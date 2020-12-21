Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Pwned!

Alexei Navalny is a Russian critic of the Putin government. He was nearly killed by a Novichok nerve agent in August. Yesterday, he talked to the FSB agent who poisoned his underwear and got a full confession.

Bellingcat is an investigative organization that developed out of Eliot Higgins’s investigations of Syrian munitions, particularly nerve agent munitions, when he blogged as Brown Moses. They worked with CNN and Navalny in this operation.

Bellingcat uses open source information in their investigations. They exposed the two FSB poisoners of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia and have uncovered large amounts of information about nerve agent use in Syria.

[Disclosure: I consult with Bellingcat and occasionally write for them.]

The Bellingcat folks do a good job of telling their own story, with CNN’s help. So I’ll let them give the details. Here’s their full report on the Navalny investigation. The report on the phonecall, with a recording and transcript. The transcript is in English, and the phonecall video has English translation. CNN report.

Navalny called several FSB officers with no luck, then decided to pretend that he was an FSB higher-up who wanted a readout of the operation. It worked stunningly.

Why did they poison his underwear?

Bellingcat has been wildly successful in using open-source information to scoop conventional news sources and, probably, national intelligence services. National intelligence services have been reluctant to admit that open source information can be as useful as their classified sources. Bellingcat is not the only non-governmental organization doing this kind of work. The James A. Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies at Middlebury’s Monterey campus is also excellent. Datayo is a newcomer and much quieter than I think they should be. The New York Times has recently acquired a visualization unit who use overhead photos.

Bellingcat, with its Skripal and Navalny investigations, have shown that the Russian intelligence services are sloppy in their execution, dropping clues everywhere and leaving far too many things, like telephone numbers out in the open.

Cross-posted to Nuclear Diner

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    42Comments

    1. 1.

      Gin & Tonic

      and leaving far too many things, like telephone numbers out in the open.

      What also helps is that in Russia, everything is for sale.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      zhena gogolia

      Reposted from below.
      The video is really something. The best part are his associates sitting next to him and covering their mouths so they don’t burst out with something audible.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

       then decided to pretend that he was an FSB higher-up who wanted a readout of the operation. It worked stunningly

      Good to see that Russian security is as non existent as ours is.  But pretending to be the assassins boss is pretty funny – it sounds like the kind of silly stunt someone would pull in a role playing game while laughing “Oh this would never work in real life…”

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Mary G

      They seem to be pretty skilled at hacking, though?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      bjacques

      I used to think that the sloppiness was deliberate, as a way of gloating that (mostly British) governments are powerless to stop them. But, as with Trump’s spectacular own goals over the years, there doesn’t seem to be any master plan after all.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Mike in NC

      Let’s hope “poisoned underwear” is what everybody gives Mitch McConnell for Christmas!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Baud:

      Voice on Phone “I was just chatting with Donald at the omelet bar at Mar-a-lago and he said, oh just tell Don Jr to give you a full briefing so here I am”

      Don Jr “Ah, you sure dad said that?”

      Voice on Phone “His words were “And if Donny give you lip, tell him Full Conformance or else from me.”

      Don Jr “Yes, that sounds like dad.”

      Reply
    13. 13.

      West of the Rockies

      Russia needs to start facing repercussions, be they financial, political, the revealing of embarrassing state secrets–something!

      Please note I am advocating non-military repercussions. The tanking of their position as an energy supplier would be peachy. Hit ’em in the financial nut sack.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      zhena gogolia

      Putin gave a two-hour press conference the other day. His answer to questions about Navalny was basically, oh, if we’d wanted to kill him we would have killed him. So Navalny extracts from this guy the admission that yes, they did want to kill him, but the pilot landed the plane in time and the emergency medical staff got to him in time to save his life. It is a remarkable conversation and completely exposes Putin as a cold-blooded, lying murderer, as if we didn’t already know that but it’s nice to have some more incontrovertible proof.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      The Moar You Know

      Bellingcat, with its Skripal and Navalny investigations, have shown that the Russian intelligence services are sloppy in their execution, dropping clues everywhere and leaving far too many things, like telephone numbers out in the open.

      They’re sloppy because they can be.  The Brits won’t lift a finger to touch them.  Hell, I think they’ve even stopped trying to track them.  Just take a flight into Heathrow and start killing some fuckers who’ve pissed Vlad off.  It’s a consequence-free crime; you’ll get more legal trouble mixing in your recyclables with your household trash in London than you will if you kill a few Russian dissidents.

      The US is almost as bad.

      Start sending home some agents in body bags and sooner or later they’ll stop being sloppy.

      The only thing that would work is the only thing the US won’t do – lock them out of SWIFT.

