You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / COVID, Vaccinations, Congress and Partisanship

COVID, Vaccinations, Congress and Partisanship

We can see light at the end of the tunnel.

Vaccines are in the pipeline. We think Fall 2021 can look a lot more like 2019 than 2020.

We are going to go through the suck until a large number of people have either their shots or recover from infections.

A vaccine sitting in a warehouse or a doctor’s office is just a funny looking fluid.  It is only valuable when it is in someone’s arm and priming an immune response.

We know that COVID response rates are heavily polarized on partisan lines.  A recent article in Science  showed that partisanship had a huge valance on behavior independent of actual risk levels:

Using daily data on the reported activities of 1,135,638 U.S. adults collected starting on April 4, 2020, we show that partisanship is 27 times more important than the local incidence of COVID-19 in explaining mobility. Moreover, all else equal, Democrats are 13.1 percent less likely to be socially mobile over time compared to independents, while Republicans are
27.8 percent more likely to be mobile.

We know that partisanship had significant premium effects in the ACA:

Insurers have increased marketplace premiums at higher rates in areas with more Republican voters. In the preferred model specification, a 10-percentage-point difference in Republican vote share is associated with a 3.2-percentage-point increase in average premium growth for a standard plan. A variety of robustness and placebo checks suggest the relationship is driven by partisanship.

We know partisanship has both real world consequences in behaviors that have both real individual and social costs.  Partisanship allows people to outsource their thinking to trusted political leaders and opinion coalition merchants.

We know that we need, to use a technical term, a shit ton of people to get vaccinated.  We want mass vaccination to happen as quickly as possible as the cost of additional suffering in a three month delay to go from 100 million people vaccinated to 200 million people vaccinated would be significant (the economic costs would be high too).

We know that a good chunk of those people who need to be vaccinated are currently getting their political and social cues from elites that have downplayed the entire coronavirus pandemic.

So when members of the elite political class  who have been spewing out  “plandemic”, “open-up”, “herd immunity”, “personal responsibility”,  “let it rip”, “merely a flu” messaging for almost a year now get vaccinated on camera with a smile and a thumbs up, that is very important new information going to people who won’t listen to liberals or pointy-headed nerds.  It is a message that vaccines are not bad, they might be good, and trusted elites trust them.

Roll your eyes privately, but I would rather be in a world with 80% or 90% vaccination rates driven by mass elite hypocrisy that allowed for a right wing permission structure to get vaccinated than a world of 50% vaccination rates and consistent messaging that keeps a good chunk of the US population suspicious of vaccines.

    1. 1.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      This front page of the London Times is hilarious: “Christmas Cancelled By Mutant Virus” next to a photo of BOJO (photo)

    2. 2.

      p.a.

      Can we at least hope the deniers, frauds, nutjobs, and their followers have unpleasant (not dangerous) reactions to the vac? Maybe not: the deniers, frauds, and nutjobs could use that for anti-vac propaganda.

    3. 3.

      Wag

      I’m not sure that Mike Pense has the political capital to change minds surrounding vaccine denial. Not even Ivanka has that much power.  For the hardcore MAGA crowd, only The Donald has that power, and he doesn’t give a shit one way or the other, so won’t act in any positive direction.

    4. 4.

      Bobby Thomson

      Anecdotally I’ve been seeing that a LOT of people who whined about restrictions already have been infected, so there’s that.

    5. 5.

      Ohio Mom

      So Republicans living in Red areas are paying more for their ACA plans, which will just feed into their hatred of all good things brought to them by Democrats, which will make them even more rabid, and the cycle continues.

    7. 7.

      Matt McIrvin

      Once you get beyond front-line healthcare workers, nursing-home residents and other workers who don’t have a choice to stay home, there’s an increasing gap between “who deserves to get vaccinated” and “who it would be most socially beneficial to vaccinate”. To stop the spread, you probably want to vaccinate the people who behave the most irresponsibly, because they’re potential firehoses of virus–and people who have been carefully staying home and masking should be at the back of the line, since they’re the ones most likely to be willing and able to do it some more. But this is morally frustrating.

      (This is, of course, assuming that the vaccines at least reduce the chance of asymptomatic transmission and not just illness–most people assume it will, but this hasn’t been tested for the Pfizer one; I believe there’s some evidence that the Oxford/AstraZeneca one does, which is promising.)

    8. 8.

      Percysowner

      In so many ways the anti-vax movement is so alien to me. I’m old enough that I remember standing in a long, long line on Sabin Oral Sunday, where everyone got sugar cubes with the vaccine because Polio was terrifying. Now hundreds of thousands are dying and people don’t want to stop it. It’s insane.

    9. 9.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Slightly OT, but I have been debunking vaccine fear porn all weekend on social media. For those of you who follow me on Twitter, that wasn’t the half of it.

      This woman is one of the developers of the Moderna vaccine. It’s a short thread, but well worth reading and sharing.

