Ghosts of Holidays Past: Albatrossity Christmas Edition

Ghosts of Holidays Past: Albatrossity Christmas Edition

by | 12 Comments

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

For the next couple of weeks, we are having Ghosts of Holidays Past instead of the usual On the Road After Dark.

So send in your pictures!  Either as a full set for a post, or just send one or two that will go into a group post.  Be sure to include some text so we know what we’re looking at.  If you want to send photos but not have them identified as yours, let me know that, too.

We haven’t declared war on Christmas, but we did switch to Holidays so all celebrations are welcome!

My father was a professional photographer, so there are lots of pictures of the family Christmases, as well as home movies etc. It’s hard to pick just a few, and I also don’t want to embarrass myself or my siblings, so here some that I chose with that parameter in mind. Be forewarned, I’m officially old, and grew up in the middle of the country, so some of these items and customs might be novel for some of you youngsters! But I’m still impressed by Kodachrome; some of these slides are over 60 years old, and they look great, color and tone-wise!

Ghosts of Holidays Past: Albatrossity Christmas Edition 8
Montezuma KS

One of the family traditions when I was young was a Christmas Day trip to my aunts house in the tiny town of Montezuma KS, about a half hour away. Here we would gather with my dad’s parents and some of his siblings (most of whom were still in that part of KS), have Christmas dinner, wash a lot of dishes, and open presents. We took turns opening one present at a time, starting with the youngest and proceeding to the oldest, so my grandfather was always the last to get to open his first present. But he always had more than anybody, so he could keep opening presents long after the kids had completed theirs. Here’s a pic of my sister “helping” my grandmother open a present; other relatives can be seen in the background.

Ghosts of Holidays Past: Albatrossity Christmas Edition 5
Montezuma KS

Another tradition at these family Christmases was a table for the adults and a table for the kids (my siblings and cousins). Here’s one of the kid’s tables, probably in 1953 or 1954.

Ghosts of Holidays Past: Albatrossity Christmas Edition 6
Montezuma KS

And here’s one of the reasons there was a separate table for the adults. My grandmother with one of her presents.

Ghosts of Holidays Past: Albatrossity Christmas Edition 7
Garden City KS

Because we spent most of Christmas Day with the relatives, my sibs and I would have only early Christmas morning to play with our gifts from Santa. Some of them could travel to Montezuma, but the car was pretty full and so most of them stayed home. Here’s a look at some gifts from Santa, waiting to be opened on Christmas morning, about 1953.

Ghosts of Holidays Past: Albatrossity Christmas Edition 2
Garden City KS

My sister and myself, in pajamas, figuring out how to use the new record player shown in the previous pic.

Ghosts of Holidays Past: Albatrossity Christmas Edition 3
Garden City KS

One of my gifts, a year or so later, was this wooden workbench, which I probably didn’t get to take to the big family Christmas in Montezuma!

Ghosts of Holidays Past: Albatrossity Christmas Edition 4
Garden City KS

My father would also make us all pose for a Christmas card image, which he would send to friends and relatives, but would also use them as an example when he advertised this opportunity for others in the community. So the next three images are some of those. This one is 1952.

Ghosts of Holidays Past: Albatrossity Christmas Edition
Garden City KSDecember 1, 1955

1955. Five kids in 6 years… Sheesh. But we were still cute! This was posed on a fake staircase in Dad’s studio; it led nowhere, but made a great posing spot for pics like this.

Ghosts of Holidays Past: Albatrossity Christmas Edition 1
Garden City KS

1964. Color Christmas card this year! Same staircase, one more kid, and some of us were decidedly into the “not-so-cute” phase of adolescence.

Ghosts of Christmas Past, In a Good Way!

Note from WG: I had to add this one to what Albatrossity put together.  In case you missed it last week, this is an adorable 4-year-old Albatrossity.

    1. 1.

      zhena gogolia

      OMG, I have pictures like this. I have many (black-and-white) shots of my brother rocking that same striped-shirt-and-overalls look the kid is wearing in the top picture. KCMO, not all that far from you. These pictures are so familiar to me

      ETA: Well, I guess it’s far in Kansas terms, but not in USA terms.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      JanieM

      These are wonderful, and incredibly evocative of an era, since I’m roughly the same age as you apparently. Quick comments on specific photos:

      — The first pic — of kids and adults at a gathering — is like so very many gatherings of my extended family that it could be us! It’s something my own kids didn’t have, because we lived far away from everyone else. That was good in some ways and not so good in others.

      — The intent look on your face in the one where your sister is working the record player work is priceless. You were obviously a very patient little brother!

      — The way you’re sitting in #6, with the workbench — one of my sisters can sit like that. Just looking at the picture makes my knees feel like they’re breaking.

      — The horn-rimmed glasses…..oh, the memories.

      Wonderful, thanks for posting them

      ETA: The “Helen” in the labeled pic could be me…I had an almost identical plaid dress that my seamstress mother made, with a collar something like that. And the bangs. Did your sister ever wonder why you got the curls?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JanieM

      @zhena gogolia: You wouldn’t think there’d be such a thing as the fashionable five-year-old in 1955, but you would be wrong, apparently.  ;-)

      Reply
    5. 5.

      eclare

      Absolutely charming photos.  I’m a little younger than you, but boy that kids’ table takes me back.  The adults were in the dining room, and we were in the den with the toasty gas logs.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      stinger

      These could be pics of my family, roughly the same era. Three boys and three girls, not in that order. The clothes, the glasses, the hair, the gifts… all so familiar. Thanks for sharing these!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      John Revolta

      Old Quaker! Hot dawg!

      I was the oldest of a bunch of cousins so I always had to sit at the kids’ table regardless. Gets to be a drag when you’re getting up into your teens!

      I remember that lead tinsel on the tree. It was really shiny, and heavy! The thing to do was to collect it all when you took the tree down and then mash it down into a heavy little ball, a little bigger than a golf ball maybe. Then you’d take it it your fist and punch your brother in the arm! (Not too hard. Just, you know……….annoying!)

      Reply

