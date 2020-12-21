At winter solstice, the shortest day of the year in the northern hemisphere, the sun shines down this 5,000 year old passage and hits the back wall. The Neolithic chambered mound lies about 500m off the Brittany coast, on the small island of Gavr'inis. pic.twitter.com/D2R5xPiDxP

— Ticia Verveer (@ticiaverveer) December 19, 2020