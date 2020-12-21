Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Gastritis broke my calculator.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Let there be snark.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

We still have time to mess this up!

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Nevertheless, she persisted.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Trump is going to draw a dick on that dog with a sharpie, isn’t he?

The willow is too close to the house.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Low Barr (Open Thread)

Low Barr (Open Thread)

by | 38 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

William Barr, America’s shittiest attorney general for two more days, doesn’t support illegally seizing locally owned voting machines or appointing special counsel to investigate the Trump/Flynn/Powell-Kraken election fraud fantasies, so let the media rehabilitation commence? Via TPM:

Attorney General Bill Barr said Monday that he saw “no basis” for the federal government to seize voting machines, responding to a reporter’s question geared at the recent news that President Trump’s allies have floated such a gambit.

Barr also gave no support to the idea of appointing a special counsel to investigate the conspiracy theories around election fraud. Over the weekend, Trump reportedly discussed the idea of appointing Sidney Powell — the fringy lawyer leading the flailing legal gambit to overturn the election results — to such a role.

“If I thought a special counsel at this stage was the right tool and was appropriate, I would have named one,” Barr said Monday. “But I haven’t and I am not going to.”

Barr said he stood by his previous remarks indicating the Department had not found evidence of mass voter fraud in the 2020 presidential contest, though he stressed Monday that he did think some fraud occurs in “most” elections.

Just checked the shitgibbon’s Twitter feed to see if there’s any reaction. He’s tweet-screaming at Georgia’s Gov. Kemp and hyping yet another supposed bombshell fraud discovery in Pennsylvania today, but nothing about Barr. I hope Trump is truly as panicked and agitated as he sounds and that he spends every remaining second of the next 29 days setting Republicans at each other’s throats instead of actively wreaking further havoc on the country at large. It’s all I want for Christmas, really.

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • AnotherBruce
  • Betty Cracker
  • Booger
  • dmsilev
  • Elizabelle
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • Frank Wilhoit
  • geg6
  • germy
  • Jay C
  • Johnny Gentle (famous crooner)
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • LuciaMia
  • Major Major Major Major
  • MazeDancer
  • MisterForkbeard
  • Redshift
  • rikyrah
  • Ruckus
  • sstarr
  • The Moar You Know
  • trollhattan
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • Waldo
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    38Comments

    2. 2.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      He’s tweet-screaming at Georgia’s Gov. Kemp

      Kemp was at Trump’s Christmas party this weekend. It’s just all Kafaybe for The Base.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Elizabelle

      Barr wants to keep his law license.

      Moar of this, please, from Trump’s lieutenants with NFLTG

      he stressed Monday that he did think some fraud occurs in “most” elections.

      Oh yes indeedy.  Unfortunately for Barr’s purposes, it tends to be on the Republican side.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      West of the Rockies

      @Elizabelle:

      Mick Mulvaney is also trying to launder his soiled reputation today as he laments Donny’s post-election tactics.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Betty Cracker

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: I know Republicans often put on a WWF show for the base when it’s in their interests to do so, but I don’t think Trump’s screeching at Kemp is fake. My guess is he either wasn’t at that Christmas party (there are like a dozen or so from what I’ve read) or didn’t know Kemp had been invited. I’d be truly shocked if the two were yukking it up behind the scenes.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jay C

      @Frank Wilhoit:

      Fascinating stuff to read in real time (welcome to the Internet Age!), apparently the Capitol Police there aren’t having any of this, and are actually pushing back to disperse this mob. Relatively “nicely”, of course, given the hue of the demonstrators, but heavy on the TG, mace and flashbangs.

      Couldn’t happen to a nicer mob….

      Reply
    11. 11.

      dmsilev

      Also of note, both Fox and Newsmax are looking at very expensive defamation lawsuits from the voting-machine companies that they’ve spent the last month accusing of being in league with George Soros, Hugo Chavez, the Illuminati, and Bigfoot. And, because those lawsuits are, unlike the Trump campaign’s efforts, highly plausible, both networks are airing “clarifications”. Sure, they have all the liveliness and spontaneity of hostage videos, but Trump is probably turning on his favorite shows and getting to watch them debunk his fantasies.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      sstarr

      William Barr?   Now we had a chance to meet this young man, and boy that’s just a straight shooter with upper management written all over him.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Frank Wilhoit: Yeah, that’s full metal wingnut right there.

      A huge intersection of QAnon bullshit, far-right gun humping, an insistence that they’re the victims and are being treated unfairly when the cops treat them gently, etc.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      germy

      @MazeDancer:

      Cops react with mace.

      According to the journalist on the scene, it smells like baby powder. She didn’t even have to move away from it.

