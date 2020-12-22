I’m not going to let it impact my safety precautions, and I realize we will be in a pandemic through summer, but damn, this is exciting. Know hope. https://t.co/KPamTgYV98 — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) December 21, 2020





To all those folks who said "I'll take a #CovidVaccine when Dr. Fauci takes the vaccine" — well, that's happening tomorrow.

And he's not jumping the queue. Along with everything else he does, Tony Fauci is still an active physician at the NIH Clinical Center, ie he's in Phase 1a. pic.twitter.com/zGFiY5oASP — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) December 21, 2020

U.S. loses one life every 33 seconds to COVID-19 in deadliest week so far https://t.co/Ihsov0iID6 pic.twitter.com/GX1NbZ3DLg — Reuters (@Reuters) December 22, 2020

The US had +200,109 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 18.4 million. The 7-day moving average rose lightly, at just over 218,500 per day. pic.twitter.com/rJvax8Yu3U — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) December 22, 2020

When the Y-axis is increased to 120,000 and another new record is set > 115,000 today.@COVID19Tracking pic.twitter.com/Z7QJXdrGwE — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) December 22, 2020

The same things that’ll keep you safe from the coronavirus already circulating in the US are also very conveniently the exact same things that’ll keep you safe from any future ‘more transmissible’ variant. Masks. Wash hands. Keep your distance. Avoid indoor spaces. Repeat. — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) December 22, 2020

The #coronavirus is mutating. What does that mean for us? Health officials in Britain and South Africa claim new variants are more easily transmitted. But there’s a lot more to the story, scientists say https://t.co/rqLf67jYzJ — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 20, 2020

The @WHO analysis so far of the threat posed by the new UK variant form of #SARCoV2 — which, to be clear, doesn't seem to cause a worse #COVID19 illness, but infects 70% more people.https://t.co/M9eylDyC68 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) December 21, 2020

Today we add an important chapter to a European success story, by making available the 1st #COVID19 vaccine for Europeans. More will come. It will be available to all EU countries at the same time, on the same conditions #EUvaccinationdays https://t.co/4Xa17PQkMv — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) December 21, 2020

Russia confirmed 28,776 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the total number of reported infections to 2,906,503 https://t.co/CZtiBaLWVh — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) December 22, 2020

India records lowest daily coronavirus tally since July 3 https://t.co/4vLEf1EEBN pic.twitter.com/gblQRcnpxk — Reuters (@Reuters) December 22, 2020

Tokyo hospitals overwhelmed with #coronavirus cases, which have hit a new record https://t.co/XCLVjb6HMP pic.twitter.com/V71unljxXF — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 21, 2020

Malaysia buys AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, seeks more from China, Russia https://t.co/CbC4sOtt52 pic.twitter.com/p1hp6Wjizo — Reuters (@Reuters) December 22, 2020

There's concern about the new, extra-contagious form of #SARSCoV2 spreading in the UK, but the mutant South Africa strain is also worrying. It also is more transmissible & SA govt says it is more virulent in young adults.

Separate #COVID19 mutation eventshttps://t.co/pmuSz6w8m7 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) December 22, 2020

Covid: Sydney infections drop amid record testing for outbreak https://t.co/1tSsKpyTfd — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 22, 2020

New Zealand says it will provide free doses of coronavirus vaccines to its residents as well as neighboring nations Tokelau, Cook Islands, Niue, Samoa, Tonga, and Tuvalu, should they want them.https://t.co/suF9Y16BMd — NPR (@NPR) December 22, 2020

Mexico records 5,370 new coronavirus cases, 396 more deaths https://t.co/qvhr4AwBx2 pic.twitter.com/EF6Ue3pmzD — Reuters (@Reuters) December 22, 2020

Analysis: Vaccine bond sales to soar to fund COVID-19 shots for poor countries https://t.co/YunsUtIFt4 pic.twitter.com/v3Msi6HpcS — Reuters (@Reuters) December 22, 2020

Arrival of the Moderna vaccine brings hope to rural areas because it doesn't require sub-zero storage, and can be maintained in an ordinary freezer https://t.co/N8yNOTvCGw — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 21, 2020

Regulator approves Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine for EU states https://t.co/HiAxFO9qar — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 21, 2020

The Vatican told Roman Catholics on Monday that it was morally acceptable to use COVID-19 vaccines even if their production employed cell lines drawn from tissues of aborted foetuses.​ https://t.co/SV38SEt24g — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) December 21, 2020

COVID-19 testing: One size doesn't fit all https://t.co/Y7vdjp65IE — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 22, 2020

With the world embarking on a campaign to deliver super-cold vaccines to remote areas, lessons can be learned from Congo where a thermos-like device was deployed to tackle Ebola https://t.co/dVVreDG7c0 pic.twitter.com/Pk3QA5oRIL — Reuters (@Reuters) December 22, 2020

I know we should not anthropomorphize a virus. #SARSCoV2 isn't actively plotting against humans — it's just doing what viruses so.

But it does really feel like the little [email protected]@rd saw people getting happy about vaccines & thought: Not so soon. — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) December 21, 2020

Rationing: California hospitals are discussing rationing care because of coronavirus surges. Overwhelmed hospitals have set up makeshift spaces for coronavirus patients & a few facilities in hard-hit Los Angeles are drawing up emergency plans to limit care https://t.co/DG6gvZHv9O — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 21, 2020

California has recorded half a million coronavirus cases in the last two weeks and could have nearly 100,000 hospitalizations in the next month. Gov. Gavin Newsom says he’s likely to extend his stay-at-home order for much of the state. https://t.co/k3ev6YeZAA — The Associated Press (@AP) December 21, 2020

Virus rules mandating mask use are not being enforced everywhere. In the rugged Texas town of Abilene, a grieving family is asking, why not? https://t.co/bc6aqGDrCJ — The Associated Press (@AP) December 21, 2020

There is a “very clear association between going to restaurants and infection,” says @JustinLessler. He added that more research is needed to figure out infection rates with each level of restriction to mitigate transmission. https://t.co/UlDCOaANwt — JHSPH Epidemiology (@JohnsHopkinsEPI) December 21, 2020

How it started: How it’s going: pic.twitter.com/9yFXKyYNuR — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) December 21, 2020

People who figure they can jump to the front of the vaccine (or remdesivir) line:

the Whitestone Republican Club in NYC apparently held a Christmas party this year without a care in the world about COVID pic.twitter.com/mHzW86d9M7 — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) December 21, 2020