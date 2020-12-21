Maybe if they promised Trump a sticker, he'd get one too. … https://t.co/R5VbfCW3pf
— Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) December 21, 2020
How it started: How it’s going: pic.twitter.com/9yFXKyYNuR
— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) December 21, 2020
Everybody’s a critic…
So on the one hand, this is great!
On the other hand, by my calculations, at this pace the United States would achieve herd immunity in 7.9 years so maybe let’s pick up the pace. https://t.co/R6Pl4k6hVM
— Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) December 21, 2020
Who's going to be the first semi-famous public figure caught jumping the vaccine queue? Tech bro? GOP politician? A TikTok influencer?
— Mig Greengard (@chessninja) December 21, 2020
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings