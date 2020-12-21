Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

We still have time to mess this up!

I personally stopped the public option…

We have all the best words.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

Mission Accomplished!

Too inconsequential to be sued

The house always wins.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

You are here: Home / Nature & Respite / Nature / The Great Conjunction Is Complete!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • dmsilev
  • Leto
  • satby
  • Sherparick
  • Spanky
  • Splitting Image
  • TaMara (HFG)
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    11Comments

    1. 1.

      Leto

      So it’s still overcast here in eastern PA, like it’s been since last Wednesday, so no Gelflings will make it to safety here. Maybe next great conjunction!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      The Great Conjunction Is Complete!

      Not here it isn’t, I’m headed out in about an hour to shoot it, with downtown LA as a foreground.

      (I hope my calculations are correct.)

      ETA: Just checked the local TV station’s webcams, it’s super clear air quality here too.  Their LAX cam is pointed towards DTLA and you can see the buildings clearly and the San Gabriels.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Spanky

      Southern Maryland report: Just came in a few minutes ago. Cumulus burned off at sunset, leaving just a trace of clouds. Nice view in binos, but I decided at the last minute to use a scope, so I grabbed an 80 mm short focus and a couple of eyepieces.

      67 power still left a lot of sky around the planets, which I found more pleasing than cramming them into a high power field of view. Watched them until they got tangled up in some neighbor’s trees, then came in for dinner.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Spanky

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA:  Ganymede starts a transit across Jupiter’s face in about 20 minutes. I had the pleasure of seeing all 4 Galilean moons lined up, plus a field star not too far to the west aligned with Jupiter’s equator. HIP99314 to be precise.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      @Spanky: Too early here, we won’t be able to see Jupiter for another hour.  Also, I really don’t have a telescope that’s good for planetary observation.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Splitting Image

      It’s been cloudy here all evening, so I switched on a couple of livestreams.

      Lowell observatory in Arizona will be starting their stream in a few minutes. If you’re on the east coast, the planets will have already set.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      dmsilev

      I’ll give it a shot once it gets dark, but unless I want to go out on the roof (which, to be fair, is flat), there might be too many trees blocking the south facing views.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.