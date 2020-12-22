Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Alienated

I’d like to add one thing to Mistermix’s piece below, and that’s that I don’t have the fucking energy to engage with these trump-humping choads around me. Every day, I drive around, and still see Trump 2020 signs up. There is literally no point in arguing with them. It’s not about issues or what is best for them, it’s about cultural identity. It’s as pointless as telling them that their Friends of Coal bumper sticker or Confederate flag are stupid and counter-productive. You might as well tell them their NFL team sucks, too.

So fuck them. I’m surrounded by them, and it’s depressing. It’s the new Cult of the Lost Cause. And I’m tired of centrist Dems telling me we need to reach out to them and progressive Dems tell me that the right economic policies will turn the tide. The only thing that will get their votes is if you say the right racist things and hate the same people they do and pretend to LURV the baby Jeebus.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    81Comments

    JMG

      JMG

      You are right John. The only sane response is “fuck ’em.” That is to say, if you are in a position to damage the life of a Trumper, do it and feel good about it.

      Reply
    feebog

      feebog

      Remember that famous clip of Barney Frank responding to a woman during the run up to the ACA being passed; “I may as well be talking to a piano”.

      Reply
    mattH

      mattH

      Yep. Living a red red state, I so feel you. Thanks for the safe harbor where I know I’m not insane to feel the same way.

      Reply
    Martin

      Martin

      LOL. Trump announces he won’t sign the relief bill. So he’s going to government shutdown us on his way out the door. Wants $2K checks.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Chyron HR

      And I’m tired of centrist Dems telling me we need to reach out to them

      I’m so old I remember when centrist Dems were crucified for calling the noble trump-voting proletariat “deplorable”.

      Reply
    laura

      laura

      Residents of crackerton can continue to watch their young leave or stay and die from opioids; because there ain’t no jobs so what else are you going to do; or stop polishing their grudges and get on board with change that betters their lives and prospects.

      I know that there are many who struggle with use and pain management or know and love those who do – and so I apologize if this seems flip or callous. But the complete lack of jobs or social ties that bind and sustain along with a brutal 24/7 multiple jobs to scrap by economy makes me feel short tempered and stabby. Also, fuck the Sacklers.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      It’s the new Cult of the Lost Cause. And I’m tired of centrist Dems telling me we need to reach out to them and progressive Dems tell me that the right economic policies will turn the tide. The only thing that will get their votes is if you say the right racist things and hate the same people they do and pretend to LURV the baby Jeebus.

      Exactly this. People like Kevin Drum need to understand this

      Reply
    rikyrah

      rikyrah

      Cole, who is saying that we should reach out to them?

      The MSM, who went on the eternal Cletus Safari for the past 4 years. They want us to ‘understand’, because they have been looking for a reason to excuse them. That they have some reason other than who they are, which is a deplorable human being.

       

      But, we on this side don’t give two shyts about understanding them😒

      I know I don’t.

      Reply
    Nicole

      Nicole

      Yeah.  If they let go of hating liberals they’d have a big angry hole in the middle of them and no idea how to fill it.

      There was a Twitter thread awhile back from someone who worked for a cable company and said they’d gone to a house where the cable had gone out and when they said it would be a week or more to fix it (the actual cables had been cut by careless construction work), the wife begged them to do something more quickly because she needed her husband to have his FOX News, since “as long he has Obama to be mad at…”

      I just don’t understand how anyone can go through their lives so angry all the time.  It’s depressing.

      Reply
    RSA

      RSA

      My (hot) take is that a lot of the Republican party is single-issue voters: Very rich people. Hardcore anti-abortion people. Gun rights people. Anti-gay people. Racist people.

      They will not be easily persuaded to change sides. It might be worth working to show them that the Republican party is terrible on their single issue. They might as well go third party, if they’re serious.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Martin: I haven’t seen this reported anywhere yet. Huh.

      Trump should just pass this one and demand they immediately pass another law to give bigger relief checks. He can say it’s so serious that he’s giving up on his bigly attempt to overturn the stolen election because it’s that important.

      Honestly it’s probably the best thing he could do for himself.

      Reply
    Cacti

      Cacti

      I’m long past my youthful idealism of “stay and try to make it better where you are.”

