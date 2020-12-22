I’d like to add one thing to Mistermix’s piece below, and that’s that I don’t have the fucking energy to engage with these trump-humping choads around me. Every day, I drive around, and still see Trump 2020 signs up. There is literally no point in arguing with them. It’s not about issues or what is best for them, it’s about cultural identity. It’s as pointless as telling them that their Friends of Coal bumper sticker or Confederate flag are stupid and counter-productive. You might as well tell them their NFL team sucks, too.

So fuck them. I’m surrounded by them, and it’s depressing. It’s the new Cult of the Lost Cause. And I’m tired of centrist Dems telling me we need to reach out to them and progressive Dems tell me that the right economic policies will turn the tide. The only thing that will get their votes is if you say the right racist things and hate the same people they do and pretend to LURV the baby Jeebus.