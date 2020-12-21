Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

We survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Dinky Hocker shoots smack!

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

We still have time to mess this up!

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

The house always wins.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

This is a big f—–g deal.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Verified, but limited!

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

The revolution will be supervised.

The math demands it!

Reality always wins in the end.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Too inconsequential to be sued

You are here: Home / Election 2020 / Biden-Harris 2020 / Monday Evening Open Thread: Jab, Jab, Jab

Monday Evening Open Thread: Jab, Jab, Jab

by | 113 Comments

This post is in: , ,


Everybody’s a critic…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anne Laurie
  • Baud
  • Billcoop4
  • Brachiator
  • cain
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • ColoradoGuy
  • debbie
  • dm
  • dmsilev
  • eclare
  • Feathers
  • geg6
  • Geminid
  • germy
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Gvg
  • gwangung
  • Ian
  • Jim Appleton
  • jl
  • karensky
  • Kathleen
  • Kent
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Martin
  • MattF
  • MazeDancer
  • Mike in NC
  • Mousebumples
  • narya
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • rikyrah
  • Roger Moore
  • RSA
  • sab
  • SFBayAreaGal
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Sm*t Cl*de
  • The Moar You Know
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • West Texan 70
  • What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?
  • zhena gogolia
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    113Comments

    3. 3.

      narya

      I’m just glad that Joe got the damn vaccine. Ernst disgusts me. Let’s re-run THAT election, with just that side-by-side photo as the main ad.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      germy

      GOP's 2020

      Jan: Hoax
      Feb: Hoax
      Mar: Hoax
      Apr: Hoax
      May: Hoax
      Jun: Hoax
      Jul: Hoax
      Aug: Hoax
      Sep: Hoax
      Oct: Hoax
      Nov: Hoax
      Dec: Vaccine? ME FIRST!!!

      — Burns Like Whisky 🇺🇸 (@Scotch_Rox) December 20, 2020

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Martin

      Any Rep that questions the election that they themselves won should not be seated in Jan. Force a ⅔ vote to have them seated.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Who’s going to be the first semi-famous public figure caught jumping the vaccine queue?

      I predict there will be tech bros, GOP politicians and TikTok influencers all jumping the line, but it won’t be until a DEM does it that anybody will hoist the cross upon which to crucify them.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      dmsilev

      @Gvg: From what I read, the guidelines are that even people who had the disease should get the vaccine.

      I’m actually a bit surprised that Trump won’t do it; it’d be an easy way for him to get lots of TV coverage, most of which would actually be positive for a change. And he could boast endlessly about how it was his own singular genius that brought forth this miracle.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Mousebumples

      @Gvg: I’m not sure if this is snark or intended as a factual statement but those that have gotten covid SHOULD be vaccinated. They may or may not have gotten natural immunity from their infection (we already have a handful of people who have had multiple covid infections confirmed over the last year), and a vaccine response is hopefully more robust and long lasting.

      Note – the above applies to all that have gotten covid and is not Trump specific. I hope everyone will eventually (end of 2021??) get the vaccine but have no qualms with those who elect to defer for now, if they are given the opportunity.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      germy

      It’s amazing how often I log on to find the internet absolutely savaging Dem leadership for … not getting more out of Republicans. Even supposedly nonpartisan journalists do it! Like, it’s Dems’ job to deal with sociopaths; it’s everyone else’s job to judge their performance.

      — David Roberts (@drvolts) December 21, 2020

      Normies will see headlines: “Pelosi defends $600 checks,” and they’ll think “terrible, cursed elites!” Somehow it never quite gets conveyed that Dems were fighting & fighting for more & Rs were fighting & fighting for less. That the Rs *could have done otherwise*.

      — David Roberts (@drvolts) December 21, 2020

      In US politics, Republican sociopathy is treated like a natural feature of the landscape, like a river or something. Only Dems have agency; only Dems are making choices. We all sit around & rate how well they do navigating across the river. “Ha, Nancy, you call that a boat!?!?”

      — David Roberts (@drvolts) December 21, 2020

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Anne Laurie

      @Gvg: I would assume since Trump had it, he doesn’t actually need the vaccine.

      No, last I read, scientists are recommending people who’ve had it still get the jab.  There *are* cases of reinfection, although it still seems to be an open question as to whether the shot protects other people from catching his germs.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Roger Moore

      Maybe if they promised Trump a sticker, he’d get one too.

      Trump doesn’t want a sticker- unless, perhaps, it’s a gaudy gold-leaf one- but he is desperate for attention. Maybe if the news media praised his bravery in getting vaccinated he would try it.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Anne Laurie

      @dmsilev: I’m actually a bit surprised that Trump won’t do it; it’d be an easy way for him to get lots of TV coverage, most of which would actually be positive for a change. And he could boast endlessly about how it was his own singular genius that brought forth this miracle.

      He may be afraid of flinching or passing out on camera (I say this as someone who always warns the nurse I’m gonna look away because I’m phobic about needles.)

      Heck, he may just not want the camera highlighting his pale, flabby, fat old man’s ex-biceps!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      sab

      Rupert Murdoch was already at the front of the line. Granted he is really old, but he has the means to isolate, and he wasn’t living in congragate setting.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Roger Moore

      @germy:

      It is possible to get COVID twice.  There was at least one study that suggested only about 90% of people who get sick develop a strong, lasting immune response.  This is similar to the reported success rate for vaccination, so it shouldn’t be too surprising.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      The Moar You Know

      I would assume since Trump had it, he doesn’t actually need the vaccine.

      @Gvg:  Not at all the case.  The number of people who have had true second infections is small, but not zero.

      I’m sure he got the shot a while ago.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      germy

      The order of vaccinations should have been:

      1) Healthcare workers
      2) The elderly and medically vulnerable
      3) Essential workers
      4) People who live with essential workers
      5) Other people
      6) Squirrels
      7) Robocop
      8) Dragons
      9) The blue folks from Avatar
      10) Marco Rubio

      — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) December 21, 2020

      Reply
    26. 26.

      jl

      Great to see. Important to remember that with vaccine on the way, even more important to double down on effective control efforts. Several experts, Angela Rasmussen, Florian Krammer and others have noted that the only effective response we have to scare mutations is to double down on control efforts to reduce prevalence and minimize spread of virus.

      The US needs something more than extreme and prolonged shutdowns, which we have managed to do in a much more ineffective way than other countries who are doing better than we are. More and better organized testing is one way, better risk assessment to better prioritize what activities are OK, versus those that need a lot of modification and surveillance, versus those that should just be shut down. As for last, fricken bars were still opened up in some places for the second California reopening, which failed immediately.

      Good news is that Biden’s covid task force has people who want to go that route. Fauci has said repeatedly that he wants massive increase in better designed testing programs. Fauci said he wants piles of rapid and cheap tests in every household. Osterholm is very big on careful risk analysis to allow at least some sustainable reopening whenever possible to minimize ‘shutdown fatigue.’ David Micheals has extensive experience in occupational safety, so maybe there will be serious effort to shut down ongoing superspreader events in large worksites.  Jane Hopkins and Jill Jim have long experience with program implementation in hard to reach and underserved communities, to go along with Gawande’s expertise in program implementation.

      But, their ideas need to be funded. How much disease control funding did we get in the new ‘stimulus’ bill? How much support for state and local public health?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Kent

      Who’s going to be the first semi-famous public figure caught jumping the vaccine queue? Tech bro? GOP politician? A TikTok influencer?

      and the answer is…..

      @debbie: Lil Marco got his last week.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      MazeDancer

      @dmsilev:

      Michelle Obama will top him in that category once her turn comes.

      Mrs. Obama is, for sure, in great shape. So is Mr. Obama.

      And it is going to eat at Trump when Mr Obama’s biceps look toned and great.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I have a crippling, lifelong needle phobia. The last two weeks have been exceptionally triggering. (Don’t @ me, I’m by no stretch of the imagination an anti-vaxxer and I will get the vaccine.) When I see photos of people getting shots, even pictures of syringes, I start getting anxiety attack symptoms — quick, shallow breathing, rapid heart  rate, clammy skin, tears, sometimes nausea. I’ve never had my ears pierced, and having blood drawn is a torment. I’m trying to desensitise myself, but it’s not working very well.

      I’m just commenting here; I’m not asking for coping suggestions or sympathy or — god forbid! — reassurance that it isn’t so bad, it lasts only a few seconds, the benefit is worse than the pain, toughen up and be brave. I know all that. Phobias, by definition, aren’t subject to rational argument.

      Forgive me for oversharing.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      jl

      @Cheryl Rofer: Thanks.

      I found an interesting article that compares and contrasts the diffy Q for epidemics with chemical reactions. I was going to send it but forgot. I’ll look for it and send if I can locate it on my ‘puter.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      sab

      @SiubhanDuinne: My dad’s nurse’s aide agrees with you.

      My dad was a doctor but didn’t have live patients ( pathology). He used to give us shots, but so badly eventually he stuck us while we were sleeping. That made sleeping an issue.

      I was so glad when I grew up and and met real nurses with needles and competence

      ETA Her daughter, with same needle fear, has a tatoo. Her brothers laughed when they heard.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Mousebumples

      @SiubhanDuinne: thank you for pledging to fight through your phobia by planning to get vaccinated anyhow! (for the flu shot, depending on your age, there is a flu mist nasal spray option)

      If we can help offer suggestions, let me/us know. For now, I’ll resist the urge to help where it’s not wanted at the moment.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      debbie

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      You’re not alone (I literally fainted when I got my first blood test). But I’ve gotten so many jabs over the years that it’s now mostly under control. Also, I don’t look at the needle.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      trollhattan

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      Whatever (very natural) aversion I have to getting jabs has gone by the wayside from allergy shots. I am, however, a connoisseur on the proper giving of the jab and when one of the less-skilled ladies is working that day I get grumpy.

      This is a different conversation than considering which injections hurt like hell and likewise, different from the person drawing blood for testing. Last one of those I had was a trainee and I got to listen to a conversation with her monitor along the lines of “You’re right there, but the vessel has folded and you need to come up.”

      Guessing I was as white as a sheet of quality printer bond.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Ian

      @narya:

      If Jodi Ernst not knowing the basics of soy and corn prices did not undue her standing among Iowa’s Finest Salt of the Earth PeopleI am not sure what will.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Billcoop4

      Paranoid me hopes that someone’s making sure that an air injection isn’t being done for Pres-elect Biden, Incoming Professor Dr. FLOTUS, VP-elect Harris, and future 2nd Nice Guy Doug, but I suspect the Secret Service is on it.  They’re paid to be paranoid.

      Too much Lord Peter Wimsey reading, I guess.

       

      BC

      Reply
    48. 48.

      jl

      @Baud: ” Conservatives are trying to gin up populist outrage at the meagerness of the checks. ”

      How are they spinning that in a way that helps their cause with a GOP administration and GOP Senate. Are they trying to blame it all on the House? Or is it the fratricidal maniac division of the conservatives doing the ginning?

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Baud

      @Ian:

      Yep.  If the Dem candidate had flailed that badly, she would have been tossed in the grain elevator.

      Everyone should stop pretending that there’s something wrong with our candidates when conservative people vote to elect conservatives.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      WaterGirl

      @SiubhanDuinne: I noticed yesterday that so many of the images in the covid tweets were of needles.  My nephew shares your lack of affinity, and I wondered why the people who are choosing the images for the tweets on those articles think that showing all those needles is helping anything!

      Definitely not talking about Anne Laurie, at this point it’s hard to find articles that don’t show that.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Baud

      @jl:

      Both sides suck. The government isn’t looking out for you.  We shouldn’t be paying taxes when the government is just giving our money to businesses.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      cain

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      I’ve had a fear of needles too – and I used to always look away when they did their ministration – but the last few times I’ve been staring at it going in and I”m like ‘whatevahs’.

      So far it’s worked out for me. (not that I’m suggesting this to you of course)

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Kathleen

      A dear friend (also my brother’s lady friend) had CoVid and is now hospitalized because of possible kidney and heart failure resulting from CoVid. Doc found blood in her urine and she may have a biopsy. She was so sick for so long and just wasn’t getting better. Her foot swelled up terribly and she’s been in constant pain. In tears as I type,

      Reply
    59. 59.

      jl

      ” Who’s going to be the first semi-famous public figure caught jumping the vaccine queue? Tech bro? GOP politician? A TikTok influencer? ”

      Not a person but a famous institution…. At Stanford attending physicians who swank through clinics giving advice a few times a week, and administrators pushed themselves to the head of the line to get vaccinated with the first batch. Resident physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists who are inches away from covid patients every day did not get one shot.

