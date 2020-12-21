Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Schadenfreudelicious (Fake) News Open Thread: RED SLIME!

When the Grifter King falls, all the courtiers find themselves scrambling. As long as Trump was The Biggest Dick in the Room, the up-and-coming disinformation outlets felt they could push lies without being called out, but now that there’s a new President coming to town…

And you know having to explain OAN’s plight is just breaking the NYTimes’ heart (not). “The ‘Red Slime’ Lawsuit That Could Sink Right-Wing Media”:

Here’s the thing: Smartmatic wasn’t even used in the contested states. The company, now a major global player with over 300 employees, pulled out of the United States in 2007 after a controversy over its founders’ Venezuelan roots, and its only involvement this November was with a contract to help Los Angeles County run its election.

In an era of brazen political lies, Mr. Mugica has emerged as an unlikely figure with the power to put the genie back in the bottle. Last week, his lawyer sent scathing letters to the Fox News Channel, Newsmax and OAN demanding that they immediately, forcefully clear his company’s name — and that they retain documents for a planned defamation lawsuit. He has, legal experts say, an unusually strong case. And his new lawyer is J. Erik Connolly, who not coincidentally won the largest settlement in the history of American media defamation in 2017, at least $177 million, for a beef producer whose “lean finely textured beef” was described by ABC News as “pink slime.”

Now, Mr. Connolly’s target is a kind of red slime, the stream of preposterous lies coming from the White House and Republican officials around the country…

Mr. Mugica isn’t the only potential plaintiff. Dominion Voting Systems has hired another high-powered libel lawyer, Tom Clare, who has threatened legal action against Ms. Powell and the Trump campaign. Mr. Clare said in an emailed statement that “we are moving forward on the basis that she will not retract those false statements and that it will be necessary for Dominion to take aggressive legal action, both against Ms. Powell and the many others who have enabled and amplified her campaign of defamation by spreading damaging falsehoods about Dominion.”

These are legal threats any company, even a giant like Fox Corporation, would take seriously. And they could be fatal to the dream of a new “Trump TV,” a giant new media company in the president’s image, and perhaps contributing to his bottom line. Newsmax and OAN would each like to become that, and are both burning money to steal ratings from Fox, executives from both companies have acknowledged. They will need to raise significantly more money, or to sell quickly to investors, to build a Fox-style multibillion-dollar empire. But outstanding litigation with the potential of an enormous verdict will be enough to scare away most buyers…

Fox News and Fox Business, which have mentioned Dominion 792 times and Smartmatic 118 times between them, according to a search of the service TVEyes, appear to be taking the threat seriously. Over the weekend, they broadcast one of the strangest three-minute segments I’ve ever seen on television, with a disembodied and anonymous voice flatly asking a series of factual questions about Smartmatic of an expert on voting machines, Eddie Perez, who debunks a series of false claims. The segment, which appeared scripted to persuade a very literal-minded judge or jury that the network was being fair, aired over the weekend on the shows hosted by Lou Dobbs, Jeanine Pirro and Maria Bartiromo, where Mr. Giuliani and Ms. Powell had made their most outlandish claims…

    54Comments

    1. 1.

      jl

      “living in a refrigerator box behind the strip club eating dog food out of the can”

      Baudists have thrived, personally and politically, on that regimen. Our thought and political leaders just have to pull up their socks and toughen up, is all.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      hells littlest angel

      They could have pronounced Hugo Chavez’ name correctly, and maybe even mentioned that he’s been dead for seven years.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Baud:

      If there’s anything I’ve learned from Q, it’s that you ARE president, Baud.  The information that you’re already in charge has been kept from the American people, but soon the Great Flush will arrive and you will suck all of Balloon Juice’s enemies down the drain.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      his new lawyer is J. Erik Connolly, who not coincidentally won the largest settlement in the history of American media defamation in 2017, at least $177 million, for a beef producer whose “lean finely textured beef” was described by ABC News as “pink slime.”

      Zounds! I remember the pink slime thing, but I thought it was McDonald’s. No memory of the lawsuit. Somebody on MSNBC today mentioned states where food has legal protection from defamation. If memory serves, the Texas Beef Protection Association (I may have that name wrong) sued Oprah! for bad-mouthing red meat, and she moved her whole production down to TX for the length of the trial. I think that’s where she found “Dr” Phil. I think he was some kind of trial consultant. Is that gobshite still on the television

      ETA: I was not far off.
      Texas Beef Group v. Winfrey.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      jonas

      Good grief, I mean if on-air hosts on MSNBC or something went around for weeks claiming that all Apple computer products were specially designed to store and transmit child pornography or something, Apple’s lawyers wouldn’t be ripping their heads off and shitting down their necks? Please. Defamation is a tough needle to thread legally (as I understand) but this is so blatant that I think these networks’ lawyers see pretty clearly that if it ever went to trial, they’d be toast.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      cain

      Schaden-fucken-freude – I’m all here for this.

