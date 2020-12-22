DougJ asked if I would put up a fundraising thread for Four Directions.

Four Directions (ballot access for Native people)

They are doing good stuff in GA too, and the money we give them goes a long way.

In case you missed it, this is a great story passed on to us from gkoutnik at the end of October:

A few days ago, Doug put up a fundraising post for Four Directions, a GOTV organization “dedicated to getting Native Americans to the polls.” I thought it was a good idea (everybody votes!) and donated, and then the link appeared in comments the next day. I thought it was still a good idea and added a little more. Yesterday I got a phone call from Lewis Cohen, Finance Director for Four Directions, thanking me for the donation. Then he said, “Let me ask you what may seem to be a strange question, but… where did you hear about us?” Turns out they had a big spike in donations, mostly from some place called “Balloon Juice.” They had no idea who we were or how we found them. I described BJ as best I could (that was interesting) and he again expressed his gratitude. Their motto seems to be: “Advancing equality at the ballot box across Indian Country.” So – thanks, folks, from Indian Country.

Let’s make Mitch McConnell irrelevant.

Open thread.