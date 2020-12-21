Now the surviving Gelflings will be safe!
Open thread!
by Adam L Silverman| 11 Comments
Leto
So it’s still overcast here in eastern PA, like it’s been since last Wednesday, so no Gelflings will make it to safety here. Maybe next great conjunction!
Sherparick
Likewise here Central Virginia, but last night we saw them approaching!
The Great Conjunction Is Complete!
Not here it isn’t, I’m headed out in about an hour to shoot it, with downtown LA as a foreground.
(I hope my calculations are correct.)
ETA: Just checked the local TV station’s webcams, it’s super clear air quality here too. Their LAX cam is pointed towards DTLA and you can see the buildings clearly and the San Gabriels.
Spanky
Southern Maryland report: Just came in a few minutes ago. Cumulus burned off at sunset, leaving just a trace of clouds. Nice view in binos, but I decided at the last minute to use a scope, so I grabbed an 80 mm short focus and a couple of eyepieces.
67 power still left a lot of sky around the planets, which I found more pleasing than cramming them into a high power field of view. Watched them until they got tangled up in some neighbor’s trees, then came in for dinner.
Not dark here yet, and I’m not sure I’ll be able to see it from my windows, which would mean going outside, which………………………….nah.
Spanky
@🐾BillinGlendaleCA: Ganymede starts a transit across Jupiter’s face in about 20 minutes. I had the pleasure of seeing all 4 Galilean moons lined up, plus a field star not too far to the west aligned with Jupiter’s equator. HIP99314 to be precise.
@Spanky: Too early here, we won’t be able to see Jupiter for another hour. Also, I really don’t have a telescope that’s good for planetary observation.
@🐾BillinGlendaleCA: Can’t wait to see! Sounds like you’ll be able to get Saturn’s rings and 3-4 of Jupiter’s moons.
Splitting Image
It’s been cloudy here all evening, so I switched on a couple of livestreams.
Lowell observatory in Arizona will be starting their stream in a few minutes. If you’re on the east coast, the planets will have already set.
dmsilev
I’ll give it a shot once it gets dark, but unless I want to go out on the roof (which, to be fair, is flat), there might be too many trees blocking the south facing views.
