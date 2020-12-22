Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let there be snark.

No one could have predicted…

Yes we did.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Trump is going to draw a dick on that dog with a sharpie, isn’t he?

Mission Accomplished!

We survived Breitbartpocalypse!

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

This blog goes to 11…

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

This is how realignments happen…

Just a few bad apples.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

We have all the best words.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

You are here: Home / Political Fundraising / Four Directions: I Should Have Asked DougJ for Song Lyrics

Four Directions: I Should Have Asked DougJ for Song Lyrics

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: , ,

DougJ asked if I would put up a fundraising thread for Four Directions.

Four Directions (ballot access for Native people)

Goal Thermometer

They are doing good stuff in GA too, and the money we give them goes a long way.

In case you missed it, this is a great story passed on to us from gkoutnik at the end of October:

A few days ago, Doug put up a fundraising post for Four Directions, a GOTV organization “dedicated to getting Native Americans to the polls.” I thought it was a good idea (everybody votes!) and donated, and then the link appeared in comments the next day. I thought it was still a good idea and added a little more.

Yesterday I got a phone call from Lewis Cohen, Finance Director for Four Directions, thanking me for the donation. Then he said, “Let me ask you what may seem to be a strange question, but… where did you hear about us?”

Turns out they had a big spike in donations, mostly from some place called “Balloon Juice.” They had no idea who we were or how we found them. I described BJ as best I could (that was interesting) and he again expressed his gratitude.

Their motto seems to be: “Advancing equality at the ballot box across Indian Country.” So – thanks, folks, from Indian Country.

Let’s make Mitch McConnell irrelevant.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Llelldorin
  • mali muso
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    1. 1.

      mali muso

      Got an email from them a few days ago and had been meaning to act, but I do like to add to the Balloon Juice total, so thanks for posting the thermometer!  Done and done.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      Related to Georgia, I just posted this at the bottom of the previous thread.

      There is a new podcast about Georgia from Crooked Media.

      Gaining Ground: The New Georgia

      I have only listened to the first episode, but New Georgia and Stacey Abrams started the big organizing push in Georgia in 2014.  Here’s their blurb on the podcast:

      The future of democracy as we know it hinges on the outcome of two Senate races in a state that shocked the nation by turning blue for the first time in nearly three decades.

      Georgia is the center of the political universe after organizers from John Lewis to Stacey Abrams spent years battling some of the country’s most brutal voter suppression with a young, diverse coalition that’s finally ready to take power.

      Visit the frontlines of the most pivotal Senate contest of our time as two of Atlanta’s own – journalists Rembert Browne and Jewel Wicker detail what made this historic moment possible and talk to the key organizers, strategists, and voters who are hoping to see years of hard work change the South forever.

      I think a lot of us are coming to the realization that we are going to win elections by organizing 365 days a year, starting right after the previous election.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Llelldorin

      I described BJ as best I could (that was interesting) and he again expressed his gratitude.

      If only that call had been recorded, we’d have a viral video ready to go that would’ve been a great fundraiser.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.