      I think they save the strong stuff for left wing and civil rights protesters.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      AnotherBruce

      @rikyrah: Phuck that shit indeed. He shouldn’t get to skate with that secret police scam. That was one of the darkest times,  that and his dissappearing people. Fuck him with a rusty pipe.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      MisterForkbeard

      OT, but can I mention that referring to the Covid Stimulus bill as the “Let Them Eat Cake” bill annoys the fuck out of me on several levels?

      1) It’s a complete bastardization of the actual meaning of the quote. I’m pedantic here, but the analogy to the actual quote is wrong.

      2) It puts the blame on both parties when the issue is that 7 months after the Democrats put forward a bill that was over 3x this amount and better targeted, the most Republicans would allow for is… this. Where there’s help but it’s nowhere near enough. And where it sandbagged Biden in some ways to get more important limited help through to people and communities.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Barr is just trying to avoid a stay in the John Mitchell room in a federal lockup.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Redshift

      I still think Barr is making these decisions based on what he thinks will work, not because of his reputation. His cause isn’t Trump, it’s an authoritarian (and theocratic) presidency. Trump is a lost cause, so Barr’s not going to support moves where he’s likely to lose and do damage to his real cause.

      Barr isn’t always right about what will work (plenty of what he’s tried has failed), but I still think that’s his motivation.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @MisterForkbeard:

      Can anyone give me any good reason why any restauranteur would even seat a GOP Senator or Representative, or why said GOP Senator or Representative should have any legitimate reason to expect to receive food/beverages free of spit, feces, cigarette litter or urine?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      geg6

      Looks like Billy Barr has decided his career and reputation matter more than the squatter in the White House.  Too late, Billy.  You got away with it back when you did HW’s dirty work.  You won’t skate a second time, mother fucker.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      trollhattan

      Don’t even think of taking your eyes off these bastards. COVID boy Bernhardt is still at the helm, stealing your land and resources.

      The Trump administration is rushing to approve a final wave of large-scale mining and energy projects on federal lands, encouraged by investors who want to try to ensure the projects move ahead even after President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

      In Arizona, the Forest Service is preparing to sign off on the transfer of federal forest land – considered sacred by a neighboring Native American tribe – to allow construction of one of the nation’s largest copper mines.

      In Utah, the Interior Department may grant final approval as soon as next week to a team of energy speculators targeting a remote spot inside an iconic national wilderness area – where new energy leasing is currently banned – so they can start drilling into what they believe is a huge underground supply of helium.

      In northern Nevada, the department is close to granting final approval to construct a sprawling open-pit lithium mine on federal land that sits above a prehistoric volcano site.

      And in the East, the Forest Service intends to take a key step next month toward allowing a natural gas pipeline to be built through Jefferson National Forest in Virginia and West Virginia, at one point running underneath the Appalachian Trail.

      These projects, and others awaiting action in the remaining weeks of the Trump administration, reflect the intense push by the Interior Department, which controls 480 million acres of public lands, and the Forest Service, which manages another 193 million acres, to find ways to increase domestic energy and mining production, even in the face of intense protests by environmentalists and other activists.

      When he takes office Jan. 20, Biden, who has chosen a Native American – Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M. – to lead the Interior Department, will still have the ability to reshape, slow or even block certain projects.

      Some, like the South Dakota uranium mine, will require further approvals, or face lawsuits seeking to stop them, like the planned helium drilling project in Utah. But others, like the lithium mine in Nevada, will have the final federal permit needed before construction can begin and will be hard for the next administration to stop.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Johnny Gentle (famous crooner)

      @LuciaMia: We all need to empathize with this poor hostage finally who’s finally able to see real sunlight and speak freely! Hopefully the media will dutifully cover how he was forced to do all those awful things against his will and legal acumen. Won’t someone please review his old press conferences to see if he’s blinking in code?

      Reply
    37. 37.

      The Moar You Know

      Can anyone give me any good reason why any restauranteur would even seat a GOP Senator or Representative

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes: Because you can charge them triple since they’re paying with a Government credit card and they know the actual cost of nothing.

      Dunno about you, but the majority of restaurant owners here in San Diego are GOP, and more than half of them have told the local county health department to eat shit and die and are open and seating people indoors in spite of the state lockdown.  Turns out our county health department has no actual enforcement powers.  They can’t even ask the police to intervene, not that they will.  We are almost maxed out on hospital beds.  This is going to be a catastrophe.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Ruckus

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques:

      No it’s not.

      He truly is deranged, deluded, demented, and diseased. He is in many ways a very unhealthy human being. And he’s gotten worse over the last 4 yrs. Far worse. And he has power, even if only for another 30 days. That his own deranged, deluded, demented and quite possibly diseased AG is unwilling to follow his lead should tell us how far off the ranch he’s strayed. (Yes that’s a RR/GWB ref)

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.