      There was a protest, university president apologized and promised to fix it. We’ll see how much of that corruption transpires around the country, and if it really gets fixed.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      The Moar You Know

      Jim Carrey just wasn’t a very good Biden. I hope he’s done on SNL.

      @Mike in NC:  He’s done everywhere.  I assume SNL was desperate.  You don’t hire Carrey for comedy anymore, which means you don’t hire him for anything.

      Last time I recall him being in the movies was the 1990s.  He got rich and comfy and lost whatever made him good.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Baud:

      A good way to counter that is to just highlight what Sen. Ron Johnson said recently: “Want a stimulus? Get a job.”

      That’s the real GOP

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @germy:

      And he was really hilarious too as Doctor Eggman. Everybody thought the movie was going to suck, but it’s surprisingly good

      Reply
    71. 71.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Mousebumples:

      Thank you. It’s not so much that advice isn’t wanted as that I’ve been trying to deal with this for decades and I’d be seriously surprised if someone made a suggestion I haven’t alreadyheard and tried. I mainly don’t want to waste Jackals’ time!

      The only thing at all that eases my fear is taking a couple of Valium and inhaling nitrous oxide (laughing gas) for 15-20 minutes before the injection. That’s fine, of course, in a dentist’s office (which is how I discovered this workaround in the first place), but not in any of the locations where vaccinations are normally given.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @cain: Yeah Fox is pushing anti vaxxer bullshit on a daily basis but the bossman gets to jump to the front of the line.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      dm

      Listened to Biden’s post-injection remarks, and thought, but ‘Don, Jr., was telling me last night that Biden can’t “conform a complete sentence”‘.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      cain

      Interesting events in our state capital in Oregon – https://twitter.com/LauraJedeed/status/1341061381076836352

      Good morning, it is entirely too early to be alive never mind awake and I am undercover in Salem, Oregon, where a bunch of far right activists have gathered to protest the state government's decision to close their legislative session to the public today.— Laura Jedeed, Space Professional (@LauraJedeed) December 21, 2020

      Right wingers tried storm the capital and the police declared an unlawful assembly – the kids gloves these cops gave them vs protesters in Portland is just astounding.

      But I can also feel some sympathy for a group of people who are desperate, lost their business, and so many other things – but they are blaming their govt – and they should – but unfortunately while you could hold Oregon responsible to some extent – ultimately it’s the feds that have to take the blame for their incompetence.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Kathleen

      @eclare: It really is. I’m so angry. And scared for her. At least she’s not testing for CoVid now. Problem is she has a lot of other health problems. Thank you,

      Reply
    78. 78.

      West Texan 70

      @SiubhanDuinne: Don’t worry — there’s a lot of us out there. I’m a former small college offensive lineman who, at 60 years of age, still can’t stand the sight of needles. I too, will get the vaccination, and I get flu shots every year and have had the shingles vaccine. After it took eight people to hold me down to get a shot after a knee injury when I was 19, I decided that I needed to see a psychologist about it. It turns out that I’m not afraid to get the shots, but the mere sight of a needle spikes my blood pressure and ignites a “fight or flight” reaction. I still have that, but I just make sure that someone (usually my long-suffering wife) is with me who can guide me to the area where the shots are given out. As long as I can’t see it — it doesn’t seem to happen! :)

      My offensive line coach never could understand how I never feared getting hit by 6′-4″, 280-pound linemen fifty -sixty times a game, but a 5′-0″, 100-pound nurse with a hypodermic would make me run screaming down the hall. The mind is full of land mines …

      Reply
    79. 79.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud:  When I was canvassing for Obama in December 2007 there was a big uproar because Barack had said something about farmers chewing straw people were afraid that was going to cost him Iowa.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Brachiator

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      Flu shots are nothing. Barely even feel it.

      But to this day I look away from any other procedure I have had which involves needles.

      When I was a teen, I could not easily swallow tablets and pills, unless accompanied by a lot of water, juice, soda, etc.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Baud

      @cain:

      but they are blaming their govt – and they should – but unfortunately while you could hold Oregon responsible to some extent – ultimately it’s the feds that have to take the blame for their incompetence.