      Saying “fuck it” and moving if a place sucks works a lot better.

      Reply
    laura

      laura

      Well the shite bag just pardoned a handful of his Russia Russia Russia and undermine the ACA boys including cofeve Hunter and Collins.

      Reply
    Kent

      Kent

      @Martin:LOL. Trump announces he won’t sign the relief bill. So he’s going to government shutdown us on his way out the door. Wants $2K checks.

      For real?  Where are you reading this.  I don’t see it on any of the mainstream news sites that I have bookmarked.

      Hasn’t both Houses of Congress now recessed for Christmas after passing this?  Does he think he can drag Congress back to DC to make these adjustments?

      I expect it is a another toothless threat

       

      EDIT:  Martin is right.  It is now up on the Washington Post site:  https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2020/12/22/trump-stimulus-video-bill/

      Reply
    Kent

      Kent

      @Another Scott: Thing is, I’m pretty sure both Houses went into Christmas recess after getting this thing passed.   They would have to come back into session to make his changes.

      I think it would be more likely that they would all be so pissed off that they would just override his damn veto.

      Reply
    Hungry Joe

      Hungry Joe

      Trump just pardoned Duncan Hunter. Duncan Fucking Hunter. A flat-out, unapologetic crook. Pardoned because he was one of the first CongressCretins to support Trump in 2015. Hunter’s (former ) district is inland San Diego County, just east of here. This one hits hard. I feel sick.

      Reply
    JPL

      JPL

      @Baud: I listened to the his prerecorded video, and he hedged. Maybe he just doesn’t sign it, and that would simply delay the payments. If he leaves tomorrow, a reporter should ask why is that the President -elect will take questions and you won’t.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      trollhattan

      @Another Scott:

      BBC

      US President Trump has urged Congress to amend a bumper coronavirus stimulus bill to increase stimulus payments to $2,000 (£1,500) per American.

      In a video message posted on Twitter, he asked lawmakers to “remove wasteful and unnecessary items”, adding that the package “really is a disgrace”.

      “It’s called the Covid relief bill, but it has almost nothing to do with Covid,” he said.

      The $900bn bill includes one-off $600 payments to most Americans.

      The Republican president, who leaves office next month, had been expected to sign the sprawling legislation into law following its passage through Congress on Monday night.

      But in Tuesday night’s message from the White House, he baulked at spending in the bill on other countries, arguing that the money should go to struggling Americans.

      He said: “I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000 or $4,000 for a couple.

      “I’m also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill, or else the next administration will have to deliver a Covid relief package.”

      Man-baby wants attention.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      MisterForkbeard

      @RSA: The Republicans that I know are entirely tribal.

      As in, even four years ago many of them were sort of reasonable and would actually talk about policy or “what’s the worst that could happen with guns if Hillary won vs what would happen if Trump won”, etc. They wouldn’t always believe me when I told them Hillary wouldn’t take their guns, but they’d talk about it.

      Now they’re all frothing at the mouth. They’re ALL in completely into conspiracy theories and believe Democrats are all corrupt, etc. They can’t process information or tell truth from lies anymore.

      Reply
    moops

      moops

      @MisterForkbeard: He is never giving up on his big election stolen grift.  Never.  He will be an inspiration to hundreds of GOP politicians that don’t like democracy and are now willing to be open about it.  So, all that other stuff is planning and Trump has only one thing he spends hours and hours on.

      Reply
    Kent

      Kent

      @trollhattan:“I’m also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill, or else the next administration will have to deliver a Covid relief package.”

      He buried the lede.

      As far as I can tell, this is Trump’s first outright admission that Biden won and a new administration is coming January 20th.

      Reply
    dmsilev

      dmsilev

      @Martin: He also threatened to veto the military appropriations bill. Last I heard, the House had a contingency plan to come back in session on Monday for a veto override if necessary.

      Reply
    Kent

      Kent

      @Baud: It passed with veto proof majorities.   Congress will just override the veto and go back home for Christmas rather than re-open the whole damn can of worms at this point.  That would be my guess.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Another Scott

      @Kent: Dunno if they’re officially on recess, but they will be shortly.  They only stuck around this long to get the budget and rescue bill passed.

