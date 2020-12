Alex Padilla will replace Kamala Harris in the U.S. Senate. He ain’t Karen Bass, and he ain’t Barbara Lee, but he did win a statewide race and he’s apparently quite popular, though why that matters in a state that doesn’t have a single Republican in statewide office is beyond me. I have a hard enough time keeping up with New York politics, so Californicators can chime in on this one.

Also, Biden is speaking in Delaware. (YouTube Link).