti-abortion crowd. This is the fatal flaw for Dems. Republicanism was founded by abolitionists. They kept their claim to the moral high ground, despite their long slide into degeneracy and corruption. This is what we have to fight.

    61. 61.

      Major Major Major Major

      @sdhays: Yeah, but we aren’t trying to get anti-abortion voters, we’re trying to get voters who like Democratic policies but not leftish phrasing.

      As Feathers touches on above, we also have to be willing to let party members in more conservative districts triangulate against people like AOC. She can say Defund The Police if that works for her, Joe Biden can say “lol we aren’t gonna defund the police” if that works for him, that was how 2020 went. We need to tolerate the same pushback among congressional candidates etc.

      “I don’t want abortion on demand in shopping malls, I just want it to be safe, legal, rare, and accessible to all who want it.” No policy differences at all. Republicans have mastered this and it hasn’t watered down their policies.

    62. 62.

      patrick II

      Kevin’s post immediately before the one cited is:
      The Discraceful Root of the Black-White Unemployment Gap
      and in it he goes on to say:

      …The first (graph) one shows that, in terms of employment opportunity, Black workers with a high school diploma are treated about the same as white workers who are high school dropouts. Maybe even a little worse:
      ………….
      And this one (graph 2) shows that Black workers with a college degree are treated about the same as white workers with only a couple of years of college and no degree:

      So, move to the center on social programs, but create a giant social program to improve black education and the perception of educated blacks. A tough road to how.

    63. 63.

      Felanius Kootea

      @WereBear: By European standards, Democrats are already a Center Right party. Moving to the “center” then means becoming a right wing party. Not a good idea.

    64. 64.

      moonbat

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: There wasn’t a pandemic during the Democratic wave election in 2018 — a midterm election where it is often predicted that Democrats do not turn out. People, especially women voters, were fed up with Trump then. Why didn’t Trump win strong majorities in both houses if merely not showing indifference to the lives of the people of the nation was the bar?

      I think there were too many variables in this last election to be able to accurately read its outcomes in relation to the ones before it — people afraid to go to the polls because of COVID being the main one. But to blithely state that Trump would have won in a cakewalk with out his monstrous response to COVID I think its needlessly defeatist.

      Those 7 million extra votes that Biden won by did not come out of nowhere. Voter suppression (in FL and TX mainly) was all that stopped him from a major blowout. But sure, Dem messaging is flawed. How can we be more like the party we are running against?

    66. 66.

      neldob

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix: Maybe, but I think any surgical intervention should be rare, and abortions are a last resort so of course they should be rare. Plan B harldy counts as an abortion, it’s more like unpleasant birth control, and probably anyone one who uses it wants it to be rare. Probably anyone who has an abortion wants it to be a rare experience.

    67. 67.

      West of the Rockies

      Threading the needle of appealing to racist, homophobic, ignorant yokels while championing LGBTQ+ and BLM issues sounds well nigh impossible.  And I am not abandoning that second pair.

    68. 68.

      Major Major Major Major

      @Brachiator:

      I have no idea what this means. Who is this other part of the working class?

      Results from Arizona to NYC show that Democrats lost ground, sometimes a lot, in many heavily black and Latino districts, even as they gained in the whiter suburbs etc. This can be inferred from direct returns and doesn’t require any poll parsing.

    69. 69.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Citizen Alan:

      I am convinced at this point that 90% of being anti-abortion is simply about having the rhetorical ability to call Democrats “babykillers.”

      I would say that’s, oh, 60%.  It is absolutely huge.  Evangelicalism is centered on self-righteous cruelty, an obsession that they are the only good people, the only ones God loves, and everyone else is bad and deserve all the abuse evangelicals enjoy dispensing.  But there’s another 30% that is punishing sluts.  As my mother quoted the evangelical attitude she grew up with, “You play, you pay.”  They believe women should be punished for having sex.  It is a moral ideal that evangelical women sign onto even more ferociously than evangelical men, and results like what increases or decreases pregnancies or recreational sex are irrelevant.