      @Gin & Tonic: or do this.  The Brits won’t allow it, though.  The Russians own 20% of London; it would break the back of the British financial system to impose real sanctions on them.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Another Scott

      @West of the Rockies:

      Reuters:

      WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The incoming White House chief of staff said on Sunday that President-elect Joe Biden’s response to the massive hacking campaign uncovered last week would go beyond sanctions.

      Ron Klain said Biden was mapping out ways to push back against the suspected Russian hackers who have penetrated half a dozen U.S. government agencies and left thousands of American companies exposed.

      “It’s not just sanctions. It’s steps and things we could do to degrade the capacity of foreign actors to engage in this sort of attack,” Klain said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

      Options being mulled by the Biden administration to punish Moscow over its alleged role include financial penalties and retaliatory hacks on Russian infrastructure, people familiar with the matter have told Reuters.

      […]

      I don’t think Biden’s people have any illusions that physical consequences are required to get Putin’s attention and change his behavior.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      West of the Rockies

      @Baud:

      Oh, I think I will apply to the Grudges and Resentment section! Maybe the Passive-Aggressive unit needs some help in reception.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      germy

      What ever happened to the two people who poisoned Kim Jong-Nam?

      They claimed they didn’t know what they were doing – that they were told it was for a prank TV show or something?

      I’m curious what happened to them, and if their story was true.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      The Moar You Know

      I think it’s not gonna matter in the long run.

      @Cheryl Rofer:  Not sure which this is in reference to but I’ll just take it as “the existing condition of full-fledged cyberwar that exists between the West and Russia” and say as an IT guy in the trenches (and out of them frequently dealing with management and the government) that America WILL NOT take this seriously until one day, we will all wake up and check our bank balances and everything will say “$0.00”.

      THAT’S when we will start taking it seriously, and that will be far, far too late.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Another Scott

      In other news, ScienceMag:

      The authors of a Nature Communications study that suggested female scientists who have female mentors have worse career outcomes, provoking social media outrage and criticism of their methods, have retracted the paper. The move comes 1 month after journal editors announced they were launching a “priority” investigation of that paper, Retraction Watch reports today.

      The study, published on 17 November by researchers from New York University, Abu Dhabi, combed through more than 200 million scientific papers to identify several million mentor-mentee pairs, then tracked their co-authorships and citation records to evaluate the impact of mentorship. Their conclusions, including a finding that “current diversity policies promoting female-female mentorships, as well-intended as they may be, could hinder the careers of women,” angered many researchers. Critics attacked both the study’s conclusions and the methods used to reach them.

      In a retraction notice published today, the authors wrote that they recognized the validity of some of the complaints, including concerns about “the use of co-authorship as a measure of mentorship.” The authors added that although they “believe that all the key findings of the paper with regards to co-authorship between junior and senior researchers are still valid,” they “feel deep regret that the publication of our research has both caused pain on an individual level and triggered such a profound response among many in the scientific community.”

      Nature Communications itself weighed in. “In an editorial accompanying the retraction, the editors argue that this was not a case of retracting a paper just because some found distasteful, but that there were serious issues in the methods,” Retraction Watch reports.

      The editors also wrote that they had “reviewed our editorial practices and policies and, in the past few weeks, have developed additional internal guidelines, and updated information for authors on how we approach this type of paper. As part of these guidelines, we recognise that it is essential to ensure that such studies are considered from multiple perspectives including from groups concerned by the findings. We believe that this will help us ensure that the review process takes into account the dimension of potential harm, and that claims are moderated by a consideration of limitations when conclusions have potential policy implications.

      (Emphasis added.)

      Good, good.

      That last bit is most important, IMHO. It’s far too easy these days to sort though a mountain of data and come up with some explanation with a “significant” p-value less than 5% that might instead be explained by something else (e.g. a problem with the data). Journals need to be much more aware of the implications of publication of stuff like this.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      geg6

      Navalny is like some kind of superhero.  He continues to amaze me just by being alive, let alone trapping his would-be assassins.  He makes Putin his bitch like no one else.  Russia, why don’t you rise up and put this man at the top?!?!?!  I know nothing of his ideology, but certainly he’s gotta be a better leader than the low life KGB thug leading them now.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Anomalous Cowherd

      @Mary G:

      Yeah, if their OpSec is that bad, how did they manage to penetrate US networks and keep it hidden for months?  Sounds like we need some competent cyber security gurus. Maybe Putin’s plan was for The Donald of the Bigly Hands to screw around with things until he unwittingly created the conditions for a breach.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      SFAW

      @geg6

      Navalny is like some kind of superhero.

      Like Butchie Doe?

      [Sorry, local reference. Butchie Doe was a Boston mobster who survived a multitude of attempted hits.]

      Reply
    41. 41.

      gene108

      @Anomalous Cowherd:

      Part of me feels the cybersecurity grunts knew about it, but no one higher up would bother escalating things, because showing Russia can hack us would upset Donnie.

      It’d just prove that Russia’s more than capable of helping him win in 2016.

      Reply