      Watching all the news channels forced to repudiate their own lies – the right wing noise machine is going to go ballistic. I can see a lot of pushback going against these news people. I think a lot of people are going to watch their entire news bubble and the false reality contained within bursting.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      moops

      @Baud

      I think you just have to send your own alternate electors to DC and have them select you to be President. No need to go whoring around looking for votes.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      moops

      @jonas:  This won’t make it trial.   But this on-air back tracking is designed to soften the financial blow they are about to take when they make their settlement while admitting no wrongdoing.  It is designed to be part of the negotiations that are now certainly coming.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Mary G

      The lawyer’s letter was 20 pages long, with examples, and specifically said that retraction might not be good enough. I like to imagine the Fox lawyers faces as they read it.

      Of course, this won’t convince any of the true believers, who will chalk it up to the Deep State.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Wait, wait, wait. Point of information. I remember the pink slime story. Are we now to believe that there is not in fact a beef “product” made of sweepings and discards processed into something the chemists think looks and tastes like meat?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      I’m surprised there hasn’t been a porn movie titled “Deep State”.

      They really dropped the balls on this one.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Mark Meadows @MarkMeadows · 2h
      Several members of Congress just finished a meeting in the Oval Office with President @realDonaldTrump, preparing to fight back against mounting evidence of voter fraud.
      Stay tuned.

      this morning Meadows was one of the enablers who had become a guard rail

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Chyron HR

      Styrofoam is not made from kittens
      The U.F.O. was a paper plate
      Lyndon B. Johnson did not provide the voice of Yosemite Sam
      Roy Rogers was not buried inside his horse
      The other U.F.O. was an upside-down salad spinner
      Our universities are not “hotbeds” of anything
      Audrey Hepburn never weighed 400 pounds
      The “Cheers” gang is not a real gang
      Salt water does not “chase the thirsties away”
      Licking an electrical outlet will not turn you into a Mighty Morphin Power Ranger

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Baud

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      Mark Meadows @MarkMeadows · 2h
      Several members of Congress just finished a meeting in the Oval Office with President @realDonaldTrump, preparing to fight back against mounting evidence of voter fraud.
      Stay tuned. Please donate.

      Fixed.

      ETA: The idiot wants to fight the evidence of voter fraud.  Not the fraud, but the evidence of it.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      OT – I just went down the rabbit hole of Cameo (that thing where you hire popular actors to record greetings or messages of congratulations, etc. for your friends and family).

      Pretty cool – I’ve got a daughter who’d be really jazzed to hear from either Crowley or Lucifer from Supernatural ($100 for Crowley, $50 for Lucifer). The Office cast is more expensive – Kevin, Packer, Toby and David Wallace are available.  Lots of shows are represented!

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Baud: Yeah, the phrasing is odd.

      There was in fact a case today here in PA of a dead person voting.

      For Trump.

      I’m sure the Republicans will be demanding the maximum penalties the law allows, or more.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      Ha! That’s nothing! Joe Biden’s infant daughter (Naomi, aka Amy) faked her own death in that traffic accident 42 years ago and grew up to become Amy Coney Barrett. The incontrovertible proof of this is that the family car was hit by a truck full of corncobs, and — I hope you’re sitting down — the name of the turkey Trump pardoned at Thanksgiving was “Cob.”

      Wonkette lays out all the legal reasoning: https://www.wonkette.com/is-amy-coney-barrett-secretly-joe-bidens-dead-daughter-qanon-creeps-think-so

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Roger Moore

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym:

      You are supposed to understand that the story was extremely one sided and presented the “lean finely textured beef” business in an unfair light. I don’t know enough about the issue to know if that’s true, but it’s at least a facially reasonable complaint. A lot of criticism of processed food in the media is based on a gut reaction to the way it’s processed and ignores the substantial effort food processors have made to ensure their food is provably safe.

      More generally, there are two conflicting issues in the way we treat food in this country.  On the one hand, we want food that we perceive as wholesome and recognizable.  On the other hand, we demand food processors reduce waste by using every part of the food.  Unfortunately, some of the things that are done to reduce waste result in products that we see as weird, disgusting, and unrecognizable, like pink slime.  You can’t have it both ways.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Raoul Paste

      Apparently even Pat Robertson is feeling the heat .   He’s telling Trump to give it up  and concede,  and he is publicly  saying  that Trump’s behaviour is erratic

      Is there any doubt that Robertsons motivation is fear and money?   His organisation can be sued too.   The threat of economic annihilation seems to be the key to dealing with the cancerous right-wing media

      Reply

