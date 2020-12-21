On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

Albatrossity

I have been fortunate to visit New Zealand 5 times. The first in the early 1990’s, to attend a scientific conference, and it was in August (mid-winter in the Antipodes). I remember marveling at the cold drippy weather, the American TV shows that seemed popular there (e.g., WKRP in Cincinnati, why?), and the fact that sporting events being broadcast included lots and lots of sheep dog trials. The people were incredibly friendly, the scientific conference was productive, and I wanted to go back sometime.

Several years ago my brother-in-law and his wife emigrated there, and are now permanent residents. The process of immigrating to NZ is long and arduous, but they decided (most presciently) that US politics was in a continuous down-spiral and they wanted to be in a civilized country instead. They settled in Nelson, which is at the north end of the South Island and at a latitude similar to that of Arcata CA, or Providence RI for you east-coasters. It is a lovely city, and, as the locals will tell you even without you asking, it is supposedly in the sunniest part of New Zealand.

Since they moved there we have spent four Christmases with them, and a trip to the Southern Hemisphere in late December is indeed a holiday treat in itself. We have spent time on the North Island, the South Island, and several of the other islands in the archipelago that calls itself New Zealand. Some of the place we saw were the standard tourist stops (Auckland, the Southern Alps, Wellington), others were more idiosyncratic (wildlife sanctuaries and coastal towns with interesting opportunities like birdwatching trips or penguin colonies).

Lots of folks go to NZ to see Lord of the Rings sites or trivia; others go for the adventuring venues like spelunking, fishing, or bungee jumping. We did none of those; if you were hoping to hear about that sort of thing, there are other venues. So here are five OTR posts with my photos and commentary about the parts of that beautiful country that I have visited and even re-visited. I hope you enjoy them, and I urge you all to find a way to get to New Zealand if you can, no matter what attractions you wish to visit there. Here is a map showing all the places mentioned in this post.

Today’s post is about the native landbirds of NZ. You may not know this, but the landmass that would become New Zealand split off from Gondwanaland before the extinction of the dinosaurs, and mammals at that time were small and rare. None of them survived in New Zealand; the only land mammals are three species of bats. The descendants of the dinosaurs that we know as birds filled all of the available niches, and, in a land without mammalian predators, evolved in interesting ways.

Many nested on the ground. Many were flightless. Many have a detectable odor, which would be disadvantageous if olfactorily-adept predators were around. Many were huge. All of which became immediate disadvantages when the Maori arrived, only 800 years ago. So a lot of them are now extinct, either at the hands of the Maori or the later European arrivals, and many as a result of the introduction of rats, cats, stoats, and other mammalian predators. Although depleted by these extinctions, the avifauna is rich, unique, and a great attraction for birders and biologists around the world.