      EDIT – @patrick II:

      does a pardon cover military court-martials?

      Yes.  Witness the war criminal navy SEAL Trump pardoned.  We need to wait a month.

    70. 70.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Red Cedar: I think the issue is concern about the white working class.  I think that we should not change one fucking policy to reach them.  Marketing, maybe.  But no on policy.

    71. 71.

      ant

      rural americans object to the end of old, straight, rich, white, men have all the power and making all the decisions. And they want all the other groups fucked over.

       

      The abortion issue is about fucking over women, nothing else. So they know their place.

       

      Electing Trump was about fucking over anyone that thought electing a black guy, or a women was a good idea. These people HATE Kamala Harris.

      And THAT is what he means by “moving to the center”.

      He means reestablishing social hierarchies.

       

      I don’t think Democrats are up to the task. I know I’m not.

    74. 74.

      neldob

      I believe Kay would often mention how having a continuing Democratic presence in extremist Right Wing (aka Repuglican) areas is useful. Also it help discuss the responsibilities of citizens and the reason for government, etc. And how those Right Wing extremists shouting freedom sound like irritating adolescents.

    75. 75.

      MJS

      @Another Scott:  You really need to be a front-pager here. So many times I read a post, have something to say, read through the comments, and then find that you’ve already said what I was thinking, only you said it better and more succinctly than I would have.

    77. 77.

      burnspbesq

      I’m not sure there is any way of reaching those folks without embracing racism, sexism, and homophobia—and if that’s correct, it is (or should be) a a non-starter. In which case the only answer may be to wait for the actuarial tables to do their thing.

    79. 79.

      randy khan

      The Pod Save America guys have been talking about this a fair amount over the last few weeks.  Suffice it to say that they think it’s more complicated, both in the basic analysis and the response, than Drum does.

      And, of course, we still have to remember that much of what we think we know from 2020 is contradicted by 2018.  There is, as the PSA folks have said, some question about whether the big factor in some of the shifts was that Trump was on the ballot.

      Regardless, though, there isn’t one weird trick to improving how Dems do with these voters.  As in Georgia, it’s a long slog, which requires a long-term commitment, particularly in states where it won’t seem to bear fruit for years.

    80. 80.

      Tony Jay

      (Almost) all of this is true of Britain and the Labour Party, with voices on the Right of the Party claiming that the only way Labour regains the seats it lost in the North due to Brexit (for which read racism and resentment) is if it drops all the (to paraphrase) “woke crap and identity politics” and embraces flag-waving anti-immigration nativism. They’re wrapping it up in an anti-Lefty narrative that is catnip to the souless careerists surrounding the current leadership and seem to be winning the policy argument at Party HQ if Starmer’s shpiel about a “progressive patriotism” and refusal to slap down openly White Supremacist arguments is any indication.

      The FTF Guardian certainly seems to be betting on this rightward swing taking place as they’re already building up their narrative about Labour being a hostile environment for black and muslim members in time for the next elections. They do love them any wedge issue that will reduce the Labour vote and keep the Tories in office, as per their business plan.

    81. 81.

      Brachiator

      @Major Major Major Major:

      I have no idea what this means. Who is this other part of the working class?

      Results from Arizona to NYC show that Democrats lost ground, sometimes a lot, in many heavily black and Latino districts, even as they gained in the whiter suburbs etc. This can be inferred from direct returns and doesn’t require any poll parsing.

      Doesn’t really tell me anything. I don’t even assume that Latinos in NYC represent the same demographic or even ethnic groups as Latinos in Arizona, or that their issues are the same.

      Lost ground in the presidential race? In Congressional contests?

      Lost ground enough to change election results?

      I’m not suggesting that Democrats should be complacent. But it seems that there is always a class of pundits insisting that Democrats are doing it wrong, even when they win elections.

