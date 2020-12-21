I’m sure there will be tons of great photos, including from our own . But I couldn’t wait to share my favorite Colorado photographer’s work.

“Christmas Star” (Colorado). My fiancée had the idea and wanted to take a photo of the Saturn and Jupiter conjunction behind this Christmas tree and Pikes Peak tonight. We got there and the tree was not on. So we waited a little bit. The sky got dark but the tree was still not lit. I guess they skipped today for some reason. I decided to combine my “Christmas Star” photo from tonight with the lit tree that I took a few days ago to make her idea a reality. I hope you enjoy it and be merry. https://larsleber.com

I had a great view from the backyard and a few minutes after I spent some time viewing it, they slipped behind a large (lenticular I think) cloud formation. Fun while it lasted.

Open thread