Starry Night Open Thread

I’m sure there will be tons of great photos, including from our own BillinGlendaleCA. But I couldn’t wait to share my favorite Colorado photographer’s work.

“Christmas Star” (Colorado).

My fiancée had the idea and wanted to take a photo of the Saturn and Jupiter conjunction behind this Christmas tree and Pikes Peak tonight. We got there and the tree was not on. So we waited a little bit. The sky got dark but the tree was still not lit. I guess they skipped today for some reason. I decided to combine my “Christmas Star” photo from tonight with the lit tree that I took a few days ago to make her idea a reality. I hope you enjoy it and be merry. 🙂

https://larsleber.com

I had a great view from the backyard and a few minutes after I spent some time viewing it, they slipped behind a large (lenticular I think) cloud formation. Fun while it lasted.

Open thread

      Fair Economist

      Very impressive to see. Here in Socal I think it was closer yesterday than today. Really cool both days. It got closer than I’d been expecting as the conjunction approached.

      Lapassionara

      I saw it. Thrilling. Good to have clear skies.

      Nicole

      Oh, lovely picture! From our roof in NYC we could barely see it. I mean, we saw it, which is great for NYC skies, but it was just a tiny dot with another tinier dot next to it.

      Still, that’s better than we did with the comet this summer.

      Rob

      The Pikes Peak photo is amazing.

      I can hardly wait to look for it tomorrow in the DC area. We’ll try from our local bark with binoculars. It may not even be cloudy at sunset.