    82. 82.

      burnspbesq

      @planetjanet:

      When we can get $15 an hour into their pockets, they might not worry so much about that gay person having a wedding.

      Not picking on you in particular, but I go crazy when $15 an hour is proposed. That’s not the answer to any question worth asking, because there is no urban or suburban area in this country where $30k a year (2,000 hours at $15/hr.) is even remotely a living wage.

    84. 84.

      N M

      I think there’s some legitimacy to Kevin’s premise.  I saw a few related posts on the Bonddad Blog in recent weeks:

      There’s a message here of “it’s the economy, stupid” and promoting appealing economic policies, with a side-serving of “don’t gore anyone’s social ox too badly.”

      But I also agree with mistermix that it’s going to be a tough slog to break through the messaging bubble.  Putting $ in peoples’ pockets, whether via short-term corona-related measures, or longer-term economic improvement, is probably the solution.  Slick Willie managed to make that happen, but he was not coming off as steep a recession as BO.  Joe could make it happen if corona is under control and everyone is back to work, so let’s hope for that outcome?

    85. 85.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes:

      Were I to guess, where things go off the rails with people who are working class black, brown, female and gay male are…

      I agree.  There is also a fear among religious conservatives that the culture is changing in ways that make it likely they will have less economic security, because they can be fired for their beliefs about gay marriage, gender, etc.

    87. 87.

      Geminid

      I think Democrats are on the right side on social issues both morally and politically. If I wanted to go after votes among a particular group of working class voters, I’d do it by promoting policies that help working class people generally. We should do this anyway, since a prospering working class benefits everyone. Same with rural development policies.

    89. 89.

      Fair Economist

      The analyses I’ve seen of Miami and black male voters moving Republican have attributed it to disinfo. Attacks on socialists and R-tweeting misogynistic rappers, basically. Dropping our defenses of women needing abortions or those queer/transgender, or being OK with 6yos being mowed down at school isn’t going to help with that.

    90. 90.

      MisterForkbeard

      @WereBear: I think that’s the real problem.

      It’s not that Dems aren’t reaching out with policies that appeal to everyone – they are. But they’re not being openly racist, which actively turns off a portion of the country. And the media won’t report accurately on either of these things.

      You can look at the stimulus bill as an example: Dems have been pushing for massive assistance since May. That’s over 7 months ago. Just now Republicans finally agreed to a small stimulative bill without much of the direct assistance Democrats wanted, though Democrats managed to keep almost all of the poison pills out.

      The result has been the media (and social media) proclaiming that both sides failed and are working for the corporation, don’t care about people, etc. Which is dumb, because there’s exactly one person responsible for the watered down state of the bill and that’s Mitch Fucking McConnell.

    92. 92.

      Brachiator

      @Major Major Major Major:

      Doesn’t really tell me anything.

      Okay. I’ll just refer you to Dave Wasserman and David Shor on this topic, if you’d like to see actual analysis.

      Cool. But meantime, can you provide a summary.

      Better, what do you think it all means?

    93. 93.

      patrick II

      I think marketing, as we normally think about it, understates the type and amount of persuasion needed to move this country.  Right-wing lies fit into a larger mythology of individuality and the definition of freedom.  The right’s mythology is bolstered by the open west, each man against the elements, the common man and common sense, god rewards with success, the inviolability of the market’s invisible hand.  It all fits into a story and the lies they tell don’t seem like lies because they fit into the larger narrative.

      I watch MSNBC, and it is one takedown after another of Repblican miscreants.  I listen to Rush and it is the story of poor, put upon whites by the elitist intellectuals who want to destroy what their story tells them, individual strength, common sense, and responsibility.  His lies aren’t just lies, but ones that complete a story.

    94. 94.

      burnspbesq

      @piratedan:

      you want to get rural voters to listen once again, then sue the ever loving fuck out of Rupert Murdoch and his media empire for broadcasting lies 24/7.

      So you’re in favor of repealing the First Amendment?