      They’re blaming Democrats.  They will never hold the GOP responsible for anything.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @West Texan 70:

      That’s interesting, and thank you for sharing your particular fear. It’s certainly psychological in my case, and I’ve tried all kinds of approaches, both conventional and experimental — from traditional therapists to hypnotists to crystal-and-temple-chimes woo practitioners.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Kent

      @West Texan 70: My wife is a physician who has delivered hundreds of babies, many by C-section, and who has also done hundreds of minor surgical procedures.

      They have to chase her down the hall to get her to take her flu shot and I have to take her to the dentist or she won’t go.  She’ll just find some reason to cancel.

      Seriously

      My middle daughter is even worse.  When she was about 4 and was at my wife’s clinic for a checkup she found out she was getting her shots and escaped the exam room and found a narrow spot between some massive filing cabinets to squeeze in behind where the nurses couldn’t reach her.  They had to call a child psychologist down from another floor to coax her out.  Really.  It was a legendary story there because it was a doctor’s kid.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Sm*t Cl*de

      @Gvg:

      I would assume since Trump had it, he doesn’t actually need the vaccine.

      If the Regeneron antibody treatment worked for him, he might not have developed any immune response at all.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      ColoradoGuy

      Hi Siubhan. I also have an intense needle phobia, which has led to fainting episodes in clinical settings. If it’s any comfort, the flu shot I got a few months ago was so skillfully done I didn’t feel it. The first thing I knew was the nurse putting a little band-aid on my arm and asking me to stay in my car for a few minutes before I drove off. Their trick of idle chit-chat is pretty effective as a distraction. It’s also handy to have a juice-box of apple juice immediately afterward if there’s any chance of fainting.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      Feathers

      This article about concierge doctors in LA not being able to get ahold of the vaccine gave me some hope. But it did show what will be the issue. Namely, people who are in a category of people eligible for the vaccine, but really shouldn’t be first in line, being able to get the shot by pulling strings. Apparently the concierge doctors are getting fancy refrigerators so that they can claim any vaccine that might otherwise go to someone more deserving who doesn’t have the right equipment. Sigh.

      I get the Rubio hate, but members of congress getting vaccinated is a national security issue. The problem is these assholes being all anti-vax and the virus is a hoax up until now. The bigger problem is the MSM assumption that Republicans tell the truth about what they believe.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Brachiator

      @The Moar You Know:

      Last time I recall him being in the movies was the 1990s.  He got rich and comfy and lost whatever made him good.

      He got some good reviews from the very recent Sonic the Hedgehog:

      Watching Carrey is an absolute delight; his comedic genius exudes more wattage than Sonic’s moments of heated emotion — and Sonic’s outbursts cause power outages.

       

      Reply
    109. 109.

      RSA

      For anyone interested, I thought this article, “Principles for allocation of scarce medical interventions,” in The Lancet (2009), offered useful, general insights into the current issue of who should receive a vaccine first. Ethical judgments and tradeoffs abound. Abstract:

      Allocation of very scarce medical interventions such as organs and vaccines is a persistent ethical challenge. We evaluate eight simple allocation principles that can be classified into four categories: treating people equally, favouring the worst-off, maximising total benefits, and promoting and rewarding social usefulness. No single principle is sufficient to incorporate all morally relevant considerations and therefore individual principles must be combined into multiprinciple allocation systems. We evaluate three systems: the United Network for Organ Sharing points systems, quality-adjusted life-years, and disability-adjusted life-years. We recommend an alternative system—the complete lives system—which prioritises younger people who have not yet lived a complete life, and also incorporates prognosis, save the most lives, lottery, and instrumental value principles.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      NotMax

      Yay. Cigar reorder placed on December 10th and sent USPS Priority arrived today. Have been rationing what was in the house to stretch that supply out and would have run out probably tonight.

      Now as to the item ordered to be sent to Mom’s place as a gift for her housekeeper – ordered 7 days ago, USPS still showing “label created, not yet received.” Place ordered from showing it shipped out from them on the 16th.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      Geminid

      @cain: Some of those people are desperate. Others may not have been touched economically, but are using the distress of others to justify their longstanding resentment of government. And a few “organizers” are probably raising money for the cause and keeping it.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.