      Donnie’s throwing a tantrum.  I have no idea whether he’ll veto the bill or not.  The existing (7 day) CR expires on 12/28, so things won’t get critical again (except for people about to be thrown out of their homes) until that expires.

      Mnuchen must feel really great about his negotiating ability, huh.  I’m sure Nancy will be pleased as punch to talk with him again.

      Grr…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    kindness

      kindness

      What are these yahoos going to do January 6th when the vote for Biden is finally accepted by the House and Senate (after morans prolong it with stupid ass stunts)? Will they rend their garments? Cry in the streets? No, more likely they’ll go get drunk.

      And honestly, any ‘moderate’ Republican that voted for Trump is unreachable.  Stick a fork in that one.  It’s done.

      Reply
    OGLiberal

      OGLiberal

      I feel for John but kind of expect it in WV.  Many of the folks I grew up with in NJ are flat out lunatics.  Did not expect it but there it is.  Sadly, the default rule seems to be if you are white, especially a dude but certainly not constrained to gender (or even sexual identity) you are a Trumper until proven otherwise.  It’s pretty fucking sad but often nuts because when you hear why these folks are Trumpers, it’s nuts.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Miss Bianca

      I’m right there with you, Cole. Every last fucking word.

      Is it my imagination, or am I fucking using the word “fuck” even more than I used to? Is my temper really THAT much shorter, or my vocabulary that much saltier, than it used to be? Or am I just too used to it here at BJ? A friend of mine chided me for “language” on my OWN FUCKING FUCKBOOK PAGE, thank you very much.

      Maybe I’m just too fucking sensitive. That must be it.

      Reply
    dmsilev

      dmsilev

      Maybe if President Dealmaker had been more interested in, you know, making a deal rather than throwing a seven week and counting temper tantrum, the bill would have been more to his liking.

      Crazy talk, I know.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Miss Bianca

      @Nicole: Oh, man. That’s chilling. I mean, I always remember the story that Betty C told us of her grandma, whom she weaned off Fox News with some slick patter about how it had been dropped by her cable company or some such. Meanwhile, of course, she had disabled it; and how her grandma turned back into a normal sweet old lady watching Animal Planet instead of a raging FoxBot.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Roger Moore

      @RSA:

      My (hot) take is that a lot of the Republican party is single-issue voters: Very rich people. Hardcore anti-abortion people. Gun rights people. Anti-gay people. Racist people.

      I think this is much less true than you think.  The thing that’s driving a lot of these voters is white tribalism, but it has been less and less publicly acceptable to say that since the 1950s.  Instead, they latch onto a single issue- guns, gays, abortions, or what have you- they can use to justify voting the way they do.  This is the main reason it’s pointless to try to make concessions on those issues in an attempt to win over those single-issue voters; their single issue is just a pretext.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      schrodingers_cat

      @rikyrah: You and me both. I want our side to outvote them not reach out to them. It’s the white R enablers in the media who want reconciliation with T voters.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      PsiFighter37

      Cole, I would love to know how much of your current anger is by how badly your lovely Steelers have been playing as of late. 11-0 to start, 0-3 since. I don’t like them, but they are my fantasy defense, and Big Ben Rapelisberger’s inability to move the ball is a big problem.

      Reply
    JPL

      JPL

      @craigie: When I saw Kristof’s tweets earlier, I had assumed that trump would appt. a special council to investigate Biden’s son, and one for election integrity.   I assume that’ why Garland is being looked at for Attorney General.   Now the nuclear sub that sailed through the Strait of Hormuz, scares the crap out of me.

      Reply
    Jeffro

      Jeffro

      @Martin:

      @craigie: yet another unholy union: GOP pols desperately looking for a way to save face…trumpov desperately trying to distract…”Here, Americans!  Here’s $2k each that Dems didn’t want to give you…THEY WERE GOING TO SETTLE FOR $600!!!  Can you believe that shit?”

      They’ll totally spin it that way, if we let them

      Reply
    61. 61.

      TS (the original)

      @Martin:

      From Washington Post

      “I am also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation, and to send me a suitable bill, or else the next administration will have to deliver a covid relief package, and maybe that administration will be me,” Trump said.

      My bold.

      Reply
    natem

      natem

      Never thought I’d see the day Bill Kristol would be getting linked with approval on BJ on the night a bunch of Blackwater goons get pardoned, but I guess that’s just peek 2020, init?

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: Some of these are smart people in every way other than having a Schoolhouse Rock-level understanding of how the government works. I don’t really get it.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      TS (the original)

      @JPL:

      If he leaves tomorrow, a reporter should ask why is that the President -elect will take questions and you won’t.

      And pigs may fly – much more likely than a reporter asking trump such a question.

      Reply
    natem

      natem

      Oh also, loving that Trump taking a steamy deuce on the stimulus is all the Twitter Lefties need to go screaming about Pelosi and Schumer

      Reply
    Spanky

      Spanky

      Meanwhile …

      Tel Aviv, Israel (CNN)The Israeli government collapsed on Tuesday at midnight (17.00 EST) local time after the country’s parliament failed to meet a deadline for passage of the 2020 and 2021 budgets. Israel will now head to its fourth elections in two years, probably on March 23 next year.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Another Scott

      Twitter dick_nixon weighs in:

      ===
      Yes. Even if you’re for Trump it should send you round the bend because he could have paid people and been President for life. They were against it because Pelosi was for it. Well, my God, you see Pelosi’s $1200 and raise her. Snatch the territory back. It’s not difficult.

      My God, what’s better to run on, this year or in four? “Trump, who got you paid” or “Trump, who almost sent the army in”? I understand the latter has its constituency but my God, I’m tired.

      Somebody here took us to task the other day when we called Trump a coward. He is a coward. He is the President of the United States. He could have gone up to the Hill and said, “I don’t give a good goddamn what Milton Friedman said, we have the chance to pay people to vote.”

      The deal is a hand grenade with a pulled pin in regards to Georgia. He has to come out against it now.

      He could have pressed for $2000 checks. He didn’t. He said vote for me or else, like he was negotiating over a goddamn parking lot.
      ===

      Sometimes, when one is doing politics, it plays to actually be a politician and know how politics works. Donnie doesn’t.

      Fortunately.

      We need to win Georgia!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    wvng

      wvng

      John, as a fellow West Virginian I share your feelings. These are my close neighbors, people I’ve “known” and trusted for more than 35 years. People I’ve helped, and who have helped me. We’re invited to their family reunions every year, they welcomed us into “their” valley. And they put out Trump flags. I don’t know how to deal with this.

      For some, I’m certain, it’s about judges and moving the Israeli embassy. I don’t think you can over estimate how much the Rapture crowd adores Trump for these things.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Baud:

      @Matt McIrvin:

      I love going on r/moviescirclejerk because it can have some very funny, witty takes on idiots talking about movies/the entertainment industry from a leftish perspective. But holy shit, there was a post about how one of Obama’s current favorite TV series was The Boys (show about superheroes that pokes fun at Superheroes and capitalism) and people were like, “I wonder who this is aimed at lol”, “r/selfawarewolves”. Oh, and they said shit like Obama was an imperialist neoliberal who bombed the ME, literally let a bank pick his cabinet, and that Obama and Trump are the same shit, but Obama was more “polished”

      People are idiots

      Reply
    Spanky

      Spanky

      Also, in news totally unrelated to anything newsworthy, I’m sure …

      New York (CNN Business)The private bankers responsible for lending to President Donald Trump and Jared Kushner have resigned from Deutsche Bank, the bank said.

      “Rosemary Vrablic and Dominic Scalzi have tendered their resignations to Deutsche Bank effective as of year-end, which was accepted by the bank,” Daniel Hunter, a spokesman for the bank said in a statement.
      Vrablic and Scalzi have worked closely together for years since joining Deutsche Bank a decade ago. Vrablic was a trusted contact to the Trump Organization and Kushner and assumed the bank’s lending relationship with Trump in the private side of the bank after the commercial lending division stopped doing business with Trump.
      Deutsche Bank (DB) has loaned the Trump Organization more than $300 million.

      Reply

