At winter solstice, the shortest day of the year in the northern hemisphere, the sun shines down this 5,000 year old passage and hits the back wall. The Neolithic chambered mound lies about 500m off the Brittany coast, on the small island of Gavr'inis. pic.twitter.com/D2R5xPiDxP
— Ticia Verveer (@ticiaverveer) December 19, 2020
Roll over, world! Let the light grow strong again!
Sunrise 11:21
Sunset 15:28
This is approximately solar noon. pic.twitter.com/h2immYoTv7
— Ásta Helgadóttir (@asta_fish) December 19, 2020
It's Hallgrímskirkja!
— Ásta Helgadóttir (@asta_fish) December 19, 2020
(Hallgrimskirkja – named after a poet/clergyman)
Thank you, @JoeBiden, for these inspiring appointments. America is back, indeed. pic.twitter.com/oqtsWAo1WR
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 19, 2020
